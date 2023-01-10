Read full article on original website
Related
Chicago Cubs Rumors: 3 Ian Happ trade destinations
The reality is with Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs that if they don't get an extension done this winter, the only alternative (assuming he isn't extended toward the end of the year) is to trade him. Tough pill to swallow, and I've laid out why it makes zero sense to move on from a budding All-Star at a time when your competitive window is reopening.
Yankees News: Zack Britton switching sides, Bryan Reynolds, Carlos Correa
The New York Yankees have a fairly packed bullpen (as they always do), but in completing their current group, there’s been a significant amount of turnover at the end of 2022 (and the end of an era). Fans are still waiting for any sort of definitive update on Aroldis...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
San Francisco Giants could have creative solution for first base
The San Francisco Giants find themselves in need of a first baseman. They may have found an unexpected option at the position in free agency. According to Hector Gomez, the Giants are interested in Gary Sanchez. Considering that Sanchez is the top catcher left in free agency, and the Giants do have a former top prospect in Joey Bart behind the plate, this would seemingly be an odd match.
Predicting landing spots for 4 former Yankees still stuck in free agency
The New York Yankees sit just about $3 million away from the dreaded Steve Cohen Tax threshold, and have made it perfectly clear they will not be passing that mark in 2023. If you, the fan, want another significant addition made, you’ll have to hope some team covets Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson beyond reason. Maybe, if MLB opens up a trade pipeline to Korea, the Yankees can find someone to absorb their salaries. Until then, the Bombers might be stuck.
Yankees insider says trade talks around coveted OF target have halted entirely
The New York Yankees’ easiest upgrade at left field is an unlikely one according to YES Network’s Jack Curry. The Yankees were able to get Aaron Judge back this offseason, which was priority No. 1, 2, and maybe even 3 on Brian Cashman’s list. But fans are greedy and want talent on the roster from top-to-bottom.
KTVU FOX 2
Brock Purdy's, San Francisco 49ers' ongoing success
Once dubbed "Mister Irrelevant," Purdy’s early success solidified him as a star against Tampa Bay. That created demand for his jersey, and a problem for the team store.
Aaron Boone’s comments on Yankees LF situation reveal absolutely nothing
Somehow, the New York Yankees left field “vacancy” conversation has trended just as hard as Aaron Judge’s free agency. That’s life in the Bronx. Onto the next topic, and fans will be as loud as they can possibly be about it. On the position player front,...
3 players that played their last game with the Chicago Bears
The Chicago Bears are in a really good position with their organization right now. They have the number one overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft along with the most cap space of any team in the league and it is by a lot. They have a quarterback that proved...
FanSided
304K+
Followers
597K+
Post
157M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0