z93country.com
Three Arrests Reported
Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron reports the following arrests. Katara N. Dishman of Monticello, Ky. was arrested on 3 Wayne County Circuit Court Warrants of Arrest for failure to comply with Drug Court on the underlying charges of 4 counts of wanton endangerment-1st degree, 2 counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking in a controlled substance-1st degree (greater than or equal to 2 grams of methamphetamine) and possession of a controlled substance-1st degree (methamphetamine).
wymt.com
Man leads Ky. police on multi-county chase, faces several charges
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - A man is facing charges after leading deputies on a multi-county chase. State police said Bryon Watson led Rockcastle County deputies on a chase Tuesday night. According to officers, the chase went onto Interstate 75. They were able to stop Watson in Madison County at...
935wain.com
Three Arrested On Theft, Multiple Felony Charges In Sano Community
On Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at 5:47 a.m, Adair County 911 received a call from Kentucky State Police requesting the Adair County Sheriff’s Office respond to the Sano community, to a reported breaking and entering complaint. Sheriff Josh Brockman responded to the call. Upon investigation of the residential break-in,...
Laurel County police chase ends in 2 arrests, 1 on the run
One man is on the run and two people were arrested after a police chase in Laurel County.
935wain.com
Sheriff’s Office Arrests Columbia Man For Felony Drug Trafficking After Search
The Adair County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man for felony drug trafficking after a search at a Burksville Street residence. The investigation originated on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at or around 9:30 am, when Deputy Chris Tweedy received a call to respond to TJ Heath Hospital, in regards to an overdose that came in.
wymt.com
Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
Fire in Laurel County destroys cabinet carpentry building
A building in Laurel County used by workers to construct cabinets is a near complete loss after a large fire.
wymt.com
Custodian accidentally shot himself at Ky. elementary school, police say
STANFORD, Ky. (WYMT) - An incident involving a school employee resulted in a police response at a Lincoln County elementary school Wednesday morning. Police said a Stanford Elementary School staff member accidentally shot himself when he was at the school Tuesday night. Police said it happened around 11 p.m. Officials...
Laurel County woman wanted on murder indictment now in custody
In November 2022, the Laurel County Sheriff's Office began searching for 39-year-old Danielle Kelly. Kelly was wanted on a murder charge and three counts of first-degree assault. Kelly has been found and is now in custody.
z93country.com
No New Covid Cases Reported in Wayne County
The Kentucky Department for Public Health reports zero new Covid cases this past week in Wayne County. Wayne, McCreary and Casey report no new cases. In the 10-county district, Taylor County had the most with 40 cases, Pulaski County had 32, Russel reported 27, Adair County and Clinton County each recorded 25 cases, Green County reported 18 cases, and Cumberland County had 13 cases.
WKYT 27
Woman wanted on murder indictment warrant arrested
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman wanted on a murder indictment warrant has been arrested. Danielle Kelly, 39, is now in the Laurel County Correctional Center. The jail website shows that she was booked early Wednesday morning. A grand jury had indicted Kelly in November 2022 on a charge...
Laurel County deputies locate fake cop
The sheriff's office issued a warning Sunday that a vehicle has installed blue flashing lights into a car and is allegedly stopping vehicles in southern Laurel County.
wymt.com
Police in Laurel County warning folks about new phone scam
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Police in one county are warning folks about a new phone scam starting in their area. Deputies in Laurel County say someone is calling people, telling them he is with the sheriff’s office and says he needs them to pay to take care of a pending legal issue.
WYSH AM 1380
Report: Woman arrested after Caryville stabbing
According to the Volunteer Times news site, a woman was arrested in Caryville over the weekend after allegedly stabbing another woman during a fight. Caryville Police began investigating on Saturday after being called to the LaFollette Medical Center on a report of a stabbing. According to the Times, the woman...
lakercountry.com
Inmate assaults deputy jailers in Adair County
An inmate reportedly assaulted two deputy jailers at the Adair County Regional Jail over the weekend. According to Columbia Police, 43-year-old Ryan Dudgeon, an inmate at the Adair County jail, is now facing two counts of assault third degree after he reportedly assaulted two jail staff members as they entered his cell Saturday afternoon.
wymt.com
Two convicted felons arrested on new charges following recent traffic stop
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent traffic stop landed two convicted felons in jail on new charges. On Saturday, Williamsburg Police stopped a car on Elm Street for traffic violations. During a search of the car, officers found a gun, what they suspected to be heroin and other drug...
2 men wanted after escaping Laurel County deputies
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office is seeking help locating two men who eluded authorities on Sunday.
lakercountry.com
Friday crash in Clinton Co. kills Albany woman
State police say an 89-year-old Albany woman was killed on Friday following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in neighboring Clinton County. According to police, at around 11:45 a.m. Friday Lena Dickerson, 89, of Albany, was stopped at the intersection of US 127 and KY 90 in a 2005 Buick Lacrosse when she pulled into the path of a 1999 Mack log truck traveling west on KY 90 . The Mack truck was being driven by Herbert Stevens, 65, of Whitley City. Stevens attempted to avoid the collision but was unable to do so and collided with Dickerson’s vehicle.
westkentuckystar.com
Pulaski County tornado, widespread large hail reported overnight
Severe storms pounded western Kentucky overnight with large hail, along with at least one report of a brief tornado touchdown in southern Illinois. The National Weather Service in Paducah received a report at 2 a.m. that a tornado touched down near Interstate 57 at Mounds in Pulaski County. No reports of damage have been received so far.
sam1039.com
Armed And Dangerous Whitley County Man Arrested
Police say an “armed and dangerous” Whitley County man was found and arrested. Officers say 25-year-old Brady Bowman was accused of shooting at a family member and leaving the Pleasant View area in a car. The car was later found on Little Wolf Creek Road, but officials said Bowman got out of the car and fled on foot. Bowman was eventually found on top of a mountain in a tree stand. He was taken into custody and charged with wanton endangerment, but officials say other charges are pending. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center.
