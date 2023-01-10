ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Music Box Buys U.S. Rights to Rebecca Zlotowski’s Venice Film ‘Other People’s Children’ Ahead of Sundance (EXCLUSIVE)

By Elsa Keslassy
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RjKNN_0k9b5dW900

Music Box Films has picked up U.S. rights to Rebecca Zlotowski ’s “Other People’s Children,” the affecting drama starring Virginie Efira (“Benedetta”). The movie world premiered in competition at Venice and is slated to make its U.S. debut in the Spotlight section at Sundance later this month.

Also starring Roschdy Zem and Chiara Mastroianni, “Other People’s Children” played in the Special Presentation section at Toronto. Music Box Films will release the French movie in theaters and on home entertainment platforms in spring 2023.

Efira, one of France’s leading actors, delivers a strong performance as Rachel, a dedicated high school teacher. She falls in love with Ali (Roschdy Zem), and it’s not long before she also falls for his 4-year-old daughter Leila. Although she feels like a mother, Rachel is not allowed to forget that Leila is another woman’s daughter. She begins to long for a child of her own, but as a 40-something woman, she is abundantly aware that she has limited time to begin a family. Rachel contemplates whether to embrace the inherent entanglements of her current situation, including the looming presence of Ali’s ex-wife Alice (Chiara Mastroianni) or strike out again on her own.

Efira, who emceed last year’s Cannes Film Festival, will receive the French Cinema Award during the Unifrance Rendez-Vous , a week-long showcase of French movies. The honorary award will pay tribute to the local and international success of Efira, who was born in Belgium but has become one of France’s most popular and bankable actors.

“Other People’s Children” will have its Sundance premiere on Jan. 20, followed by a Q&A with Zlotowski and producer Frédéric Jouve.

The critically acclaimed film marks Zlotowski’s fifth feature, and her first to screen at Sundance. Her previous credits include “An Easy Girl” and “Planetarium.”

Variety’s Guy Lodge wrote in his review that the film was a “wise, human story of second-degree parenting,” and a “bittersweet and beautifully observed study” of a “child-free woman’s growing attachment to her boyfriend’s daughter.” Lodge added that it was the best film to date from Zlotowski.

“Rebecca’s compassionate new film is a delicate exploration of the complicated emotional bonds that can form between adults and the children of their romantic partners,” said Brian Andreotti of Music Box Films “We have been admirers of her work for some time, and we are certain her latest will find a receptive audience in the U.S. that will be as moved by the film as we were,” Andreotti continued.

Jouve, who produced “Other People’s Children” through his banner Les Films Velvet, described Zlotowski as “one of the prominent contemporary directors in France.”

“’Other People’s Children’ topped the arthouse box office in France and stands out as an award contender for French and foreign journalists,” Jouve continued. He added that Zlotowski’s latest feature “brought the Venice Film Festival to tears and has received critical acclaim and public success.”

Music Box Films previously worked with Efira on the 2020 release of Justine Triet’s “Sibyl.” The company also recently acquired Alice Winocour’s “Revoir Paris,” another well-reviewed drama starring Efira.

The deal was negotiated by Brian Andreotti from Music Box Films, CAA Media Finance and Eva Diederix from Wild Bunch International.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘The DOC,’ Documentary About Rapper Who Lost His Voice in Car Accident, Acquired by Vertical Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Vertical Entertainment has landed North American rights to “The DOC,” a documentary about a rap legend whose life and career was upended after a near-fatal accident. The DOC, a hip-hop lyricist and producer who wrote for NWA and Dr. Dre, was involved in a 1989 car crash that took his voice. “The DOC,” directed Dave Caplan, picks up 30 years later as he considers a dangerous experimental surgery that could restore his vocal cords. Vertical will release the movie in theaters in the spring of 2023, following its world premiere at last year’s Tribeca Film Festival. “The DOC is an incredible talent...
Variety

Saweetie to Appear in ‘Bel-Air’ Season 2 at Peacock, Three New Recurring Cast Members Added (EXCLUSIVE)

Rap star Saweetie is set to make a cameo in the Season 2 premiere of “Bel-Air” at Peacock, Variety has learned exclusively. In addition, three actors have been cast in the series in recurring roles. Brooklyn McLinn (“Cloak & Dagger,” “Black-ish”), Jazlyn Lopez Martin (“This Is Us,” “All American: Homecoming”), and Riele Downs (“Darby and The Dead,” “Henry Danger”) will all appear in the new season of the drama series take on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Saweetie will appear as herself in the show. It will not be her first time acting onscreen, as she previously appeared in multiple...
Variety

Steven Spielberg‘s ’The Fabelmans’ Gets Prestige Drama Treatment in India Release by Reliance Entertainment (EXCLUSIVE)

