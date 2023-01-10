Read full article on original website
Related
tennisuptodate.com
John McEnroe dropped from TV commentary on Channel 9 coverage of 2023 Australian Open
Tennis legend John McEnroe will not feature as part of Channel 9's coverage of the Australian Open after the tennis legend was dropped by American broadcaster ESPN. McEnroe, 63, has been a staple figure during the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
Australian Open draw puts Nick Kyrgios on collision course with Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios looks on a quarter-final collision course with Novak Djokovic after being presented with an enticing Australian Open draw in Melbourne. Kyrgios will play Russian world No 99 Roman Safiullin in the first round, while fellow home seed Alex de Minaur will start against a qualifier and could also run into Djokovic.
thesource.com
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy & Shares Ultrasound Photos
Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka, who recently took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt. Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram early Wednesday morning...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Tennis-World number one Alcaraz to open his 2023 season in Argentina
Jan 11 (Reuters) - World number one Carlos Alcaraz will begin his season on clay at next month's Argentina Open after being forced to pull out of the Australian Open with a right leg injury.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
GolfWRX
Report: PGA Tour pro expected to sign with LIV Golf next week
New year, and LIV look to have landed another PGA Tour professional. The Chilean has long been rumored to join his compatriot Joaquin Niemann on his Torque GC team, and Niemann said last month he was “doing everything possible” to get Pereira to join LIV. While the 27-year-old...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm overcomes a big travel blunder, Paige Spiranac destroys a Twitter troll and the most dangerous shot in driving range history
Welcome to another edition of the Grind, where we want to thank the University of Georgia football team for allowing me to get a full night’s sleep on Monday. I can’t recall ever feeling safer about going to bed at halftime of a big game than I did with the Bulldogs beating TCU 38-7. It was almost as much of a rout as when my boss challenged me to an office outfit contest last year and was trounced. We like to think every underdog has a chance, but some battles are total mismatches—especially when someone isn’t as good at matching. Anyway, I’m feeling refreshed, rocking some fresh corduroys and ready to talk some golf. Let’s get to it.
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf League pro: I'll be welcome on PGA Tour after my contract expires
LIV Golf League player Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra appears to have the confidence he will be welcome on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour after his contract with the breakaway tour has expired. The Spanish LIV player has signed a three-year contract with the series. LIV are gearing up for its...
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
Yardbarker
"Naomi is not Serena" - Patrick McEnroe on Osaka missing events
The news of Naomi Osaka's withdrawal from the 2023 Australian Open has sent shockwaves through the tennis world and sparked discussions about her dedication to the sport. Osaka, who is currently ranked no. 47 in the world, has not played a match since September 2022, when she withdrew from her second-round match at the Tokyo Open. Many have questioned whether Osaka is taking her career as a professional tennis player seriously, with some speculating that she may be focusing on other activities outside of the sport.
Australian Open 2023: Tennis Sans Serena Starts in Earnest
Tennis will move on from Serena Williams. It has to. Might not be easy, mind you, given what a transcendent figure she was, on the court and off. But that is what sports do, even when superstars leave. They all leave, of course, and sports always move on. The matches...
Aus Open 2023: What you need to know including dates, prizemoney and more
The 2023 Australian Open tennis tournament is just days away. Get up to date with when it starts, key dates, who the seeds are, what the prizemoney is, and lots more here.
Comments / 0