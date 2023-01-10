BEWARE FAKE JEWELRY FRAUD SCHEME IN CAMP VERDE/RIMROCK, CHINO VALLEY, ASHFORK/SELIGMAN AREAS. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the ongoing investigation of fraudulent sales of fake gold jewelry being sold as real in the Verde Valley, and more recently, Chino Valley and Ash Fork/Seligman areas. There have been multiple reports from citizens and a local jewelry store of an unknown suspect scamming people by approaching them with a sob story about why he needs money and offering to sell his “gold jewelry” to unsuspecting victims. YCSO would like to encourage our citizens and visitors to refrain from engaging in private sales of expensive goods during random encounters with strangers. These situations often pose a significant risk of malicious schemes designed to take advantage of unsuspecting victims. Don’t fall victim to this fake jewelry scheme occurring across Yavapai County.

