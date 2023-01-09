Read full article on original website
Related
wxpr.org
Wisconsin mental health organization launches virtual support groups to reach rural residents
The COVID-19 pandemic triggered higher rates of depression and anxiety, especially among young adults. But it also prompted some mental health services to become more accessible. That’s what’s happening this week as Wisconsin’s chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) launches new statewide, virtual support groups for people...
news8000.com
NAMI Wisconsin offers free mental health support groups
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The Wisconsin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is expanding its services. NAMI’s mental illness support groups will now be available statewide. The agency will offer free peer and family support groups each month, via Zoom. NAMI leaders say these virtual services...
WSAW
Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
WSAW
DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
WSAW
Radon exposure leads to second highest cause of lung cancer
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Starting March 1, daycares in Wisconsin will be required to test for radon. If levels are at or above four picocuries per liter of air, daycares will have to mitigate. Radon isn’t just dangerous for kids, it can be deadly for adults too. The Marathon County...
cwbradio.com
Officials Calling for Overhaul of State's Mental Health System
(By Erin McGroarty | Wisconsin Watch) When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. According to...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin has a caregiver crisis. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is ready to help
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin is in a caregiver crisis, and a local university may be the answer officials have been looking for. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was awarded a grant for $865,010 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS has awarded a total of $17.3 million to 69 organizations around the state to combat the caregiver crisis.
wortfm.org
Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage
If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin social media star scrubs up homeless shelters
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars. “They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and...
Wisconsin Residents Gain $213 Benefit If They Fit The Requirement
Inflation has cooled off since November 2022. But living costs remain high. Some Wisconsin residents can welcome $213 to help with one significant bill. Housing cost account for 30% or more of Americans' income.
WSAW
Gov. Evers holds listening session in Wausau regarding budget issues
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau was the stop Thursday on a statewide tour by Gov. Tony Evers. It’s a series of listening sessions called ‘Do the Right Thing,’ that’s meant to inform the structuring of the next state budget. After some brief introductory comments by the...
wnanews.com
Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?
Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WSAW
Cigarette sales in Wis. plummet but alternative smoking methods compensate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Legal sales of cigarettes in Wisconsin are on the decline, with a 54% decrease in packs sold since 2001, according to a report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum. The Wisconsin Policy Forum says the decline is likely due to a combination of public health messaging, changes...
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin Department of Health Services urges residents to test their homes for radon
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Radon exposure is the second lading cause of lung cancer overall and the leading cause of cancer for non-smokers, according to the Wisconsin Departmen of Health Services (DHS). During National Radon Action Month, the department is encouraging residents and business owners to test their homes...
WSAW
Wisconsin gov bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices. The move comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned app. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban Thursday after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security.
One Wisconsin City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
94.3 Jack FM
Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination
DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
empowerwisconsin.org
All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught
MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
CBS 58
'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
