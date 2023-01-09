ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

news8000.com

NAMI Wisconsin offers free mental health support groups

WISCONSIN (WKBT) — The Wisconsin chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is expanding its services. NAMI’s mental illness support groups will now be available statewide. The agency will offer free peer and family support groups each month, via Zoom. NAMI leaders say these virtual services...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Gov. Evers, DVA announce over $420,000 in grants for veterans and families

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers and Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary James Bond announced Thursday that $424,970 in grants will be awarded to 13 nonprofit organizations that provide financial assistance, entrepreneurship training, or other services to Wisconsin veterans and their families. “As a state, Wisconsin is a...
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

DHS: Thousands more Wis. residents than expected utilize 988 hotline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The suicide and prevention lifeline, 988, was introduced to Wisconsin in July of 2022, and since then thousands of Wisconsin residents have taken advantage of the resource. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services said in the summer of 2021 that Vibrant Emotional Health provided a projections report, saying Wisconsin would receive 55,000 calls in the first year of 988, but the state is on pace for 70,000 calls.
MADISON, WI
cwbradio.com

Officials Calling for Overhaul of State's Mental Health System

(By Erin McGroarty | Wisconsin Watch) When Chrissy Barnard faced a mental health crisis and most needed care, law enforcement handcuffed her, placed her in the back of a patrol car and drove her five hours to Wisconsin’s only state-run mental health facility for the general public. According to...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin has a caregiver crisis. University of Wisconsin-Green Bay is ready to help

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Wisconsin is in a caregiver crisis, and a local university may be the answer officials have been looking for. The University of Wisconsin-Green Bay was awarded a grant for $865,010 from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Wisconsin DHS has awarded a total of $17.3 million to 69 organizations around the state to combat the caregiver crisis.
GREEN BAY, WI
wortfm.org

Wisconsin’s Workforce Shortage

If someone was asked to write a haiku on the current workforce situation in Dane County, and in most of Wisconsin, this could very well be it. Dale Knapp, Director of research and analytics for the Wisconsin Counties Association, shared his views on the workforce and housing shortages in the region on the Thursday addition of the 8 O’clock Buzz. A combination of the Boomer generation retiring and staying in their homes, young college graduates migrating to larger cities on the coasts, and a lack of affordable housing are challenges that must be addressed in Dane and other Wisconsin counties if they are to reverse the net migration out.
WISCONSIN STATE
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin social media star scrubs up homeless shelters

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Appleton native and known for his cleaning videos on his TikTok account ‘Clean That Up,’ Brandon Pleshek is scrubbing up homeless shelters for a local nonprofit, Pillars. “They hold a really special place in my heart because they actually helped my wife and...
APPLETON, WI
wnanews.com

Disability benefit hearings go remote. Should you?

Know Your Legal Rights is a bi-monthly column distributed by the State Bar of Wisconsin. It is written by members of the State Bar of Wisconsin’s Lawyer Referral and Information Service (LRIS), which connects Wisconsin residents with lawyers throughout the state. To find an attorney in your area, visit wislaw.org.
WISCONSIN STATE
WSAW

Wisconsin gov bans Chinese-owned TikTok app on state phones

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin has become the latest state to ban the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices. The move comes amid a push for a federal ban and after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular, Chinese-owned app. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers ordered the ban Thursday after he said he consulted with the FBI and emergency management officials. He cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

Housing Squeeze Tightens In NE Wisconsin

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A new study shows the housing shortage in Wisconsin is expected to get worse over the next decade. The study by Forward Analytics says the state needs to build at least 140,000 housing units to keep up with those entering their working ages. The city...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay-area doctor’s license suspended for lying about COVID-19 vaccination

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Examining Board suspended a Green Bay-area doctor’s license to practice medicine and surgery in the state for 30 days for falsely reporting that he and his family were vaccinated against COVID-19. An order from the examining board says Dr. Scott Stillwell used a medical assistant’s credentials to enter himself and his family in the Wisconsin Immunization Registry when he worked at a De Pere clinic in 2021. The clinic discovered it the following January.
DE PERE, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

All Woke Up: Running Gibberish gets caught

MADISON — In Woke Land, liberals can identify as just about anything other than conservatives. Yet, there are a few more exceptions. Madison artist and activist Kay LeClaire found out it’s not cool to pose as a Native American. LeClaire also took on the Ojibwe name nibiiwakamigkwe. There...
MADISON, WI
CBS 58

'Highly contagious' COVID variant headed to Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The XBB.1.5 COVID variant is easy to catch, and easy to spread, according to local health officials. Doctor Ben Weston, Chief Health Policy Advisor for Milwaukee County, says the variant is hitting the US east coast right now, but will soon reach Wisconsin. "There's no doubt...
WISCONSIN STATE

