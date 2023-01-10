Read full article on original website
Related
Long Live Minnesota? Where Each State Ranks for Life Expectancy.
As a child you don't fully understand what old means. I remember thinking as a child that my parents were so much "older" and thinking 40 was soooo old. I was a little jerk, come to think of it, because now that I am in my 40's I know that wasn't that old at all. Especially, when you start looking at studies that is all based on life expectancy.
South Dakota Is One of the Top States in America to Own a Home
When it comes to having your own place, South Dakota is a perfect place to do it. The Mount Rushmore State is in the top ten on Smart Asset's list of Best States for Homeowners, which looks at four key areas:. Median home price. One-year home value appreciation rate. Home...
These states are raising their minimum wages in 2023
More than half of the states in the U.S. will raise their minimum wages next year. Will yours?
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Brace yourself for mountains of pain and misery under Gov. Hochul’s zero-emissions fantasy plan
With the start of the new year, New Yorkers are set to have their worlds turned upside down — and all for a fanciful green-dream plan that comes with sky-high costs and mountains of other pain yet is almost certain to fail, and won’t even do much good if successful. Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers triggered the nightmare back in 2019 with their delusional Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act, setting wholly unrealistic “mandatory” milestones to force the state off fossil-fuel energy and dramatically lower greenhouse gas emissions. Gov. Kathy Hochul eagerly picked up the ball, and in December, a panel...
Which State Has the Worst Roads? Iowa or Minnesota?
Most of us had made a road trip between these two states at some point in our lives, so you may already have your own bias. But according to a recent study, one of these states is far superior to the other regarding its road conditions. Consumer Reports recently released...
Missouri Divorce Laws & How To File (2022 Guide)
If you no longer wish to be married to your spouse, you need to get a divorce. You generally must file for divorce in a state where you or your spouse reside. This guide to how to file for divorce in Missouri helps you understand what to expect as you go through the process of submitting court paperwork and ending your union.
New York State Is Banning One Popular NYE Tradition To Start 2023
When the clock strikes midnight on January 1, millions of Upstate New Yorkers will ring in 2023 with a champagne toast, but for those looking to party all night long, you won’t. For the first time since 2016, the New York State Liquor Authority is barring any venue from partaking in a coveted New Year’s Eve tradition.
Missouri becoming a popular state to settle in, study shows
KSNF/KODE — Out of all 50 states in the U.S., Missouri is the number 15th growth state in America. That statistic comes from the national moving company, U-Haul, and is determined by their 2022 Growth Index which analyzed customer moves from last year. People arriving in Missouri in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by 7% over […]
Richest billionaires in Missouri
The first billionaire ever is thought to be Standard Oil magnate John D. Rockefeller back in 1916, or perhaps Henry Ford in 1925. Fast forward some 100 years to 2021: as the COVID-19 pandemic continued to rage, a record-breaking 660 people became billionaires globally, growing the previous year’s number by 30%. While the U.S. is home to the most billionaires out of any other country, Americans are somewhat split in their feelings on the billionaire class. According to Pew Research Center data, people in the U.S. became somewhat more critical of billionaires between 2020 and 2021. Although support for individual billionaires like Elon Musk or Bill Gates is relatively strong, many Americans view the ultra-rich—as a group rather than as individuals—negatively. Meanwhile, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is projected to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2026.
Texas is 1 of 2 most popular states to raise a family. Why?
Nearly one in five families in the U.S. is considering a move in 2023. More than one in four have already moved or are considering moving before the end of 2022. Why? Affordability. Between inflation, rising interest rates, and the post-pandemic boom of remote work, for some, it simply doesn’t...
Missouri Declared #1 Place in North America to Go Off-the-Grid
Wanna get away from it all? If that's a life goal of yours, the best place to do it is in Missouri according to off-the-grid experts in a brand new ranking. Off Grid Home just broke down the top locations in North America where you can get away from public utilities and be self-sufficient. #1 at the top of their list is Missouri.
Best and worst places to raise a family revealed by new study: Where does Utah rank?
Recently, Wallet Hub ranked states in the U.S. based on a total of 51 factors to determine which state is the most family-friendly. What’s the best state to raise a family? Where are family-friendly places to live?
Worcester, MA Ranks Among the Best US Cities for Immigrants
Despite the ongoing national debate about immigration policy, the United States remains one of the world’s biggest magnets for immigrants. Foreign nationals enter the country via numerous ways, but the general motives are the same: they come to the U.S. seeking better opportunities for themselves and their children. Immigrants who come to the U.S. have […]
Gas Stoves Banned In New York State? The Governor Might Make This Happen
Just one month ago we reported that the use of an oil, gas or propane heater for your home won't be allowed in New York State in the near future. Those types of furnaces will be phased out of the Empire State and the process could start to take effect within 2 years. But wait, there's more.
Illinois becomes ninth state to pass ban on assault weapons
Illinois this week became the ninth U.S. state to ban military-style weapons, prohibiting their sale, manufacture or delivery in the state, The Associated Press reported. Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the bill into law on Tuesday. It went into effect immediately. ”Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to...
This is How Much the Federal Government Makes from Gun Sales in Missouri
America’s gun industry is booming. Over 11.3 million firearms were manufactured in the United States in 2020, more than double the 5.6 million produced in 2010, and nearly triple the 3.9 million guns manufactured in 2000, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Surging demand for firearms has been a boon not […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
New York State Senator Kavanagh’s Carpet Recycling Bill Signed Into Law
Senator Brian Kavanagh announced that the Carpet EPR bill (S5027C/A9279A), which he sponsored along with Assemblymember Steven Englebright, was signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul. The new law requires carpet manufacturers to establish a program for the collection and recycling of discarded and unused carpeting. Starting in January 2026,...
Democratic governor sending migrants to NYC
(The Center Square) – Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state is “honoring our values of treating people with dignity and respect” by transporting migrants to cities like New York City and Chicago; however, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called it “inhumane.” While New York has received thousands of migrants from other states for months, thus far they have only come from Republican-led Texas and Arizona, which had a GOP governor last year. Colorado’s Polis is a Democrat, like Adams. ...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Noem labels South Dakota 'freest state in the nation' at State of the State
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) called her state the "freest state in the nation" and an example for others during her State of the State address Tuesday. According to Noem, South Dakota is "the No. 1 state for individuals, families, and businesses to build the American dream." "I believe South Dakota...
103.9 The Breeze
Schenectady, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Capital Regions relaxing favorites at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://1039thebreezealbany.com
Comments / 0