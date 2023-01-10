The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.

3 DAYS AGO