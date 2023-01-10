Read full article on original website
BBC
Logan Holgate: Cumbria rugby league player dies at 18
Tributes have been paid following the sudden death of a rising star rugby league player in Cumbria. Logan Holgate, who played for Hensingham Amateur Rugby League Football Club (ARLFC), died aged 18 on Wednesday. The Whitehaven-based club has been left "devastated" and is providing support to his family. Clubs and...
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Kyle Knoyle: Stockport County sign Doncaster Rovers defender
Stockport County have signed defender Kyle Knoyle from fellow League Two side Doncaster Rovers on a two-and-a-half year deal, for an undisclosed fee. The 26-year-old had scored one goal in 27 games for Rovers this season and two in 80 in total, having joined from Cambridge United in June 2021.
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
BBC
Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS
Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
BBC
Mark Helm: Burton Albion sign Burnley midfielder on a permanent deal
Burton Albion have signed midfielder Mark Helm from Championship club Burnley for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old, who came through Manchester United's youth ranks, failed to make a first-team appearance during his 18 months with the Clarets. Burton boss Dino Maamria said he had been impressed by Helm while watching...
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Motherwell, Giakumakis, Porteous, Wlodarczyk, Cho, Kwon, Markanday
Celtic are one of three clubs interested in Szymon Wlodarczyk, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, with Anderlecht and Freiburg also tracking the 20-year-old forward currently with Gornik Zabrze and who has been described as the "young Lewandowski" in the Polish media. (Daily Record) French second-tier promotion hopefuls Girondins Bordeaux...
NBC Sports
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Soccer-Leeds relegation fears heighten after loss at Villa
BIRMINGHAM, England, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Leeds United's Premier League relegation fears heightened as they slipped to a 2-1 defeat at Aston Villa on Friday, leaving Jesse Marsch's side without a win in their last seven games in all competitions.
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
BBC
'United's best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to City'
Eight straight victories - including over Everton in the FA Cup and Tuesday's defeat of Charlton to reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup - ensure Manchester United go into Saturday's derby against Manchester City full of confidence and with their best chance in years of laying down a serious challenge to the champions.
BBC
James Bolton: Plymouth Argyle defender will 'cherish every moment' after injury return
Plymouth Argyle defender James Bolton says he will not take playing football for granted ever again after his first start in almost 10 months. The 28-year-old began Argyle's Papa Johns Trophy quarter-final win over Bristol Rovers after recovering from a foot injury he sustained last March. His time at Argyle...
CBS Sports
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa odds, prediction, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023
Aston Villa look to continue their unbeaten run against Leeds United when they host their second meeting of the 2022-23 English Premier League season on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) haven't lost to Leeds since their first matchup in 2020-21, recording two victories and a pair of draws over their last four encounters. Leeds (4-5-8) hosted the first matchup between the sides this campaign in October, when they battled to a 0-0 draw.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Asleep at St. Mary’s, City Crash Out, Player Ratings, and More...
Manchester City looked lost on the seaside. Southampton sent City crashing out of the Carabao Cup by a score of 2-0. Sky Blue News is here with a look at how it all went wrong at St. Mary’s. OFF-COLOUR CITY BEATEN BY SAINTS - David Clayton - ManCity.com. City...
BBC
'The cement between the stones'
Casemiro is the “cement between the stones” for Manchester United, according to manager Erik ten Hag. The former Real Madrid midfielder has been instrumental in helping United to eight wins in a row in a season during which their form has blossomed after early challenges. "He's so important,"...
BBC
'Baby AB' milks the moment as new T20 begins
SA20 - South Africa's bid to muscle in on the global success of T20 franchise cricket - made a promising start in front of nearly 20,000 people at Newlands. The Mumbai Indians Cape Town cruised to a comfortable eight-wicket win over Paarl Royals. The home team, led by a belligerent...
BBC
Eileen Gleeson: Ex-Glasgow City manager appointed head of women's football at FAI
Former Glasgow City manager Eileen Gleeson has been appointed as head of women and girls' football at the Football Association of Ireland. Gleeson left Glasgow in December after 13 months with the SWPL1 leaders. The 50-year-old was previously assistant to Republic of Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw. Gleeson's appointment comes...
BBC
Owen Farrell: England captain set to be clear for Six Nations opener despite ban
England captain Owen Farrell is set to be available for their Six Nations opener with Scotland despite a four-week ban for a dangerous tackle. His ban will be reduced to three weeks if he completes the World Rugby coaching intervention programme. That would allow him to be picked by new...
