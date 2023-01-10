Read full article on original website
MAIN EVENTS FOR NXT VENGEANCE DAY, NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT TV
The main events for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PPV in February are:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. Announced for next week's WWE NXT:. *Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes...
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Ring of Honor will run Los Angeles, CA on Friday 3/31 for the 2023 Supercard of Honor. So, after inheriting the event last year (as it was originally booked by former ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group), Tony Khan will continue the annual ROH event on Wrestlemania weekend that dates back to 2004.
WWE STARS ANNOUNCE THEIR ENGAGEMENT
Ricochet and SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted the following to Instagram:. When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much.
THE FAUX SAUDI SALE STORY YOYOS THE WWE STOCK, WWE GIVES THE GOLDEN TITLE TO A TRULY BAD MAN AND MORE
After hitting $93.53 early in the day before the incorrect "Sale to the Saudi's 'reports'" were debunked, the WWE stock closed at $89.50, down 74 cents a share. WWE tweeted the following about Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Tackle Lane Johnson, who is a bad, bad man. Titus O'Neil tweeted:. Ron...
1/11 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Adam Cole Speaks For The First Time Since August | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Who left LA with the World Trios Champions? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Did Hangman Page Even The Score with Jon Moxley? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. There Will be NO Ironman Match Happening if MJF Has Any Say...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
WWE STOCK SLIPS AMID FALSE REPORTS, STEPHANIE MCMAHON RESIGNATION
WWE has updated its official Board of Directors page to reflect the exit of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon's return to the throne at this link. WWE's stock has slipped today, coming on the heels of Stephanie's exit and false reports of the company being sold to a company out of Saudi Arabia overnight on social media. it opened at $92.50 but is currently at $89.73.
DOLPH ZIGGLER TO HIT THE COMEDY STORE IN LA TOMORROW
LA! Looking for something to do after the big wresting show next week??? GIANT EVENT AT THE COMEDY STORE! Comedians, wrestlers, SURPRISE GUESTS… grab a ticket now! Link in bio.
WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2023 - ALL THE LATEST NEWS
It’s almost time! WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is only a few days away, and fans are scouring the web for information. And that’s no surprise, as it’s one of the most anticipated WWE events of the year. And this year, it will take place in a country it’s never been hosted in before!
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & PREVIEW CLIP
This weekend's WOW - Women of Wrestling TV will feature:. The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. *Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro vs. Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At their side, you can enter their zip code to...
WWE MAIN EVENT PREVIEW
*Odyssey Jones vs. Akira Tozawa. *Mustafa Ali vs. Von Wagner.
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING

WHAT WILL OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING, HARD TO KILL PPV TOMORROW AND MORE
The face to face digital confrontation between Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray will open tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode, the go home show before Friday's Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta. The first match on the broadcast will feature Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers. BTI tonight...
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
POTENTIAL ROYAL RUMBLE RETURN SPOILERS
Since we've been asked about his potential return for some time, PWInsider.com is told that Edge is penciled in to return at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He was last seen at the Extreme Rules PPV in October, losing to Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. WWE Hall of...
NEW CONTENT ADDED TO WATCHROH.COM
More 2007 Ring of Honor events have Been added to WatchROH.com a.k.a. The Honor Club streaming platform:. Fifth Year Festival-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--February 17, 2007. Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce versus BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana (Street Fight) El Generico and Kevin Steen versus The Briscoes. Jimmy Rave versus...
COULD THE KHAN FAMILY PURCHASE WWE?
In an article about potential suitors looking to purchase World Wrestling Entertainment, Barrons, The Wall Street Journal's sister publication that covers the financial world, has brought to light that there is reportedly interest from The Khan family:. All Elite Wrestling—the top rival to WWE, led by Tony Khan and family—is...
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday, and AEW Dynamite is in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles CA. The commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. They do NOT attack each other before the bell, but once the bell rings they are brawling. The crowd is clearly on the side of Page as it starts, but then when Mox has the upper hand, they chant for him. After a big brawl start, Mox and Page work an arm bar that keeps the crowd into it. They go back to brawling into the picture in picture, and the announcer put over that the new barricades are stronger. I think the last thing they need at AEW is more ways for people to get injured.
