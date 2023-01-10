Read full article on original website
Free dual enrollment offered to high schoolers in 2023-24 school year
NORFOLK - High schoolers will be able to get a head start on college classes while not having to pay a dime. At the board of governor’s meeting on Thursday, the board approved a plan that offers free dual enrollment classes to high school students enrolled in early college beginning in the 2023-2024 school year.
Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show winners announced
NORFOLK - The Northeast Nebraska Farm & Equipment Show wrapped up its 36th edition this past week at the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex in Norfolk. WJAG radio and its sister station 106 KIX are the show’s sponsors and announced the major door prize winners for the 2023 Show.
Calving season preparation important
LINCOLN - The calving season is approaching in Nebraska, but before it’s here, there are some things you should do to ensure you’re ready. Nebraska Beef Extension Educator Aaron Berger says preparation will help producers manage any problems more efficiently, and they should begin that process right now.
January proclaimed Radon Action Month in Nebraska
NORFOLK - Radon kills more than 21,000 people a year, and is the number one cause of lung cancer for non-smokers. In response, Governor Jim Pillen has proclaimed January as Radon Action Month in Nebraska. Indoor air-quality specialist with Radon Defense Midwest, Chris Warren, describes what exactly radon is. “Radon’s...
Ricketts, Fischer provide comments on new Senator appointment
LINCOLN - Not even two weeks since leaving office, former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has been selected to fill the vacant U.S. Senate seat. Ricketts, who fills the seat vacated by former Senator Ben Sasse, was appointed by current Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen yesterday. While Ricketts says he’s very grateful for this unexpected opportunity, he’s ready to continue to serve the state of Nebraska.
Governor Pillen appoints Pete Ricketts to fill open Senate seat
LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen announced that former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will fill the open U.S. Senate seat for Nebraska. Ricketts, who fills the seat vacated by former Senator Ben Sasse, says while this is an unexpected opportunity, he intends to bring what was done in Nebraska the past eight years to D.C. to continue to make this the greatest nation possible.
Drought conditions continue to worsen
VALLEY - The U.S. Drought Monitor for Nebraska is unfortunately very colorful, with a maroon color being used in the Northeast part of the state to indicate exceptional drought. The exceptional drought is being classified as “D4” the highest intensity of drought on the monitor and spans from Knox County...
Regular reviews of Medicaid eligibility resuming
LINCOLN - Regular review of Medicaid eligibility will be resuming in Nebraska following recent passage of federal legislation. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Medicaid members have kept Medicaid coverage even if no longer eligible. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, starting March 1st, each...
Bills seek Nebraska voter ID, would nix most voting by mail
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Bills introduced Tuesday in the Nebraska Legislature address a voter ID requirement passed by voters in November, but also add measures that critics say are designed to make it harder to vote. Two bills introduced by state Sen. Steve Erdman, of Bayard, goes beyond simply...
Fuel prices and supply outlook to be highlighted
NORFOLK - If you’re curious about fuel prices and where they’re headed, make plans to attend an educational seminar at the Northeast Nebraska Farm and Equipment Show Thursday. Justin Fuller and Andrew Ryan, refined fuels experts with CHS and Cenex, will discuss fuel prices and the supply outlook.
