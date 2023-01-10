Read full article on original website
‘History of the World Part 2’ Trailer Reveals Hulu’s Sequel Series – and the Truth About Black Jesus (Video)
After 40 years, the hopes and dreams of a generation have finally come true: “History of the World Pt. 2” is almost here. Hulu announced on Thursday that TV series — the long-awaited sequel to the classic 1982 Mel Brooks movie — will premiere March 6. And along with that announcement comes the official trailer. Watch that above now.
‘Missing’ Review: Stand-Alone ‘Searching’ Sequel Delivers More Digital Hunt-and-Peck Thrills
When the computer-screen thriller “Searching” came out in 2018, starring John Cho as a widower dad navigating an unfamiliar online world to find his vanished daughter, you could sense a gimmick had matured from the novelty silliness of the 2014 movie that kicked it all off, the chatroom freakout “Unfriended.”
Aunjanue Ellis to Star in ‘Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents’ at Netflix
Academy Award nominee Aunjanue Ellis is set to star in an adaptation of the novel “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Pulitzer Prize winner Isabel Wilkerson, at Netflix. “Caste” is a New York Times bestseller and an Oprah’s Book Club selection, and the nonfiction book uses a...
‘Velma’ Review: HBO Max’s Edgy, Gratuitous Animated Series Goes Horribly Wrong
On paper, “Velma” sounds like a great idea: Mindy Kaling reimagines the iconic Scooby Gang member for a new century in a pre-Mystery Inc. prequel, making her a character of color, leaning into the long-held speculation about her sexuality, ditching the dog. For the new HBO Max animated series — adult-oriented in the Harley Quinn vein — Kaling re-teams with Charlie Grandy, her longtime co-collaborator on “The Mindy Project” and elsewhere, and the pair have a solid history of delivering enjoyable comedy to the small screen.
‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Scrapped at TNT
TNT will not air the fourth and final season of “Snowpiercer,” a rep for the network confirmed to TheWrap on Friday, but it is helping shop the sc-fi series to other networks. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Scarlett Johansson Is Shocked to Learn Jeremy Renner Wore His Hawkeye Costume for Halloween (Video)
Scarlett Johansson and Kelly Clarkson have decided that Johansson’s Marvel co-star, Jeremy Renner, is someone who lives by a “better to ask for forgiveness than permission” mentality. That much is true, at least, when it comes to when and where he can wear his professional-grade Marvel Studios...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Take a Chance in ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has released the trailer for Reese Witherspoon’s latest rom com, “Your Place Or Mine”. Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years since that fateful night they met — and slept together. The pair are total opposites. Debbie lives a steady, predictable life in Los Angeles with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel), and Peter lives a fast-paced, pivoting one in New York.
Milo Ventimiglia Joined ABC’s ‘The Company You Keep’ and Brought 90% of the ‘This Is Us’ Crew Along
Winter TCA: The three-time Emmy nominee had a two-week break between both starring roles
‘Wolf Pack': Sarah Michelle Gellar Goes Supernatural Again in Trailer for Paramount+ Werewolf Series (Video)
Paramount+ on Thursday released the trailer for “Wolf Pack,” the upcoming supernatural teen drama starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Armani Jackson, and Bella Shepard, among others. The show premieres Thursday, Jan 26. Watch the trailer below. ‘Wolf Pack,’ per the show’s official description, “follows a teenage boy and girl...
‘Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret': Watch Rachel McAdams and Kathy Bates in Trailer for the Coming-of-Age Classic (Video)
Fifty years after “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret?” was published, Judy Blume’s seminal young-adult novel is finally headed to the big screen. Lionsgate released on Thursday a trailer for the adaptation, starring Rachel McAdams, Kathy Bates, Benny Safdie and Abby Ryder Fortson. Set in...
Kerry Washington to Star, Produce Tyler Perry’s WWII Film ‘Six Triple Eight’
Netflix announced on Wednesday the ensemble cast for Tyler Perry’s upcoming World War II film “Six Triple Eight,” which will be led by Kerry Washington, who is also joining the project as an executive producer as shooting begins this week. Starring alongside Washington is a cast that...
‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up a Season 3 Renewal at CBS
“Ghosts” has spooked up a Season 3 renewal at CBS. Currently airing its second season, the hit broadcast and streaming comedy from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman ranks as the No. 1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS’ most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). “Ghosts” stars Rose...
Why Guillermo del Toro Wanted to Make a Disobedient Pinocchio in His Version of the Classic
This story about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” first appeared in a special animation section in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It should come as no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has made an animated film using the stop-motion technique. The real surprise should be that it took him until 2022 to make “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” because the filmmaker has been fascinated with the art form to the point where he started his own small stop-motion company as a teenager in Mexico City. Since then, he’s been making acclaimed films like “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley” and the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” all the while dreaming of doing his own animated feature.
‘Deadpool 3’ Is ‘A Tightrope Walk’ With Wolverine, Ryan Reynolds Says: ‘These 2 Wrongs Actually Will Make a Right’
Combining the sarcastic, profanity-laden sensibility of Deadpool with the gruff, self-serious nature of Wolverine is not an immediate match made in heaven, but when considering those two characters are played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman respectively, it becomes far more enticing. The two are set to team up for...
William H. Macy Joins ‘The Conners’ – and Brings With Him a Tie to the ‘Roseanne’ Years (Exclusive Video)
And another "Roseanne" "regular" also makes a showing
‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him
A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
‘Hunters’ Season 2 Review: A Campy, Clunky Hunt for Hitler Brings Prime Video Series to a Close
The first season of Prime Video’s “Hunters” series followed a fictional crew of civilians in late ‘70s New York who took out Nazis hiding in the US following Operation Paperclip. The team not only uncovered a German conspiracy to birth a Fourth Reich on American soil but discovered that one of their own was a former member of the Nazi regime.
First Look at Amy Winehouse Biopic Revealed as ‘Back to Black’ Lands at Focus Features (Photo)
“Industry” breakout Marisa Abela has officially been tapped to star as Amy Winehouse in Focus Features’ “Back to Black.”. As previously announced, Sam Taylor-Johnson of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise will direct and executive produce the film, which is said to cover Winehouse’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” Matt Greenhalgh (“Nowhere Boy,” “Control”) wrote the script.
‘Snowfall': John Singleton Delivered ‘Everything’ Writers Needed for FX Show to Be Successful Before His 2019 Death
Longtime crime fiction novelist and “Snowfall” writer Walter Mosley says John Singleton gave writers everything creatively that they needed to know to continue “Snowfall” before his April 2019 death. “Snowfall” is set to premiere its sixth and final season on Feb. 22 on FX. The series...
