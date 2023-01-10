Rampage tapings start around 7:30. TNT Champion Darby Allin defeats Juice Robinson in around 13 min with the coffin drop. Sting comes out at the end to celebrate with Darby. Renee Paquette introduces The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn. They cut a promo putting over all their fans and eventually the Ass Boys come out to ruin the fun. The Gunns say the only reason people like them is because The Acclaimed from their Dad. Billy retorts that it’s not the case and the Gunns get their pants pulled down and they run off.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO