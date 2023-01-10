Read full article on original website
Stone Country Enterprise
Stone school board extends superintendent contract
At Monday’s school board meeting, board members voted to extend superintendent Inita Owen’s contract by one year. The board had previously come under fire for suggesting they discuss extending Owen’s contract for a maximum of four years, if possible. The school board never put the item on...
Stone Country Enterprise
Some running for new seats
After the November 2023 elections, Stone County will see at least five fresh faces in local offices as some public servants retire and others run for new positions. Sheriff Mike Farmer, West Justice Court Judge Ricky Farmer, and District 1 Supervisor Clark Byrd are not seeking reelection. District 3 Supervisor...
