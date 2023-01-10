Read full article on original website
itbusinessnet.com
Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital
Helsinn closes financing agreement with Oberland Capital. Funding secured to expand the portfolio of late- and commercial-stage oncology and rare disease products through in-licensing or acquisition. Dr Melanie Rolli recently appointed to lead and execute on Helsinn’s strategy. Lugano, Switzerland, January 10, 2023 – Helsinn Group (“Helsinn”), a fully...
itbusinessnet.com
Basilea reports preliminary 2022 revenues, exceeding guidance, and provides portfolio update
Continued commercial success of Cresemba and Zevtera in 2022 generated revenue contributions of approx. CHF 122 million, exceeding guidance by more than 17%. Following pre-NDA (New Drug Application) meeting held with FDA in Q4 2022 for ceftobiprole (Zevtera), NDA submission for three indications planned within two to three months. Building...
NASDAQ
BiondVax's Inhaled COVID-19 Therapy Eliminated SARS-COV-2 Virus In Preclinical Study; Stock Up
(RTTNews) - BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (BVXV) said that its inhaled COVID-19 therapy virtually eliminated SARS-COV-2 virus in a preclinical in vivo proof-of-concept study. First-in-human Phase 1/2a clinical trial is planned for late 2023. In Friday pre-market trade, BVXV was trading at $3.44 up $0.32 or 10.25%. BiondVax noted that Hamsters...
Ocugen-Bharat Biotech COVID vaccine meets main goals in U.S. trial
Jan 9 (Reuters) - Ocugen Inc (OCGN.O) said on Monday the COVID-19 vaccine developed by its Indian partner Bharat Biotech International Ltd met the main goals of a trial in the United States.
endpts.com
Flame Biosciences searches for future after Novartis flunks on canakinumab
Flame Biosciences debuted with the idea that its monoclonal antibody that inhibits IL-1ß, a key cytokine in inflammation, would be effective at reducing cancer. But the Pennsylvania biotech flashed the yellow lights on testing that hypothesis last year because it wanted to see if a Big Pharma could prove it first. Novartis failed — again and again and again. The Swiss giant’s canakinumab got the FDA no-go back in 2018 for cardio risk reduction, but Novartis thought the drug would work in oncology.
contagionlive.com
Moderna Provides Update on mRNA Vaccine Pipeline
The company is moving forward with vaccines to address respiratory and latent viruses as well as oncology. Moderna announced today its updates to its vaccine portfolio across various infectious diseases and cancer as well. The company plans to use its mRNA platform for a variety of respiratory and latent viruses and cancer.
itbusinessnet.com
Türk Telekom minimizes software license costs with USU solution
Time required for three audits cut from more than 100 to six working days. Möglingen, Germany – January 10, 2023. The implementation of USU software asset management has generated numerous measurable benefits for the leading Turkish telecommunications provider, Türk Telekom, in the area of software license management (SAM).
biopharmadive.com
JPM23: Takeda tests Bristol Myers, Prime weighs spinoffs and Sanofi faces down a competitor
The third day of the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference was, in typical fashion, quieter than those before it. With most of the scheduled company presentations complete, many attendees were wrapping up private meetings outside the halls of the Westin St. Francis Hotel, which was noticeably less crowded. Not infrequently, those...
itbusinessnet.com
LBank Exchange Will List Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023
Internet City, Dubai–(Newsfile Corp. – January 10, 2023) – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Jencoin (JEN) on January 11, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the JEN/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on January 11, 2023.
Medagadget.com
RNAi Technology Market was valued at US$ 1,783.5 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 3,506.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2028 | QIAGEN, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc., Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp
Therapeutics based on RNAi (RNA interference) offer the potential to treat a number of ailments. Additionally, RNA interference (RNAi) has promise for the treatment of viral illnesses such hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) (HIV). Furthermore, RNAi is now frequently used in biological and biomedical research to examine the impact of preventing the expression of a particular gene. It is thought to be a highly specific method for gene silencing and has enormous potential for the treatment of numerous pathologic conditions, including cancer, viral infections, and cardiovascular diseases, among others.
Medagadget.com
Antibiotics Market to Reach US$ 67,874.0 Mn with a CAGR of 4.7% by 2028 | Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi SA, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.
The drugs known as antibiotics are used to treat bacterial infections. Antibiotics are sometimes used to treat parasitic infections as well. These medicines aid in the treatment of bacterial infections in both humans and animals. Antibiotics help destroy or slow the growth of bacteria by either killing them or stopping them from reproducing. They are useless against viral infections like the flu or the common cold. Infections can be treated with antibiotics, which have also saved countless lives. They may, however, have negative side effects and increase antibiotic resistance.
itbusinessnet.com
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Interim Report Q1 2022/23
Statement by CEO Mauricio Graber: “The solid results for Q1 show the strength of our business model. Organic growth reached 10%, driven by both volume and pricing initiatives and EBIT b.s.i. increased by 17% supported by the organic growth and exchange rates, leading to an EBIT margin b.s.i. of 24.7%. In light of the Q1 performance we maintain our underlying target for the year but update the outlook to reflect current exchange rate levels.
