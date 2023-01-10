A version of this story about “Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Stephanie Hsu first appeared in the Awards Preview issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. Stephanie Hsu remembers the moment almost three years ago in the pre-pandemic days of early 2020. She was on the set of “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and told director Daniel Kwan, “This movie is gonna bring people back to the movie theaters.” At the time, she was talking about the struggle to get people off their couches in the age of streaming, as yet unaware of the pandemic that would threaten to destroy cinema-going altogether.

