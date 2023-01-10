ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

American Airlines to resume non-stop service from DFW to Shanghai

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WJeEH_0k9b5Zw700

American Airlines is resuming non-stop flights from DFW Airport to Shanghai.

The last time American operated non-stops between DFW and Shanghai was in March of 2020 when service was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, DFW-to-Shanghai service was reestablished with one stop in South Korea. But with demand increasing, the airline is ready to restart the non-stop service on March 27th and eliminate the Seoul stopover.

The current summer schedule to China has American offering flights twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Tell your Smart Speaker to "PLAY 1080 KRLD"

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

American Airlines Follows Delta In Making Change Flyers Will Hate

American Airlines (AAL) - Get Free Report is trying its best to put a positive face on the new update to its loyalty program, but the bottom line is it'll be tougher for some passengers to earn points following its latest change. American Airlines AAdvantage members will need to earn...
newsnationnow.com

American Airlines captain: Where Southwest went wrong

(NewsNation) — An American Airlines pilot joined NewsNation’s “Rush Hour” on Tuesday to explain why Southwest Airlines has struggled to deal with the nation’s ferocious winter storm in comparison to other airlines. Southwest canceled more than 5,000 flights Monday and Tuesday with approximately 3,900 more...
Mic

Southwest Airlines has canceled so many flights that the U.S. government is investigating

If you tried to fly for the holidays, there’s a good chance you didn’t get where you need to go — particularly if you flew Southwest Airlines. The major airline canceled 2,886 flights on Monday — that’s 70% of scheduled flights, and about half the total number of canceled flights across all airlines. And that’s not including cancellations by Southwest on Sunday and today, per FlightAware. As a result, the U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT), led by Pete Buttigieg, is taking a long hard look at Southwest’s aggressive smashing of the “cancel” button.
Tri-City Herald

Southwest Airlines Gets Even More Bad News

Holiday travel is stressful under the best of circumstances, but passengers who opted for Southwest Airlines last month had an especially harrowing ordeal. A winter storm wreaked havoc on America over the holidays, resulting in thousands of canceled flights. But Southwest was hit especially hard, canceling 15,000 flights, or more than 60% of its planned flights, at one point scrapping nearly 2,500 each day.
OREGON STATE
InsideHook

Why Isn’t Southwest Airlines Refunding Passengers for Canceled Flights?

To understate matters substantially, Southwest Airlines has not been having a good week. Each of the last few days has brought with it news of canceled flights and stranded travelers, creating an escalating situation that’s likely to take days, if not longer, to fully resolve. Besides the myriad logistical issues here, there’s also another problem that’s also steadily escalating: under U.S. law, many of these travelers may be owed refunds, and not all of them seem to be getting them.
travelnoire.com

Southwest Airlines Pilot: 'Crew Members Are Sitting In Hotels And Airports With Nowhere To Go'

More Southwest Airlines employees are breaking their silence as the turbulent meltdown continues. In a heartbreaking and now-viral post, a Southwest Airlines pilot is shedding light on how employees are struggling to get home. “Crews are stranded in the airports with the passengers,” the pilot says. “[We’re] volunteering to take...
BoardingArea

Delta Air Lines Enrages Employees By Limiting Sky Club Access

Employees and other pass riders at Delta Air Lines are enraged after a policy change effectively locks them out of Delta Sky Club lounges. Delta says the move is necessary to control crowding. Delta Air Lines Plans To Eliminate Sky Club Access For Non-Rev Travelers, Even Members or AMEX Platinum...
WSB Radio

All departing US flights grounded after FAA computer outage

NEW YORK — (AP) — A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration brought flights to a standstill across the U.S. early Wednesday, with thousands of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide. The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until at least 9...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Covid: WHO says passengers on long-haul flights should return to wearing masks as XBB variant spreads

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has suggested that countries should advise passengers to wear masks on long-haul flights.Passengers should be advised to wear masks in high-risk settings such as long-haul flights, said Catherine Smallwood, the WHO’s senior emergency officer for Europe.“This should be a recommendation issued to passengers arriving from anywhere where there is widespread Covid-19 transmission,” she added.Countries also need to “look at the evidence base for pre-departure testing” and implement travel measures “in a non-discriminatory manner”.The recommendation comes as the new Omicron XBB1.5 subvariant of Covid has spread rapidly in the US and China has seen an...
The Independent

New Year’s Eve Qatar flight forced to return to Brisbane after passengers ‘spot something hanging from wing’

A Qatar Airways flight from Brisbane to Doha on New Year’s Eve was forced to return to its departure airport after passengers reportedly spotted something hanging from the wing.Flight QR899 left the Australian airport at 11pm on 31 December, bound for the Qatari capital.But data from flight tracking website FlightRadar24 shows the 777-300 aircraft climb just 10,000ft before entering a holding pattern and landing back at Brisbane less than two hours later.Twitter account Flight Emergency said a man onboard reported that the reason for the return was “passengers noticed something hanging from the wing”. They claimed a “pilot came down...
Benzinga

What's Happening With American Airlines Shares Today

American Airlines Group Inc AAL shares are trading marginally higher by 0.74% to $16.96 Friday afternoon after initially trading lower in sympathy with Delta Air Lines. Delta on Friday issued first-quarter EPS guidance below estimates. Trader and investors will also be watching for AAL's fourth-quarter earning results before the market...
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
45K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy