Colorado football coach Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on potential NFL coaching job

Deion Sanders has no plans to coach in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted as much as he starts his work with Colorado football. The 55-year-old tactician has a good reason for doing so, though. The two-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that he has “no desire to coach rich men” and that he’d rather help young aspiring athletes fulfill their dreams.
BOULDER, CO
