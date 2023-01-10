Read full article on original website
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Why Bryan Kohberger was charged with burglary along with four murders of University of Idaho studentsMargaret MinnicksMoscow, ID
The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the sceneMalek SherifMoscow, ID
csengineermag.com
WSP USA Honored for Business, Engineering and Sustainability Contributions
WSP USA, a leading engineering, environment and professional services consultancy, secured six top honors for its outstanding products, services and leadership from five preeminent organizations: Fast Company magazine, Bentley Systems, Environment + Energy Leader magazine, SEAL Awards and Verdantix. “We are thrilled that our innovation and expertise are being recognized...
Phys.org
Researchers devise, test food-safety training program for farmers market vendors
Responding to a need revealed in their earlier studies, a team of Penn State researchers developed and pilot-tested a customized food safety training program for farmers market vendors. The training caps several years of research and addresses a problem in Pennsylvania and other states related to inadequate food safety practices...
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Joint University Microelectronics Program launched with $250 million
The Semiconductor Research Corporation (SRC), in partnership with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and industry and academic stakeholders, has announced the launch of a $250 million consortium dedicated to leap-ahead microelectronics. The Joint University Microelectronics Program 2.0 (JUMP 2.0) is an SRC-led public-private initiative that will pursue high-risk,...
aiexpress.io
Director of data analytics: Role and key skill requirements
A director of knowledge analytics is liable for the info analytics perform inside a company. For any sizable enterprise, it’s a managerial position, and should or could not report back to a higher-up knowledge govt. Likewise, it might or is probably not liable for the mixing and administration of knowledge inside an organization (though usually it is going to) and/or the machine studying (ML)-driven, predictive and prescriptive analytics perform that will fall underneath an enterprise’s knowledge science perform.
Phys.org
Program teaches US Air Force personnel the fundamentals of AI
A new academic program developed at MIT aims to teach U.S. Air and Space Forces personnel to understand and utilize artificial intelligence technologies. In a recent study which the program researchers recently shared at the IEEE Frontiers in Education Conference, the program researchers found that this approach was effective and well-received by employees with diverse backgrounds and professional roles.
3printr.com
Johns Hopkins University: Worm-like gel robots from the 3D printer
Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have described their work on worm-like gel robots in a technical paper. The engineers relied on 3D printing to create them. The robots are said to have no power source, nor wiring, and were made using 3D printing techniques. According to lead author David Gracias,...
brytfmonline.com
Science, technology and innovation. Sergipe deserves progress in these areas. | Diego da Costa | F5 News
The Sergipe State Economic Development Project goes beyond issues related to industry, commerce and the service market. Sergipe has the potential to create jobs and promote entrepreneurship in the most diverse fields. In this short text, the focus is on two areas: Science, with an emphasis on research. technology, while developing solutions and improving infrastructure; and innovation, which are directly related to entrepreneurship. It is not possible to cooperate with these topics without mentioning the organizations that work directly with the same goals. Positive impressions show that Sergipe has all the necessary infrastructure to promote, create and achieve the results of these projects.
