Wayne County, KY

z93country.com

Three Arrests Reported

Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Katara N. Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to comply with Drug Court on the underlying charges of 4 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
935wain.com

Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community

On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say

STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
STANFORD, KY
z93country.com

No New Covid Cases Reported in Wayne County

The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports zero new Covid cases this past week in Wayne County. Wayne, McCreary and Casey report no new cases. In the 10-county district, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Russel reported 27, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WYSH AM 1380

Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing

According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
CARYVILLE, TN
lakercountry.com

Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County

An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman

State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight

Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
sam1039.com

Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested

Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY

