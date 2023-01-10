American Airlines to resume non-stop service from DFW to Shanghai

American Airlines is resuming non-stop flights from DFW Airport to Shanghai.

The last time American operated non-stops between DFW and Shanghai was in March of 2020 when service was suspended due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Last year, DFW-to-Shanghai service was reestablished with one stop in South Korea. But with demand increasing, the airline is ready to restart the non-stop service on March 27th and eliminate the Seoul stopover.

The current summer schedule to China has American offering flights twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.

