Prince Harry's 'Scathing' Attack of Palace Aides Won't Help Bullying Claim
A new episode of Newsweek's "Royal Report" podcast discusses Harry's unflattering name calling, directed at palace staff as part of his new book.
Brazil's Bolsonaro Perfected Trump's Jan. 6 | Opinion
The extreme Right, in Brazil and abroad, remains a serious threat to democracy worldwide.
Young Men Like Me Deserve Better Role Models Than Prince Harry | Opinion
The Duke of Sussex renounced it all, and in doing so, he also denounced his country, scoffed at tradition, and estranged his family.
