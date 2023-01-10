Read full article on original website
wrestlingworld.co
Former WWE Superstar Has Reportedly Been Re-Signed With The Company For Some Time
Former WWE Superstar Chelsea Green has been on the company’s radar for some time, but according to a report by Fightful Select, the former SmackDown star has already been re-signed. The report notes that she is now waiting for creative direction before she makes her return to TV, but...
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Appears On WWE TV For First Time Since 2016
Ever since Cody Rhodes re-signed with WWE, there have been question marks over whether or not his wife Brandi Rhodes would follow him and continue her journey in the wrestling world. So far, that hasn't materialized, but on "WWE Raw" this week, Brandi did make an appearance on the show as part of the latest video package hyping up the impending return of "The American Nightmare." WWE has been releasing vignettes on a weekly basis following Rhodes' recovery from tearing his pectoral muscle, detailing his progress to getting back in the ring, although it is currently unknown when that will be happening. This week focused on his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins and his subsequent surgery, which is where Brandi was shown as she watched the surgery take place.
wrestlingrumors.net
Down Again: Current WWE Champion “Banged Up”, Out Of Action
He’s out for a bit. There are all kinds of ways a wrestler can get hurt and you never know how long someone is going to be out of action. They can take place either all at once or build up over time but either of them are going to leave someone on the shelf. WWE has been having some injury issues in recent weeks and now they have another name on the injury list.
wrestlingworld.co
Logan Paul Receives WrestleMania 39 Challenge From Surprising WWE Superstar
Logan Paul has been sidelined since his match against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last year but is expected to be part of the upcoming WrestleMania event. The Social Media influencer has been rumored to be facing John Cena as part of the event, but with several months to go, things could change and NXT star Grayson Waller wants his name to be in the conversation.
ringsidenews.com
Spoilers On WWE’s Planned Lineup For RAW This Week
WWE is carrying on into 2023, and tonight they will bring the first RAW since Vince McMahon found his way back onto the company’s Board of Directors. A lot of fans will also pay close attention to everything that happens on the road to the Royal Rumble. This is your official spoiler warning, just in case the headline didn’t give it away.
Ronda Rousey Before Stephanie McMahon Resigned: Everything In WWE Is A Little In Flux Right Now
Ronda Rousey comments on what's been happening in WWE. On Tuesday evening, Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from WWE as co-CEO of the company leaving Nick Khan as the lone CEO. Vince McMahon, who returned to the board of directors on January 6, was unanimously voted as executive chairman. Before...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Cameras Catch Rhea Ripley’s Non-PG Reaction to Being Called Mami in Raw Main Event
Rhea Ripley was at ringside for the Tag Team Turmoil main event match last night on Raw, where the former Women’s Champion was integral in helping her team come out on top. Ripley has been quite a force for The Judgment Day over the past few months, but she appeared to lose her cool last night on Raw when she was called “Mami” by Cedric Alexander.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Confident They’ll Sign Major Star Whose Contract Is Set To Expire
MJF has hyped up the ‘bidding war of 2024’, well we may be on the cusp of the ‘bidding spree of 2023’. Per Fightful Select (subscription required), former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White’s contract with New Japan Pro Wrestling is up relatively soon, and he is expect to leave the company.
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
wrestlinginc.com
Original Four Horsemen Member Didn't Watch Ric Flair's Last Match
"Ric Flair's Last Match" occurred last July, as Flair teamed with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Flair and Andrade claimed victory in one of the most viewed independent events in professional wrestling history, but at least one former stablemate of Flair's in the Four Horsemen did not tune in to watch.
ComicBook
WWE Signs Former New Japan Pro-Wrestling Star
WWE has signed former New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Karl Fredericks to a contract, per Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Fredericks, 32, initially debuted in 2015 and in 2018 joined the NJPW LA Dojo alongside Clark Connors and Alex Coughlin. Despite winning the Young Lion Cup in 2019, Fredericks would repeatedly come up short in attempts to win championships in NJPW Strong, such as the IWGP United States Championship and the Strong Openweight Championship. He departed from New Japan after his contract expired last August and has only wrestled once since then.
PWMania
New Names Revealed for the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Match, Updated Line-Up
The first RAW Superstars for the WWE Royal Rumble matches have been announced. Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, and WWE United States Champion Austin Theory all confirmed their spots in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match on this week’s RAW. They will compete in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match alongside Ricochet and WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston.
ringsidenews.com
What Happened To Jon Moxley After AEW Dynamite Match
Jon Moxley is one of the top stars in AEW. The Death Rider never fails to give his one hundred percent, whether he’s in the ring or on the microphone, against opponents on AEW television. Jox Moxley squared off against Adam Page on the latest edition of Wednesday Night...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Interested In Signing Former Champion
Recently NJPW held Wrestle Kingdom 17 in Tokyo and Jay White dropped the IWGP Heavyweight Championship to Kazuchika Okada in the main event. Now that White is no longer champion it seems that he could be making some moves. Fightful Select reports that Switchblade Jay White’s contract with NJPW is...
ewrestlingnews.com
New Official WWE Title For William Regal Revealed
Pwinsider has an update on William Regal’s new title in WWE since he returned to the company. Regal started his behind-the-scenes duties with WWE last week. The report notes that Vice President, Global Talent Development is Regal’s new formal position within WWE. Regal recently left AEW to join...
wrestlingworld.co
WWE Announces Injury To Former Champion On Raw
Candice LeRae appeared alone this week on Raw and was part of a backstage segment where she was interrupted by Rhea Ripley. The Poison Pixie revealed that her husband Johnny Gargano wouldn’t be part of this week’s show because he was dealing with an AC sprain. She noted...
wrestlingworld.co
AEW Dynamite Results, Jan 11: The Elite Wins Trios Titles, Adam Cole Returns, Saraya Loses
Hangman Adam Page returned to the ring for the first time in three months, scoring a victory against arch-rival Jon Moxley. Page hit Moxley with the Buckshot Lariat for the pin to win. Adam Cole marked his surprise return on Dynamite in Los Angeles as he cut an impassionate babyface...
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Has Never Heard Of Pro Wrestling Guerrilla
The Nature Boy Ric Flair is among the most prominent figures in the wrestling industry, and his legend continues to this day. He’s worked for just about every pro wrestling company out there, but LA-based promotion Pro Wrestling Guerrilla wasn’t on his radar until now. Pro Wrestling Guerrilla...
tjrwrestling.net
Kurt Angle Felt He Was “Getting Demoted” Before WWE Exit
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has explained why he thought he was getting a demotion in the company prior to his departure. Kurt Angle did just about everything a WWE Superstar can do during his first run with the company which lasted almost seven years. A multi-time WWE and World Heavyweight Champion, Kurt Angle also headlined WrestleMania 19 with Brock Lesnar and was involved in some of the most memorable angles of the Attitude Era.
