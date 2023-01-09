ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

New Portsmouth Police Chief to be sworn in

By Jimmy LaRoue
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – New Portsmouth Police Chief Stephen Jenkins will be sworn in during Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

The meeting takes place at 801 Crawford St. in the Portsmouth City Council chamber at 7 p.m.

Jenkins, who had been the interim chief, was appointed as police chief by new interim City Manager Mimi Terry.

Previously: Portsmouth interim chief Stephen Jenkins named permanent Police Chief

Jenkins, who has been with Portsmouth Police for 20 years, spoke at a Jan. 5 prayer vigil in the wake of six people were shot and killed in the last two weeks of 2022 .

Jenkins said it is time to come together to save the city .

