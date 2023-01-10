Read full article on original website
100 Things to do in Sedona, Arizona
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Central to Southern Arizona Through This Evening, Includes Metros
Arizona witness describes silent triangle of lights
The Alleged Strange History of Jerome, Arizona. Some Say They Used the Ashes of the Dead in Building the Town (Opinion)
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
ARRESTS MADE IN FRAUDULENT JEWELRY SALES SCAM HAPPENING ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY. Yavapai County Law Enforcement Arrests Two in Fraudulent Jewelry Sales Scam. Prescott, Arizona (January 12, 2023) - The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO), Prescott Valley Police Department (PVPD), and Sedona Police Department (SPD) have made arrests in a fraudulent jewelry sales scam that has been happening across Yavapai County. Danut Perianu (29) of Fontana, California and Aurel Dumitru (24), an unknown transient, have been taken into custody for the sales of fraudulent gold jewelry and theft.
prescottenews.com
Prescott Police Officer Cited and Released for Impaired Driving
On Friday, January 6, 2023, at approximately 4:00 P.M. Prescott Police Detective Dillenbeck was involved in a minor, non-injury two vehicle collision at the intersection of State Route 89 and Prescott Lakes Parkway. Initial responding officers on scene made an observation of possible impairment with Detective Dillenbeck and requested a supervisor respond to the scene. As a result of the on-scene investigators observations, it was determined to have Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office respond to investigate the collision as well as the possibility of impaired driving.
theprescotttimes.com
POLICE TEAM EFFORT RESULTS IN ARREST OF FELON
In early January 2023, the Prescott Valley Police Drug Enforcement Team began to develop intelligence that Ryan Hauser, a wanted felon, was in our area. Hauser was located using information from Silent Witness and other sources. Once Hauser was located, our Drug Enforcement Team coordinated a plan with Prescott Police Department’s SWAT Team to take Hauser into custody. Hauser was taken into custody without incident along with his girlfriend Jasmine Graway. Both were found to be in possession of narcotics and booked.
12news.com
Arizona man arrested, accused of trying to burglarize the same house twice, police say
PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott man is behind bars after police said a woman caught him trying to burglarize her home not once, but twice. Prescott police said around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 26, a woman reported waking up to find a burglar in her home located in the 800 block of Valley Street. The woman told police the suspect fled the scene after stealing her purse.
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Locate Missing Prescott Valley Man
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate missing person, Timothy McClure. Timothy was last seen on December 30, 2022, and was last heard from via text message on January 12, 2023. Timothy is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5’11”, 215lbs, with brown...
theprescotttimes.com
Police Seek Public’s Help to Identify Suspects
The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying three suspects who shoplifted from Fry’s Grocery Store, located at 3100 N Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. On December 31, 2022, at approximately 7:20PM, three unknown adults entered the store and filled a shopping cart with about...
knau.org
Flagstaff police ID man killed by train Wednesday
Flagstaff police have identified the pedestrian who was hit and killed by a train Wednesday night. They say 37-year-old Cecil Begay of Flagstaff was struck by the westbound train near the East Route 66 and Fanning Drive intersection. Authorities say medical personnel pronounced him dead at the scene just before...
ycsoaz.gov
BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME ACROSS YAVAPAI COUNTY
BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME IN CAMP VERDE/RIMROCK, CHINO VALLEY, ASHFORK/SELIGMAN AREAS. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation of fraudulent sales of fake gold jewelry being sold as real in the Verde Valley, and more recently, Chino Valley and Ash Fork/Seligman areas. There have been multiple reports from citizens and a local jewelry store of an unknown suspect scamming people by approaching them with a sob story about why he needs money and offering to sell his “gold jewelry” to unsuspecting victims. YCSO would like to encourage our citizens and visitors to refrain from engaging in private sales of expensive goods during random encounters with strangers. These situations often pose a significant risk of malicious schemes designed to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Don’t fall victim to this fake jewelry scheme occurring across Yavapai County.
AZFamily
Prescott Valley police see spike in abandoned dogs since start of new year
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Police in Prescott Valley say multiple dogs have been abandoned since the start of the new year, and are warning residents that doing so is a crime. Police say that since Jan. 1, animal control officers have picked up 13 dogs and puppies...
theprescotttimes.com
The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed
Town administrative offices closed for Civil Rights Day. Chino Valley, AZ: The Town of Chino Valley administrative offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observation of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. This federal holiday has been designated as a national day of service. We encourage members of Chino Valley to volunteer, if able, to improve the community.
theprescotttimes.com
Senior Referral Network premiere kick off party
Senior Referral Network launched its kickoff premiere party at Touchmark Senior Living at the Ranch in their beautiful restaurant “The Finn” with million-dollar views overlooking Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. About 200 guest attended enjoying appetizers from Panera Bread Company. The attendees were learning and networking regarding resources available from sponsors at educational tables.
theprescotttimes.com
CREATING A SAFER COMMUNITY IN PRESCOTT VALLEY ONE JOB AT A TIME
The Prescott Valley PD is currently accepting applications for Police Officer Trainees and Lateral Police Officers. Our next testing will be on Saturday, March 4th at 9:00 AM with Oral Boards on Wednesday March 8th. Why settle for just another boring job when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a high rate of pay, paid insurance benefits for all full-time employees, a paid uniform allowance, and an exceptional work-life balance, all while working for an agency that is rapidly growing with new opportunities for advancement and personal development.
knau.org
Former Prescott City Council member Billie Orr has died
Former Prescott Councilwoman Billie Orr has died. According to city officials, she served two terms on the council from 2015 to 2021 but resigned in January 2021 before moving out of the area for health-related reasons. Orr also served as council liaison to several committees and was selected by the...
Northern Arizona residents concerned over mountain lions
MUNDS PARK, Ariz. — Several animals have been attacked and killed in a Northern Arizona community, and neighbors believe a mountain lion and her two cubs are to blame. There have been several videos posted over the past few months online showing the animals walking through people's yards. While they've become the talk of the town, Martin Zeigler, who has lived in Munds Park for nearly a decade, said they are causing trouble.
12news.com
Mountain lion and cubs spotted near Flagstaff
A mountain lion and its two cubs have been seen prowling the streets of Munds Park in northern Arizona. Residents say pets have been killed with no solution.
Sedona Red Rock News
Public Works department keeping quiet about Forest Road explosions
The city of Sedona has resolved to complete the Forest Road connection project even if it requires the use of high explosives. “Blasting is planned on some areas of the project site,” the city’s webpage for the project informs residents. “The contractor will generally employ mechanical methods using heavy equipment [bulldozers, and excavators with hydraulic rock hammers] to remove the weaker and less dense rock strata, and explosive [blasting] techniques to remove the harder and more dense rock strata.”
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College Announces Bachelor of Science in Business Degree, The First Baccalaureate Degree Offered by a Rural Community College in Arizona
Prescott, Arizona, -- Yavapai College has announced the launch of a Bachelor of Science Degree in Business. The announcement was made at a press conference held today at the YC Prescott Campus. The degree will begin enrolling this April for classes that start in the fall semester of 2023. It...
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott NF Waives Fees in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Prescott NF Offices closed for Federal Holiday
Prescott NF Waives Fees in Honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day; Prescott NF Offices closed for Federal Holiday. All Prescott National Forest (PNF) offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, for the federal holiday in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. Regular business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai College Men’s Basketball Tops Mesa
PRESCOTT, Ariz. – The Roughrider men’s basketball program played host to the Mesa Community College Thunderbirds on Wednesday night inside of Walraven Gymnasium and emerged victorious with a final score of 82-78. The narrow comeback victory moves YC’s overall record to 5-11 and conference record to 2-6. The Roughriders and Thunderbirds went back and forth in the early goings with Mesa answering every time the Roughriders would trim the lead to a one possession game.
Comments / 0