Medagadget.com
Plexiform Neurofibromas Treatment Market: Latest Updates with Market Exhaustive Survey And Demand Overview | AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
First most commonly peripheral nerve sheath tumour of the orbit comprising numerous nerve bundles, plexiform neurofibroma causes periorbital and orbital soft-tissue hypertrophy, intrinsic or compensatory bony alterations, and deformities of the eyes. A hereditary condition is neurofibromatosis. It has varied penetrance and is inherited in an autosomal dominant form. Plexiform neurofibromas frequently appear throughout the early years of life before cutaneous neurofibromas do. Typically benign (noncancerous), the tumours associated with these illnesses can develop into malignancy (malignant).
Medagadget.com
Dry Eye Disease Market was valued at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% between 2023 and 2028 | VISUfarma, Johnson & Johnson, Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., OASIS Medical
Globally, the market for dry eye disease was priced at US$ 5,206.1 Mn in the year 2021and is predicted to the extent of US$ 7,394.1 Mn by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2028. The market for dry eye disease worldwide is witnessing a robust development due to the increasing prevalence of DED worldwide and rise in need for safe and accurate treatment. Furthermore, increase in emphasis on the growth of disease for dry eye treatments and development of geriatric/elderly population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market. Still, certain issues like handiness of alternative therapies and the cost of the products for dry eye are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
optometrytimes.com
Glaukos announces updates to corneal pipeline programs
Two novel, dropless technologies for keratoconus and dry eye disease make major advances with more to come later in 2023. Today, Glaukos Corporation announced clinical updates for several studies in their Corneal Health pipeline programs. Enrollment has begun for a second Phase 3 confirmatory trial for Epioxa (Epi-on), and promising Phase 2a results for GLK-301 (iLution – Dry Eye Disease) has encouraged Glaukos to advance GLK-301 into a Phase 2b clinical trial, which will begin in 2023.
endpts.com
BioMarin buffs up data on hemophilia A gene therapy as FDA decision deadline approaches
BioMarin says its Phase III study for a hemophilia A gene therapy met its primary and secondary endpoints at year three, and it has added more data per the FDA’s request. The data come ahead of a March 31 FDA decision deadline. Last August, the San Rafael, CA biotech’s...
endpts.com
MarketingRx roundup: Bluebird bio promotes sickle cell awareness; Pfizer, BioNTech encourage boosters in South
While bluebird bio is expected to file an application with the FDA for its sickle cell disease (SCD) drug candidate in the first quarter, it’s already raising awareness online. Two websites — one for healthcare providers called “Change for SCD” and another for patients and caregivers called “Spark Sickle Cell Change” — feature real physicians and patients talking about sickle cell disease stigma and other issues.
Medagadget.com
Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections in North America and Europe Market is Expected to Worth US$ 1,680.7 million by 2028, Expanding at a CAGR of 3.9% | Merck & Co., Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline
The COVID-19 pandemic has disturbed the worldwide drug supply because of government-mandated or suggested transitory closures, well-being drives to guarantee wellbeing and prosperity of representatives, an inadequate workforce, and limitations on import and commodity exercises, and travel. Anti-microbial assembling has been especially impacted, and this isn’t the initial time. In the United States alone, there were 148 anti-toxin deficiencies from 2001 to 2013, and a new penicillin lack impacted no less than 39 nations all through Europe, the Americas, and Asia. As of June 29th, 2020, 10.5% of all drug deficiencies recorded by the USFDA were antibiotics. In May 2020, Sandoz, the Novartis generics and biosimilars division, declared the development of its assembling ability to keep a steady stock of nonexclusive medications for patients, while likewise satisfying some of the extra responsibilities to defeating COVID-19. The rising number of item dispatches, government drives, coordinated efforts, and associations by central participants are the main considerations that are supposed to drive the development of the North America and Europe acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market during the estimated time frame.
itbusinessnet.com
Mitrade Hits 2.4 Million Users, Up 900,000 from Last Year
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, Jan 12, 2023 – (ACN Newswire) – January 12, 2023 – Mitrade, a leading global CFD trading platform, has reached a major milestone by amassing 2.4 million users. This marks a significant increase from the 1.5 million users the platform had at this time last year, representing a growth of 900,000 users in just one year.
labpulse.com
Grail launches methylation-based liquid biopsy solution for cancer research in a post-diagnosis setting
Grail on Monday announced the availability of a research-use-only offering for biopharmaceutical companies. The firm is leveraging a targeted methylation platform to analyze cell-free DNA (cfDNA) isolated from peripheral blood for cancer signal interrogation. Potential research use cases include, but are not limited to, prognosis, minimal residual disease detection, and...
