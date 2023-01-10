Three Suspects Identified in Homicide at Nashville Short Term Rental Townhome

From Metro Police January 9, 2023

Two persons are in custody in connection with Sunday morning’s robbery and gunfire at a short-term rental townhome at 738 Douglas Avenue that killed Taurus Oglesby, 18, and very critically wounded Reginald Howard, 17, both of Nashville, who were attending a birthday party.

Andre Johnson, 19, was taken into custody Sunday night at a home on Creekwood Drive. He is jailed without bond on charges of criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and three counts of aggravated robbery.

The second suspect, Quandre Beasley, 17, was shot during the incident and is under guard while being treated at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Minutes after the 1:50 a.m. gunfire on Douglas Avenue, Beasley, who had been driving his mother’s car, got out and approached an officer on James Robertson Parkway with wounds to his jaw and neck. Arrest warrants have been issued charging Beasley with criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide, and three counts of aggravated robbery. He will be booked upon his discharge from the hospital.

Detectives are trying to come to grips with why Beasley was even on the streets.

Last April, Beasley was arrested after he jumped out of a moving, stolen 2019 Ford Raptor pickup truck on Dickerson Pike at Ben Allen Road. While being held at the Davidson County Juvenile Detention Center, Beasley complained of seizures and was transported by Fire Department ambulance to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital. When the ambulance arrived at Vanderbilt, Beasley ran from it to a waiting Chevrolet Avalanche pickup truck. The Juvenile Detention Center employee who accompanied Beasley ran after him, but an individual wearing a ski mask exited the pickup truck and indicated they had a gun. Beasley fled in the Avalanche, which was recovered, burning, later that night. It had been reported stolen. Beasley and a female were arrested two days later after a traffic stop in Cartersville, Georgia.

Beasley was returned to Nashville and was charged in Juvenile Court with escape, vehicle theft, assault, evading arrest, and two counts of armed robbery. Beasley was identified as the gunman who on April 9, 2022, robbed a couple in the 600 block of Hume Street. The victims reported that they were on the sidewalk about to head into their home when a person approached them from behind. The 31-year-old female victim said a gun was put to her head and a robbery demand made. Her purse and the 32-year-old man’s wallet were taken and the robber fled.

A third suspect in the murder case has been identified as Keesean Campbell, 24. Homicide and robbery warrants against him are outstanding. Anyone seeing Campbell or knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Detective Madison Meiss is leading this investigation with assistance from her colleagues in the Homicide Unit and detectives from the Specialized Investigations Division’s TITANS (The Investigative Team Addressing Neighborhood Shootings) team.