Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Can Colorado climb the CFP rankings with new head coach Deion Sanders? | Joel Klatt Show
Joel Klatt breaks down what "climbers" are in CFP and believes the Colorado Buffaloes are at the top of the list. Deion Sanders has been crushing it on the recruiting process and it looks like Colorado is going to have some start recruits on the way like Cormani Mcclain.
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on potential NFL coaching job
Deion Sanders has no plans to coach in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted as much as he starts his work with Colorado football. The 55-year-old tactician has a good reason for doing so, though. The two-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that he has “no desire to coach rich men” and that he’d rather help young aspiring athletes fulfill their dreams.
CBS News
588K+
Followers
77K+
Post
425M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0