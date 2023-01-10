ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his Mad Max costume for incognito night out with Meghan

By Megan Graye
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mv893_0k9b0dPW00

Prince Harry has told how he borrowed Tom Hardy ’s Mad Max costume for a secret Halloween night out.

In his new memoir Spare, which was released on Tuesday (10 January), the Duke of Sussex details his last night out with then-girlfriend Meghan Markle before their relationship was leaked to the press.

The couple, who were in Toronto at the time, had celebrated with a small group of close friends at the city’s branch of Soho House for an apocalypse-themed Halloween event.

Harry had phoned a friend to assist with the costume for the event, writing in the memoir: “For help with my costume, I turned to a friend, the actor Tom Hardy, before I left home.

“I phoned him to ask if I could borrow his costume from Mad Max . ‘The whole thing?’ ‘Yes, please, mate! The whole kit!’”

When Harry later tried on the costume, which Hardy wore in 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road , in front of Meghan, she “roared with laughter”.

“It was funny. And a little scary. But the main thing was: I was unrecognisable,” he recalled. “Meg, meanwhile, wore torn black shorts, a camo top, fishnet stockings. If that’s the apocalypse, bring on the end of the world, I thought.”

Remembering turning up to the party in disguise, Harry wrote: “The party was loud, dark, drunk – ideal. Several people did double takes as Meg passed through the rooms, but no one looked twice at her dystopian date. I wished I could wear this disguise every day.”

The following day, the story of their relationship was released in the press, after which “everything was changed forever”.

The duke explained how the couple had received a “tip” off that their relationship was due to leak the following day, writing: “We’d been tipped, before heading off to the Halloween apocalypse, that another apocalypse might be coming.”

Describing the moments before the news was made public as the “calm before the s*** storm”, Harry explained how he’d asked Meghan if she was ready for what was to come.

“‘Well,’ we said, staring anxiously at our phones, ‘it was going to happen eventually’.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Tiktoker known for accurate predictions says Harry and Meghan will have another baby in 2023

A TikToker who accurately predicted 12 events in 2022 reckons Prince Harry and Meghan will have another baby this year. Last year, Hannah Carroll said Rhianna and Nick Jonas would welcome new babies into their lives. She also predicted that Harry Styles and Beyonce would drop new albums, which they both did. The 20-year-old is also forecasting that "Kayne will risk jail time," and Arianna Grande and Jennifer Lawrence will also have baby news. This video details everything she thinks is in store for 2023. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
The Independent

Prince Harry says he cut bombshells from book as royals would ‘never forgive’ him

Prince Harry has revealed that he has enough material to fill another book after cutting stories from his memoir that he believes the King and Prince William would never have forgiven him for revealing. The Duke of Sussex said that Spare, his ghostwritten tell-all, which made an almighty splash when it was published worldwide this week, was 800 pages long at first draft before he cut it down by half for publication.He admitted having had difficulty deciding which stories to cut from the book, which included revelations of rows with his brother and his exhortations to his father not...
The Independent

Kate Middleton claims that ‘talking therapy’ doesn’t work for everyone after Prince Harry releases Spare

Kate Middleton has claimed that talking therapy doesn’t work for everyone, just two days after Prince Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare, was released.The Princess of Wales commented that conventional types of therapy may not be beneficial to all in her first royal engagement since the Duke of Sussex’s tell-all memoir arrived in bookshops.In it, Harry references his own therapy sessions, uses psychotherapy language including “trauma” and details his experiences with PTSI (Post Traumatic Stress Injury). Harry even thanks therapists who helped him in the book’s acknowledgements.Visiting various locations in Merseyside, William and Kate met several young adults at the Birkenhead-based...
The Independent

Prince William’s ‘cute’ reaction after fan points out his outfit matches Kate Middleton

Prince William poked fun at his wardrobe after a fan pointed out that he and Kate Middleton were wearing matching outfits during their first public outing of the year.The Prince and Princess of Wales travelled to Merseyside on Thursday to visit the Royal Liverpool University Hospital and took a tour of the facilities. While they were there, they both had outfits on that were dark blue and green.For the occasion, Kate wore a black and dark green checkerboard trench coat over a navy blue dress. She completed the look with a black belt and purse. Her husband opted for...
Life and Style Weekly

Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
The Independent

Jeremy Paxman calls Prince Harry’s Spare ‘a series of moans from a very privileged young man’

Jeremy Paxman has described Prince Harry’s claims in his memoir Spare as a “series of moans from a very privileged young man”. The veteran broadcaster and University Challenge host wrote a new comment about the Duke of Sussex’s autobiography, which has become the fastest-selling non-fiction book yet. In an article for The Telegraph, titled “History won’t be kind to Prince Harry”, Paxman, 72, addressed several aspects of the duke’s ghostwritten book – including his troubled relationship with William. “The Prince’s most deadly sin appears to have been his breaking of the code of omertà in talking about his private...
The Independent

‘Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth’: Fans react to Miley Cyrus’ new single ‘Flowers’

Miley Cyrus is back with her new single “Flowers”. The anticipated release shows Cyrus overcoming a failed relationship, where she sings: “I can love me better than you can”.While Cyrus has not confirmed who the song is about, fans strongly believe that her lyrics relate to her relationship with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.Cyrus, who dated Hemsworth on and off for over 10 years, released the new single on his birthday.Fans are convinced the track is directed at Hemsworth, with one commenting: “Wow, @MileyCyrus really hates Liam Hemsworth eh? #Flowers.”In the new song, which celebrates self-love, Cyrus sings:  “We were...
The Independent

‘Introducing Sussex Class’: Air New Zealand makes dig at Harry and Meghan after Spare claim

Air New Zealand has appeared to make a dig at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after the former included a reference to the airline in his explosive new book, Spare.“Introducing #SussexClass,” the Kiwi flag carrier posted on its social media pages, followed by a crown emoji.“Apparently coming soon.” The post concluded with the side-eye emoji.The tweet and Facebook post was seemingly in response to Harry writing in his memoir that Meghan paid for a first-class flight on Air New Zealand from Mexico to the UK for her father, Thomas Markle.“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level...
The Independent

Late Queen’s royal aide demands apology over ‘errors’ in Prince Harry’s memoir

A former palace aide has demanded a public apology from Prince Harry over a passage written in his new memoir, Spare.Dickie Arbiter, 82, who was assistant press secretary to the late Queen Elizabeth, has claimed a passage in the Duke of Sussex’s book has been misattributed to him.Though Arbiter is not named in the book, he says a quote in the book could be interpreted as if it was him, and he would like the publisher to apologise.In Spare, Prince Harry discusses an article published by the Daily Mail in 2020, in which a group of royal commentations, the...
The Independent

Jay McGuiness helps Siva Kaneswaran with dancing in surprise Dancing On Ice visit

Jay McGuiness has helped his fellow The Wanted bandmate Siva Kaneswaran with his dancing during the show Dancing On Ice.McGuiness, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, taught Kaneswaran some dance moves before the Irish pop star took to the ice for the first time on celebrity show on Sunday.In the rehearsal video before the performances, McGuiness, 32, said during the programme: “I don’t think on stage (Siva) was known for his dancing. I think the boys got rhythm, but he needs a rehearsal.”🎶 His name is Siva, and he dances on the ice! 🎶 @SivaKaneswaran & Klabera slide off...
The Independent

Happy Valley episode three talking points, from bloody noses to a rolling-pin murder

Happy Valley is wasting no time getting down to the good stuff. Sally Wainwright’s multi Bafta-winning crime drama has only been back on screens for a total of three hours and already it’s delivered more glorious tension and high drama than most shows do in a season. Sergeant Catherine Cawood (Sarah Lancashire) may be ready to hand over her badge in retirement, but the seedy criminals of West Yorkshire aren’t ready to let her go just yet. Here’s your recap of everything that went down in episode three…“Hiya!”A lesser show would make us wait for answers, but this is...
The Independent

The Last of Us creator explains changes to Pedro Pascal’s character from the video game

The creator of HBO’s The Last of Us has explained the reasoning behind certain changes to the character of Joel.In the series, adapted from the acclaimed 2013 video game, Joel is played by Pedro Pascal.However, there are a number of subtle differences between the way the character is portrayed in the series, and the version of the character gamers may be familiar with.One of the differences occurs early in the story, as we catch up with Joel after the prologue. In the game, he is involved in a weapons deal. In the series, however, he is after a car...
The Independent

Siva Kaneswaran recalls moment he hit his head before Dancing On Ice performance

Siva Kaneswaran has said he was “scared” after hitting his head while practising for his first performance on Dancing On Ice.The Irish singer, from boy band The Wanted, is competing in ITV’s celebrity ice skating show with his professional partner, Klabera Komini, and the first episode of the new series airs on Sunday.The 34-year-old said: “I banged the back of my head. I’ve got a mild concussion as we speak so I’m seeing double a bit.”Kaneswaran said his doctor had advised him to “not look at bright lights” and “avoid screens” for a while. ...
The Independent

Responses to coroner call to prevent future deaths ‘underwhelming’ – Ian Russell

The father of schoolgirl Molly Russell has criticised the responses of social media companies to a coroner’s call to prevent future deaths – describing them as “underwhelming and unsurprising”.Coroner Andrew Walker sent a Prevention of Future Deaths (PFD) report to businesses such as Meta, Pinterest, Twitter and Snapchat, as well as the UK Government, in which he urged a review of the algorithms used by the sites to provide content.The document was drafted after the coroner found 14-year-old Molly died while suffering from the “negative effects” of online material.Molly’s father, Ian Russell, told the PA news agency the responses from...
The Independent

Love Island: Meet the Welsh 'chatterbox' heading into the villa

Self-confessed “chatterbox” Anna-May Robey is among the Love Island hopefuls entering the South Africa villa for this year’s winter series.“Once you get me going, I don’t stop,” the 20-year-old payroll administrator said in a promotional clip ahead of the series launch.The Welsh contestant from Swansea is this year’s youngest islander on the original lineupThis year’s winter Love Island starts on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, 16 January, hosted by Maya Jama.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield FC footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’First partially sighted Love Island contestant among lineup as winter cast revealed
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
526M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy