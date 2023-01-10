ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change.  Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith.  Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset

Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.  Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota.  The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star

The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks

The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs.  Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy.  The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
ClutchPoints

3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game

The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards.  So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
FORT WORTH, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor

The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore.  Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season.  Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
GLENDALE, AZ
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news

The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game

This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather.  The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds.  AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security

You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy