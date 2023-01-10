LINCOLN - Governor Jim Pillen announced that former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will fill the open U.S. Senate seat for Nebraska. Ricketts, who fills the seat vacated by former Senator Ben Sasse, says while this is an unexpected opportunity, he intends to bring what was done in Nebraska the past eight years to D.C. to continue to make this the greatest nation possible.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO