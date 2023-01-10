M40 and A404 traffic congestion due to van fire saw major route shut between Marlow and High Wycombe - recap

Read full article on original website
Related
People stuck on board an Amtrak train for more than 29 hours had to be told by the conductor they were not being held hostage: report
"For those of you that are calling the police, we are not holding you hostage," a train conductor was heard saying in videos obtained by ABC News.
BBC
Elland: Police stop van carrying load twice as long as vehicle
A van driver has been stopped by police after transporting a "dangerous load" twice as long as the vehicle. The van was seen carrying the long metal frame in Elland, near Halifax. West Yorkshire Police said officers "thought their eyes were deceiving them" after stopping it on Wednesday. The Calderdale...
BBC
Willenhall fire: Food factory blaze response scaled back
A fire has destroyed a food factory in Willenhall, in the West Midlands. At its height more than 50 firefighters tackled the blaze which broke just after midnight on Thursday at the wholesalers on Stringes Lane. The fire affected about 60% of the unit, which is more than 3,200 sq...
maritime-executive.com
Pilot Killed in Boarding Accident on the Humber
A marine pilot on the Humber Estuary was killed Sunday while boarding a merchant vessel, according to the UK Marine Pilots' Association. Francisco Galia, a longtime pilot for Associated British Ports, was boarding an inbound vessel off Spurn Point when he fell from the pilot ladder, one of his colleagues told the BBC.
BBC
Taxi driver fined for leaving blind couple with guide dogs stranded
A taxi driver has been fined for refusing to pick up a blind couple as they had their guide dogs with them. Gavin and Mel Griffiths were waiting outside their home in Arnold, Nottinghamshire, for the taxi that they said sped off on seeing the dogs. Rajan Anwar was found...
BBC
Man dies in Gobowen bungalow fire
A man has died after a bungalow fire in Shropshire. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Fairfield Close in Gobowen at 15:20 after smoke alarms were reported. West Midlands Ambulance Service said it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Where you're most likely to get a parking fine as councils hand out 20,000 a day
UK councils issued an average of nearly 20,000 parking fines each day last year, according to new analysis. Figures obtained by Churchill Motor Insurance suggest fines were handed out by local authorities at a daily rate of 19,631 in 2022. That is a 12% rise from the previous year. This...
BBC
Heavy rain causes roads to flood and GWR rail disruption
Flooding has disrupted drivers and railway passengers in the west of England following heavy rain. Two train lines are blocked between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and the line between Bristol Temple Meads, Bath and Swindon. Network Rail said it expected both lines to stayed closed for the remainder of Thursday.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Roadworks and closures across Buckinghamshire this week including the A413
We're now in the second full week of 2023 - hooray! With the Christmas and New Year festivities over, most of us are now back to our normal work schedule which, for some, means travelling. It might be a new year, but the inconvenience of roadworks remains one of the...
Criminal car concerns: Thousands of cars rolling on MA roads with rolled-back odometers
In seconds, criminals can make the odometer in a used car read any number they want — and that could cost an unsuspecting buyer thousands of dollars. The odometers in modern cars are essentially a computer that can be reprogrammed. CARFAX says Massachusetts is 16th in the country in...
Public transport is the best route to levelling up Britain
Zoë Billingham is right to argue that transport is crucial for improving regional economies (England’s transport system is a creaking misery – and an easy win for Keir Starmer, 3 January). But Labour should be wary of simply endorsing the massively expensive HS2 scheme, which delivers little for deprived areas of the north, as evidenced by its very low benefit-cost ratio. Instead, the party should focus on local improvements to bus services, the lifeblood of many communities, and on tram schemes in urban areas that have demonstrable wider benefits.
BBC
Thousands call for Clevedon seafront changes to be scrapped
Thousands of people have called for a "bizarre" road scheme featuring wavy lines to be scrapped. North Somerset Council introduced a 20mph one-way system and a 400m segregated cycle lane along The Beach in Clevedon last autumn. The RAC criticised the scheme and said it was catering for a problem...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Flood alerts in place for Aylesbury and Milton Keynes as temperatures set to plummet next week
A number of areas in Buckinghamshire have been issued with a flood alert ahead of expected cold weather next week. Weather experts have warned of dropping temperatures with lows of -1C. The cold snap will follow a weekend when those living in Aylesbury will experience highs of 12C. And today...
BBC
Tyne and Wear Metro suspended after Sunderland line reopens
Train services which were suspended just hours after a railway line reopened have resumed. The Tyne and Wear Metro had been unable to stop at four Sunderland stations since mid-November due to a "serious fault". Shortly after the line reopened on Friday, trains were halted again when a plastic bag...
BBC
Argos delivery van hits Berkswell railway bridge
An Argos delivery driver escaped unhurt when their van hit a railway bridge between Birmingham and Coventry. The crash on 8 January near Berkswell Station did not damage the bridge or disrupt passengers, Network Rail confirmed. A collision beam on the bridge "did its job to protect the railway", a...
buckinghamshirelive.com
M40 crash sees five people treated by paramedics
Five people were treated for minor injuries following a crash on the M40. Two lorries and six cars were involved in a collision on the northbound carriageway near Watlington. The incident happened just after 3pm today (January 11). Firefighters say everyone was out of their vehicles when emergency services arrived at the scene.
Railway line between Swindon and Bristol submerged by floodwater
Heavy rain has left the railway tracks between Swindon and Bristol completely inundated with floodwater forcing train delays.This video shows the pooled water nearly completely covering the tracks as water continues to gush down to the line.Network Rail Western said flooding continued to impact services between Chippenham and Swindon on Thursday, 12 January.There were still no trains running on the line on Thursday evening, and disruption was expected into Friday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Blue’s Lee Ryan guilty of racially aggravated assault on female BA flight attendantRiver Taff bursts banks amid torrential rain in WalesNorthern Ireland Protocol: Sinn Fein ‘not excluded’ from meeting, says James Cleverly
Comments / 0