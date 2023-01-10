Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tarheelblog.com
UNC vs. Louisville: Three Things to Watch
The North Carolina Tar Heels finish the back end of their road trip with a visit to Louisville Saturday afternoon. Despite some of the silver linings from a tough loss, Carolina is now on the outside looking in at the NCAA Tournament. In this scenario, a team must win the...
UNC’s Pete Nance Strikes Uncertain Tone on Injury Return Status
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Pete Nance isn’t sure if his strained back will allow him to return this weekend for North Carolina’s next basketball game, and he’s not entirely certain on the specifics of the manner in which the injury originally occurred about two weeks ago.
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
cbs17
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Expectations
This team was preseason number one. It’s wild to look back now at the hype in the offseason and the preseason rankings that had the Tar Heels among the favorites to win the national title. After the push to the title game last March, and with four of the Iron Five returning, it certainly seemed warranted. There was optimism, sure, but there were also expectations, and those feel a little different.
tarheelblog.com
UNC loses Armando Bacot and eighth straight in Charlottesville in loss to UVA
Some nights just aren’t your night, and some places just aren’t your place. Tuesday night wasn’t UNC’s night, and John Paul Jones Arena is certainly not their place. Armando Bacot injured his ankle just over a minute into the game, and although the Tar Heels fought admirably without their best player, they fell short in the end for a 65-58 loss to Virginia.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: An update on Armando Bacot’s injury
The Tar Heels desperately missed Armando Bacot in their 58-65 loss against Virginia on Tuesday night. In the star center’s absence, the Heels barely out-rebounded the Cavaliers, only had four second-chance points, and they only had 20 points in the paint to Virginia’s 32. Losing Bacot for more games this season seems like a dangerous proposition, but we at least received some positive news from the school yesterday.
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
Biggest names in high school basketball playing in Durham on Monday at MLK National Invitational
You can watch some of the best high school basketball players in the country compete at Cameron Indoor Stadium and support local organizations at the same time.
alamancenews.com
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
cbs17
Saint Augustine’s head football coach David Bowser steps down, effective immediately
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Saint Augustine University’s head football coach and athletic director, David Bowser, is stepping down. The move is effective immediately the college said in a statement released to CBS 17 Wednesday afternoon. “David Bowser has decided to step down from his position as head football...
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
kiss951.com
Charlotte And Another North Carolina City Named Hottest Housing Market In The US For 2023
This is not the news I wanted to hear. With my apartment lease running out in a few months and rent increasing astronomically across Charlotte (along with the overall cost of living, but not my salary), I am looking to purchase a home this year. Zillow just released their list of the Hottest Housing Markets for 2023. And the Charlotte and another North Carolina housing market are right there in the top 5 for 2023. That’s right both Charlotte and Raleigh are still seeing exponential growth in home buying. Wonderful. At this rate maybe I can afford a shed? Zillow was that this is list includes the hot markets, where home values are expected to appreciate at a faster rate than the rest of the nation. The Top 10 are:
alamancenews.com
Three in-county schools involved in Tony Perrou Classic at Southern High School
Next week’s edition of the Tony Perrou Classic will have a bit of a different twist at Southern Alamance. The daylong basketball event Monday will include participation from Eastern Alamance. Six games are scheduled, capped by Southern taking on Williams in a girls’ game (5:00 p.m.) followed by the...
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
alamancenews.com
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
WXII 12
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
alamancenews.com
McKay Books to build in Mebane
Mebane’s city council has approved the annexation of a 6.654-acre tract of land along Wilson Lane, on the south side of the interstate highway, across from the Tanger Outlet and near the Morinaga plant. The land has already been cleared and appears ready for construction. Signs at the site...
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Comments / 0