Tully Blanchard Confirms He's No Longer With AEW Or ROH, Says Wrestling Career Is 'Probably Over'
Tully Blanchard is seemingly done with the wrestling business. Blanchard joined AEW in July 2019 and was a regular part of television as the manager for members of The Pinnacle and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler). He was fired by FTR in March 2022 and started Tully Blanchard Enterprises in Ring Of Honor, putting together a group of Gates of Agony (Toa Liona and Kaun) and Brian Cage.
tjrwrestling.net
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
wrestlinginc.com
Kane And Another WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set For Raw 30
Two more legends are reportedly scheduled for "WWE Raw 30" in Philadelphia. With the big anniversary show just over a week away, PWInsider is reporting that both Kane, aka Glenn Jacobs, and two-time WWE Hall Of Famer Sean Waltman are scheduled to be in attendance for the show. It wasn't long ago fans of WWE saw Waltman on their screens as he was recently a featured player on NXT during the Iron Survivor Challenge panel and was also on "Raw" for the 25th anniversary of Degeneration X.
tjrwrestling.net
“I’m Not Going To Embarrass Myself” – WWE Hall Of Famer Shoots Down In-Ring Return
A WWE Hall of Famer has dismissed the idea that they might follow in the footsteps of Ric Flair and have one final match. Tully Blanchard was one of the cornerstones of the Four Horsemen along with Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Ole Anderson, and JJ Dillon. However, while Flair and Arn Anderson continued their wrestling careers well into the nineties and beyond, Blanchard stepped away from the ring full-time in 1990 only making a limited amount of appearances over the years – including a WWE Hall of Fame induction with the rest of the Horsemen (Ole Anderson was replaced by Barry Windham) in 2012.
nodq.com
Former WCW star fears that AEW won’t know what to do with Mercedes Mone after a few weeks
As previously noted, Mercedes Mone (formerly Sasha Banks) is rumored to be debuting with AEW at the January 11th 2022 edition of Dynamite in Los Angeles following her NJPW debut. During his podcast, former WCW star Konnan commented on her possibly working with AEW…. “Here’s my problem with AEW…I’m just...
bodyslam.net
Mickie James Names Who She Wants To Induct Her Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
Mickie James will face Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace in a title vs career match on January 13th at the Hard to Kill pay-per-view. To promote the match, she appeared on Brian Hebner’s Refin’ It Up podcast. Mickie was asked if she was prepared to retire from wrestling if she lost that match.
WWE Hall of Famer’s wife asks for prayers, says pro wrestling star ‘coded’ in hospital
The wife of “Superstar” Billy Graham took to social media Tuesday night to ask fans to pray for him after she said he “coded” late that evening. “I’m asking all of you for your prayers for my husband,” his wife, Valerie Graham, posted on his Facebook page. “He has been in the hospital since last Friday. During a procedure in his hospital room late this afternoon he coded.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Two Hall Of Famers Booked For The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary Special
The WWE RAW 30th Anniversary episode is scheduled for January 23 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. It’s been reported that WWE was working on plans to make this a big episode to celebrate 30 years of their flagship TV show. According to a recent report from...
wrestlinginc.com
Former Tag Team Champion Remembers Working With Terry Funk
During WWE Hall of Famer Terry Funk's career, he captured several major titles, including the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship and ECW World Championship in America. Funk also commonly wrestled in Japan, but did not actually spend much time in WWE. However, he did have a few notable stints with the company, one of which resulted in a one-day reign with the WWE World Tag Team Championship alongside Cactus Jack, Funk's real-life close friend Mick Foley.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Breaks All-Time Gate Record For WrestleMania 39
People are excited. WWE issued a press release today, stating that they have broken the company’s all-time gate record for any WrestleMania, despite having yet to announce a single match. The previous record announced was $17.3 million in 2016 at WrestleMania 32 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From...
ringsidenews.com
Ex-WWE Superstar Called Out For Trying To Get Talent Fired
WWE Superstars have a great job, because of all the perks involved. Nothing lasts forever, and it’s always possible to lose your job, especially in WWE. That being said, one former Superstar apparently made it his mission to get other guys bumped off the roster. Hardcore Holly largely made...
Pro Wrestling Insider
NOT BUYING INTO WWE SALE MELTDOWNS, HARPER IN THE WWE HALL, WHAT NEXT FOR COLBY AND MORE
SUBMIT YOUR QUESTIONS TO THE PWINSIDER Q&A BY CLICKING HERE. Why did everyone think WWE was sold 30 seconds after Stephanie left even though it's a company with billions of dollars in market value and they'd have to go through all sorts of legal processing and why didn't you lose your mind like everyone else on Twitter?
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Buries AEW Stars’ Surprise Appearance
A WWE Hall of Famer has buried the recent appearance of AEW stars on an independent wrestling show saying he’d “never heard of the company.”. On January 8, Chris Jericho made an appearance on PWG Battle of Los Angeles Night Two, teaming with Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Matt Menard and Angelo Parker to take on and defeat the team of Player Uno, Kevin Blackwood, Jonathan Gresham, SB KENTo and Michael Oku.
Pro Wrestling Insider
CHRIS JERICHO ON CELEBRITY NAME THAT TUNE RECAP
Chris Jericho was on the Celebrity Name That Tune version of the show and was facing off against Olympic skater Adam Rippon. Chris was playing for the JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation). Adam was playing for Pups Without Borders which is an animal rescue place. They started the game off...
stadiumjourney.com
2300 Arena – Major League Wrestling
2300 Arena 2300 South Swanson Street Philadelphia, PA 19148. It is strange to think that a building that looks boring from the outside and sits in a warehouse neighborhood almost literally under I-95 has had such an eventful sports entertainment past. The 2300 Arena was made famous when it was known as the ECW Arena from 1993 to 2001. Extreme Championship Wrestling (originally Eastern Championship Wrestling) was a professional wrestling promotion that gave the then-WWF (now WWE) and the former WCW, a run for their money by offering much more “extreme” variations of professional wrestling. Paul Heyman, Mick Foley, Sabu, Sandman, Raven, and Tommy Dreamer are just some of the famous names who worked in that promotion and at that building.
Pro Wrestling Insider
VINCE MCMAHON ELECTED WWE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD UNANIMOUSLY, COMMENTS ON STEPHANIE MCMAHON'S EXIT
WWE BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY ELECTS VINCE MCMAHON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. STAMFORD, Conn., January 10, 2023– WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced that its Board of Directors unanimously elected Vince McMahon Executive Chairman of the Board. Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her roles as Chairwoman and Co-CEO. Nick...
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED WWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2023 LINEUP
Following Monday Night Raw, the updated lineup for the 1/28 Royal Rumble in San Antonio, Texas at The Alamodome:. *Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Kevin Owens. *30 competitor Men's Royal Rumble - Kofi Kingston, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Ricochet, Santos Escobar confirmed. *30...
PWMania
Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager
Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore). During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.
wrestlinginc.com
Andre The Giant And Dusty Rhodes Were A Dominant Tag Team In The NWA
The way fans consume pro wrestling content now compared to how they did so in the late '70s and early '80s is exponentially different. For one, people back then didn't have streaming services or cable with dozens of channels to choose from, so much of their wrestling research was done by watching old video tapes from the various wrestling territories. This made some matches and pairings almost seem like myths just because it was so difficult to get tangible proof that something went down exactly how it was described.
