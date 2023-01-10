Read full article on original website
Related
The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight
We’re seeing the truth about one of the most hyped sectors of the last decade. After years of hype, the creator economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them.
DirecTV Lays Off 10% of Management as More Subscribers Leave for Streaming
Several hundred of the companys 10,000 employees were informed of the move late last week
HBO Max Raises Price for First Time Since 2020 Launch
Subscribers will pay an extra $1 for the streaming service, effective immediately. HBO Max is raising its subscription prices for the first time since the streaming service launched in May 2020, effective immediately. The price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99...
FX Boss John Landgraf Says Peak TV’s Decline Is ‘Cause for Concern’ for Diverse Shows
As the Peak TV era begins to narrow in 2023, FX chairman John Landgraf said during the Winter TCA Press Tour there’s “cause for concern” but also conveyed optimism for more diverse programming. While discussing his prediction that this year will likely kick off an industry-wide decline...
Warner Bros. Discovery and Prime Video Ink Deal to Carry HBO Content in France
The partnership with Amazon comes one day after an HBO-carriage deal with SkyShowtime in Europe
Demand for ‘1899’ Keeps Rising Despite Being Canceled by Netflix | Chart
Meanwhile, "Wednesday" is still holding on to No. 1 on the most in-demand new shows list
Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts
Recent adaptations include Paramount+’s ”Halo,“ HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ and Universal Pictures and Illumination’s upcoming ”Super Mario Bros.“ movie. As Hollywood looks for new content to keep consumers engaged, video games have become an intellectual property gold mine with the number of film and television adaptations consistently growing over the last two decades — especially in the streaming world.
Netflix Launches Created By Initiative Offering Script Development Deals to Underrepresented Writers
The inaugural program from the streamer's Fund for Creative Equity hosts 14 mid-level film and series writers
OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft
The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code. Before the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI had wowed tech geeks with Dall-E 2, a software that creates digital images with a simple instruction.
Cinemark Shares Pop 5% Following ‘Avatar 2’ Assist in Theatrical Rebound
Cinemark shares rose more than 5% in morning trading Thursday after a JPMorgan analyst upgraded the theater chain operator’s stock to “overweight,” the equivalent of “buy.”. The shares gained 53 cents, or 5.5%, to $10.06, trading around their highest point in over a month, with volume...
Wall Street Journal Taps Senior Leadership Team for Video
Head of video Amanda Wills introduced five executives, touting "an exciting new year of growth for video"
Warner Bros. Discovery Eyes $1 Billion Music Library Sale to Offset Debt (Report)
A sale of the rights for soundtracks to "Batman" movies and others would help the Hollywood giant pay down its $50.4 billion in debt
Mark Parker Named Disney Chairman, Susan Arnold to Step Down
The Walt Disney Company’s Board of Directors has elected independent director Mark Parker as its new chairman, effective following the entertainment giant’s next annual shareholder meeting. Parker, who has served on Disney’s board for seven years and is Nike’s executive chairman, will succeed Susan Arnold, who will not...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
34K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0