Reliance Entertainment will release Steven Spielberg’s awards season contender “The Fabelmans” on Feb. 10 across India. The India release is significant because, even though U.S. movies have grown their market share to around 11% of the box office, the vast majority of it is dominated by Hollywood franchises, superhero films or creature features, which are dubbed into several local languages. Prestige dramas, such as “The Fabelmans,” when they do get released, are only shown in their original English versions. A deeply personal portrait of a 20th century American childhood, “The Fabelmans” is a cinematic memory of the forces and family that...
Variety

Taiwan Star Kai Ko Needed Stitches After Being Hit in the Face by Drone While Filming Netflix Series ‘Agent From Above’

Leading Taiwan actor Kai Ko was seriously injured by a camera-carrying drone while filming Mandarin-language fantasy series “Agent From Above.” The show is set to play on Netflix. The incident happened on Dec. 27, 2022, but was first reported this week by Taiwan’s United Daily News. It has subsequently been confirmed by the producers. They told Variety that production has resumed, but said that Ko (aka Ko Chen-tung) has not yet returned to work. Ko’s manager told Taiwan media that the star had suffered “serious disfigurement” after he was hit in the face, close to his cheekbone. The manager said that he...
Variety

Germany’s Black Forest Boards Oscar Shortlisted Carlos Segundo’s Feature ‘Milk Powder’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Berlin-based Black Forest Films has boarded “Milk Powder,” the upcoming feature of rising Brazilian talent Carlos Segundo, Oscar shortlisted for his short “Sideral.” “Milk Powder” is selected to participate in the Berlin Film Festival’s Script Station Lab. Run by Christoph and Josune Hahnheiser, Black Forest joins Segundo’s O Sopro do tempo and France’s Les Valseurs as co-producers. “Milk Powder’ will be Les Valseurs’ second collaboration with Black Forest after the feature documentary “Los nombres propios,” by Fernando Dominguez, which starts shooting in a month’s time, said Les Valseurs producer Justin Pechberty. The project has also secured development support from the Hubert Bals Fund. In...
Variety

Carole Cook, Actor and Lucille Ball Protégé, Dies at 98

Carole Cook, a veteran stage and screen actor who was a protégé of Lucille Ball, has died in Beverly Hills, Calif., of heart failure. She was 98. Cook was known for her guest roles on “The Lucy Show” from 1963-68 and “Here’s Lucy” from 1969-74. She began her acting career in 1959 when Ball requested she appear in an episode of “Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse” titled, “The Desilu Revue.” In films, Cook was known for her role as Molly Ringwald’s Grandma Helen in the 1984 John Hughes rom-com, “Sixteen Candles.” She also appeared in “The Incredible Mr. Limpet,” “Palm Springs Weekend,”...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
Variety

Chris Jansing Adds Hours in MSNBC Daytime Shakeup as Hallie Jackson Expands Streaming (EXCLUSIVE)

CNN isn’t the only cable-news network reworking its daytime schedule. MSNBC is expanding Chris Jansing’s afternoon perch to two hours from one as the Washington D.C-based Hallie Jackson, who also anchors a late-afternoon program on NBC News Now, leaves the cable outlet to focus on the streaming work. Meanwhile, weekend host Jonathan Capehart, who has held forth on Sundays, will now do an hour on both Saturday and Sunday. All the moves come as NBCUniversal’s new operations refine their efforts under a reorganization unveiled Wednesday. The moves were revealed to staffers Thursday in memos from Rashida Jones, president of MSNBC, and Janelle...
WASHINGTON STATE
Variety

Eddie Murphy Makes Slap Joke at Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out of Your F—ing Mouth’

During his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the Golden Globes on Tuesday night, Eddie Murphy offered some key advice for up-and-comers in the industry: Don’t mess with Will Smith. “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind,” Murphy said at the end of his speech. “It’s a blueprint and I’ve followed it my whole career. It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your fucking...
Variety

Steven Spielberg Calls ‘The Fabelmans’ an Act of ‘Courage’ in Moving Golden Globes Speech

Steven Spielberg was anointed best director at Tuesday night’s Golden Globes ceremony, the ninth win of his career. But, he revealed on stage at the Beverly Hilton, his journey to becoming Hollywood’s most successful filmmaker wasn’t always linear. Accepting the award for his autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” Spielberg admitted that’s partially why he’d been hesitant to share his most personal story onscreen. He says it took a little bit of bravery to finally make the film. “I put a lot of things in my way of this story. I told this story in parts and parcels all through my career,” he...
ARIZONA STATE
Variety

Lisa Marie Presley Dies at 54

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley’s only child whose tumultuous life also included a music career, died Thursday in a Los Angeles hospital, her representative confirmed to Variety. She was 54. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” reads a family statement. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Presley was hospitalized Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, Calif., just two days after she attended the Golden Globes with her mother Priscilla...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

‘Good Doctor’ Spinoff ‘Good Lawyer’ Gets Backdoor Pilot Order at ABC, Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman to Star

A spinoff of “The Good Doctor” titled “The Good Lawyer” has received a backdoor pilot order at ABC, Variety has learned. The project was first reported as being in development in August 2022. Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman are attached to star. The episode setting up “The Good Lawyer” will air during the current sixth season of “The Good Doctor” on March 6. Per the official description of the episode, “Dr. Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore) seeks legal representation to help him win a case and puts his faith in a promising, young lawyer who has obsessive compulsive disorder (McMann).” McMann’s character...
Variety

Jeff Beck Remembered: 10 of the Guitar Hero’s Finest Musical Moments

Jeff Beck, who died suddenly at the age of 78, was among the first and last of rock music’s epic guitar heroes. He played according to his own rules, with styles as unpredictable as the diverse genres through which he jammed, flanged, strummed and rolled.  Capriciously innovative and unwilling to compromise — often to the detriment of having a single-minded career goal — Beck was one of Great Britain’s most noted musicians to come out of the psychedelic blues-based 1960s, an honor he shared with his fellow Yardbirds, Eric Clapton and Jimmy Page. For all of his frenetic soloing prowess, however, Beck was,...
Variety

Jennifer Coolidge Makes ‘White Lotus’ Creator Mike White Cry in Golden Globe Acceptance Speech: ‘I Love You to Death’

The popularity of “The White Lotus” continues. Season 2 of the HBO original, which was among five shows (“Dahmer,” “The Crown,” “Pam & Tommy” and “Only Murders in the Building”) that scored four nominations at the 80th annual Golden Globes, became a two-time winner on Tuesday night. Jennifer Coolidge, who reprised her role as Tanya McQuoid from Season 1, took home the gold for actress in a limited series, beating fellow nominees Claire Danes (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”); Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Under the Banner of Heaven”); Niecy Nash-Betts (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”) and her “White Lotus” co-star, Aubrey Plaza. “The White...
Variety

Bad Bunny Makes History and Taylor Swift Rules Sales as Music Biz Sees Further Growth: Luminate Year-End Report

In another year of growth, albeit less robust in the U.S. than in recent years, the biggest surprise in Luminate’s year-end report on how the music business fare in 2022 is a story that has been developing before our eyes each week since May. The official coronation of Bad Bunny’s “Un Verano Sin Ti” as the year’s most consumed album in America marks the first time ever that honor has been achieved by a collection recorded in a language other than English. It’s just the latest feat by the artist who had already scored the first No. 1 on the Billboard...
Variety

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 2 By Fox Television Stations

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for Season 2 by Fox Television Stations. Hosted by EGOT winner Hudson, the daytime talk show originally premiered on Sept. 12 and debuted as the 2022-23 season’s No. 1 new first-run series with households and total viewers. Per Warner Bros. Discovery, the series is averaging 5.2 million weekly viewers. Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed “The Jennifer Hudson Show” for Season 2, which covers more than 60% of the U.S. combined with Fox. “Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the...
Variety

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, LeAnn Rimes and More Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley: ‘She Is at Peace in Her Dad’s Arms’

After news broke on Thursday that Lisa Marie Presley had died at age 54, Hollywood took to social media to pay tribute to the musician and only child of Elvis Presley. Presley was hospitalized on Thursday morning after suffering cardiac arrest at her Calabasas, Calif. home. “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie,” her family said in a statement to Variety. “They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.” Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson shared their...
Variety

‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ in Talks to Move Production to the East Coast (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Kelly Clarkson Show” is exploring a move to the east coast’s New York metro Tri-State area (New York, New Jersey and Connecticut), Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime show, which is renewed through 2025, has filmed in Los Angeles on the Universal lot since its launch in 2019. A NBCU spokesperson confirmed to Variety that NBCUniversal is in negotiations to move the show to the east coast, but nothing is finalized. Sources close to the show say Clarkson asked NBCU to explore the move out of Los Angeles. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” is currently in its fourth season and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Jeff Beck, One of the Guitar Masters of the Rock Era, Dies at 78

Jeff Beck, among the most innovative and certainly the most unpredictable of ’60s guitar heroes, died on Tuesday. He was 78. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday,” reads a statement from his rep. “His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Beck recently completed a tour supporting his collaborative album with Johnny Depp, “18.” He received seven Grammys for instrumental performances, and an eighth for his 2009 work on Herbie Hancock’s “The Imagine Project.” A fleet,...
Variety

Julianne Moore Says She Was Told ‘Try to Look Prettier’ By Film Industry Figure

Julianne Moore says she was once told “try to look prettier” by an entertainment industry figure. Moore doesn’t give any indication as to who the person was or what their position in the industry might have been, referring to them simply as “someone in the film industry.” She says she replied: “I don’t know if I can.” The actor, who won an Oscar for “Still Alice” in 2015, revealed the exchange in an interview with The Times of London. “Obviously, ours is a business where there is some physicality involved, but beauty and prettiness are subjective,” she told the newspaper. Moore, whose mother is...
Variety

Variety

96K+
Followers
67K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy