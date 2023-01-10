ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

‘Velma’ Review: HBO Max’s Edgy, Gratuitous Animated Series Goes Horribly Wrong

On paper, “Velma” sounds like a great idea: Mindy Kaling reimagines the iconic Scooby Gang member for a new century in a pre-Mystery Inc. prequel, making her a character of color, leaning into the long-held speculation about her sexuality, ditching the dog. For the new HBO Max animated series — adult-oriented in the Harley Quinn vein — Kaling re-teams with Charlie Grandy, her longtime co-collaborator on “The Mindy Project” and elsewhere, and the pair have a solid history of delivering enjoyable comedy to the small screen.
TheWrap

‘Snowpiercer’ Season 4 Scrapped at TNT

TNT will not air the fourth and final season of “Snowpiercer,” a rep for the network confirmed to TheWrap on Friday, but it is helping shop the sc-fi series to other networks. “This was a difficult decision, but our admiration for the talented writers, actors and crew who...
Outsider.com

Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75

Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
RANCHO MIRAGE, CA
TheWrap

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Take a Chance in ‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer (Video)

Netflix has released the trailer for Reese Witherspoon’s latest rom com, “Your Place Or Mine”. Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Ashton Kutcher) have been best friends for 20 years since that fateful night they met — and slept together. The pair are total opposites. Debbie lives a steady, predictable life in Los Angeles with her son Jack (Wesley Kimmel), and Peter lives a fast-paced, pivoting one in New York.
TheWrap

‘Ghosts’ Spooks Up a Season 3 Renewal at CBS

“Ghosts” has spooked up a Season 3 renewal at CBS. Currently airing its second season, the hit broadcast and streaming comedy from creators Joe Port and Joe Wiseman ranks as the No. 1 comedy series on Paramount+ and CBS’ most-streamed program (Paramount+ and CBS TVE). “Ghosts” stars Rose...
TheWrap

Why Guillermo del Toro Wanted to Make a Disobedient Pinocchio in His Version of the Classic

This story about “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” first appeared in a special animation section in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. It should come as no surprise that Guillermo del Toro has made an animated film using the stop-motion technique. The real surprise should be that it took him until 2022 to make “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” because the filmmaker has been fascinated with the art form to the point where he started his own small stop-motion company as a teenager in Mexico City. Since then, he’s been making acclaimed films like “The Devil’s Backbone,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Nightmare Alley” and the Oscar-winning “The Shape of Water,” all the while dreaming of doing his own animated feature.
OREGON STATE
TheWrap

‘Causeway’ Star Brian Tyree Henry Says Role in Apple Film ‘Terrified the Hell’ Out of Him

A version of this story about Brian Tyree Henry and “Causeway” first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Of all the indelible couples in 2022’s movies — Sammy Fabelman and his mom, Elvis and the Colonel, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey on the Weinstein beat, Pádraic and Colm on Inisherin, Maverick and his jet in “Top Gun” — the most affecting might be the pair of wounded souls played by Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry in Lila Neugebauer’s gentle drama “Causeway.”
TheWrap

First Look at Amy Winehouse Biopic Revealed as ‘Back to Black’ Lands at Focus Features (Photo)

“Industry” breakout Marisa Abela has officially been tapped to star as Amy Winehouse in Focus Features’ “Back to Black.”. As previously announced, Sam Taylor-Johnson of the “Fifty Shades of Gray” franchise will direct and executive produce the film, which is said to cover Winehouse’s “vibrant years living in London in the early aughts and her intense journey to fame.” Matt Greenhalgh (“Nowhere Boy,” “Control”) wrote the script.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy