Related
The Creator Economy Was Way Overblown | PRO Insight

We’re seeing the truth about one of the most hyped sectors of the last decade. After years of hype, the creator economy is slamming into reality. Influencer programs are shuttering. Investment is drying up. And worsening economic conditions are threatening to crush creators and the tech infrastructure behind them.
HBO Max Raises Price for First Time Since 2020 Launch

Subscribers will pay an extra $1 for the streaming service, effective immediately. HBO Max is raising its subscription prices for the first time since the streaming service launched in May 2020, effective immediately. The price of a new HBO Max ad-free monthly subscription in the U.S. will increase from $14.99...
Why Hollywood Has Turned to Video Games as Its Next IP Gold Mine | Charts

Recent adaptations include Paramount+’s ”Halo,“ HBO’s ”The Last of Us“ and Universal Pictures and Illumination’s upcoming ”Super Mario Bros.“ movie. As Hollywood looks for new content to keep consumers engaged, video games have become an intellectual property gold mine with the number of film and television adaptations consistently growing over the last two decades — especially in the streaming world.
OpenAI, creator of ChatGPT, casts spell on Microsoft

The hottest startup in Silicon Valley right now is OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed developer of ChatGPT, a much-hyped chatbot that can write a poem, college essay or even a line of software code. Before the release of ChatGPT, OpenAI had wowed tech geeks with Dall-E 2, a software that creates digital images with a simple instruction.
Mark Parker Named Disney Chairman, Susan Arnold to Step Down

The Walt Disney Company’s Board of Directors has elected independent director Mark Parker as its new chairman, effective following the entertainment giant’s next annual shareholder meeting. Parker, who has served on Disney’s board for seven years and is Nike’s executive chairman, will succeed Susan Arnold, who will not...
