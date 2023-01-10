Read full article on original website
DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Wants to be Traded to These Two Teams
The Arizona Cardinals are all but set to offload wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason. According to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro, Hopkins has two teams in mind.
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Look: Rob Gronkowski Predicting Major Wild Card Upset
Former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski expects a significant upset to take place in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. Gronkowski is predicting the Giants to upset the Vikings this weekend in Minnesota. The Vikings narrowly defeated the Giants on a game-winning field goal during the ...
This trade scenario has Bears sending No. 1 pick to Colts for draft haul
The Chicago Bears have a ton of leverage with the first overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Given the Bears have their quarterback in Justin Fields, there will be no shortage of quarterback-needy teams calling general manager Ryan Poles about trading up to the top spot. The Indy Star...
X-Factor: Cowboys Playoff ‘Surprise’ in New CB?
Is Xavier Rhodes in the mix to jump from “street free agent” to candidate to start a playoff game for the Cowboys at Bucs?
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Ravens coach John Harbaugh responds to Bengals' accusations
The Cincinnati Bengals accused the Baltimore Ravens of “cheap” actions during the Week 18 encounter between the two. Now the Ravens have responded through head coach John Harbaugh. According to ESPN’s Jamison Hensley, Harbaugh had this to say on the topic: “I studied the game really closely. It’s...
NFL playoffs and Super Bowl 2023 predictions: Post’s NFL expert picks
The notorious Serby Crystal Ball that before this wild and wacky NFL season foresaw a Bills-49ers Super Bowl matchup has been dusted off just in time for the playoffs. Much has changed for both teams, of course: Trey Lance (ankle) was lost Week 2 and Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) was lost Week 13 and the football world was introduced to Mr. Irrelevant, Brock Purdy. The Bills endured the emotional roller coaster of a near-tragedy to the uplifting, inspirational, heartwarming story of Damar Hamlin, who was remarkably released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, one week after suffering cardiac arrest making...
3 best trade destinations for Cardinals star DeAndre Hopkins
The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly going to look for a trade partner in the offseason to unload star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Nuk is still a very much capable downfield weapon, who can provide a game-changing presence for any team he’d play for the 2023 NFL season, so he should generate a ton of interest from other franchises.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: Sad TCU Fans Go Viral At National Title Game
The first half of this year's national championship between TCU and Georgia was suboptimal for Horned Frogs fans. TCU couldn't get much of anything going on offense while the Bulldogs cruised to 38 points on 354 total yards. So, yeah...not fun for the Horned Frogs. The despair of fans who ...
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
Cowboys Move Hankins; Vander Esch & Biadasz Playing vs. Bucs?
While the Cowboys look to finally slay their Tom Brady dragon, they could see three key starters make their return to help. The ball is rolling today at practice.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor
The Cardinals will try to trade All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins this offseason, according to Jordan Schultz of theScore. Hopkins, 30, is under contract for the next two years. He has a $30.75 million cap hit for the 2023 season. Despite how expensive the price tag for Hopkins is ...
NFL world reacts to promising Baltimore Ravens news
The Baltimore Ravens are taking on the Cincinnati Bengals on the road in the Wild Card round of the NFL Playoffs this weekend. And while most teams would certainly prefer to be playing at home in the playoffs, one stat suggests that this might not be exactly true about the Ravens, who are actually particularly dominant on the road in the Wild Card round.
NFL DFS Picks for Saturday’s Wild-Card Games
With only two games on the Saturday slate, here are some bargain buys and spend-up studs.
Look: Bad Weather Forecasted For NFL Playoff Game
This Saturday's playoff game between the 49ers and Seahawks could be seriously impacted by the weather. The current forecast for the 49ers-Seahawks game calls for heavy rain and strong winds. AccuWeather currently predicts a 98 percent chance of rain during Saturday's game. The wind ...
Jerry Jones says Cowboys playoff run won't impact Mike McCarthy's job security
You would think back-to-back losses in critical situations might doom Mike McCarthy, but the Dallas Cowboys head coach appears to be safe regardless of how this year’s playoff push goes down. That’s big news with all of the buzz surrounding former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, who has been linked to the Cowboys for years and is finally available for a trade.
