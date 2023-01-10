ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Wrestling Insider

WHAT IS MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS AND MORE NOTES

The main event for tonight's Impact Wrestling will be Eddie Edwards & Steve Maclin & Moose vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann & Joe Hendry. We are told there will be a storyline update on Scott D'Amore after being destroyed by Bully Ray last week and that will cascade over to the Hard to Kill PPV tomorrow.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM LOS ANGELES, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS

AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW

*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW

With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pro Wrestling Insider

OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT

Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
Pro Wrestling Insider

SUPERCARD OF HONOR UPDATE, MMA STAR IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AND MORE AEW NOTES FROM LOS ANGELES

Tony Khan announced after Dynamite went off the air that ROH's Supercard of Honor would feature involvement from AEW and promotions "from around the world." While the crowd was down from last time they were in LA (their debut, which sold out), we are told the live crowd in the Kia Forum filled in and they had a really healthy-sized 10,000+ person crowd at the show. There was a strong walk up today at the box office.
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM LOS ANGELES, SITE OF ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ANNOUNCED

Rampage tapings start around 7:30. TNT Champion Darby Allin defeats Juice Robinson in around 13 min with the coffin drop. Sting comes out at the end to celebrate with Darby. Renee Paquette introduces The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn. They cut a promo putting over all their fans and eventually the Ass Boys come out to ruin the fun. The Gunns say the only reason people like them is because The Acclaimed from their Dad. Billy retorts that it’s not the case and the Gunns get their pants pulled down and they run off.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Pro Wrestling Insider

THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & PREVIEW CLIP

This weekend's WOW - Women of Wrestling TV will feature:. The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. *Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro vs. Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At their side, you can enter their zip code to...
Pro Wrestling Insider

BRAUN STROWMAN TO HONOR LATE FAN TONIGHT AND MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES

THE GRAPPLER - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: "The Tiger King" searches for new stars!. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
GREEN BAY, WI
Pro Wrestling Insider

BRET "THE HITMAN" HART HEADLINES 80'S WRESTLING CON IN MORRISTOWN, NJ ON MAY 6TH; RANDY SAVAGE TO RECEIVE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD; LEGENDARY STARS CHILDREN UNITE FOR THE KIDS OF 80S WRESTLING Q&A; POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING

BRET "THE HITMAN" HART HEADLINES 80'S WRESTLING CON IN MORRISTOWN, NJ ON MAY 6TH; RANDY SAVAGE TO RECEIVE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD; LEGENDARY STARS CHILDREN UNITE FOR THE KIDS OF 80S WRESTLING Q&A; POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING. 80's Wrestling Con returns on Saturday, May 6th to The Mennen...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Pro Wrestling Insider

AEW NEWS AND NOTES

Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider

KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE

Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider

DOLPH ZIGGLER TO HIT THE COMEDY STORE IN LA TOMORROW

LA! Looking for something to do after the big wresting show next week??? GIANT EVENT AT THE COMEDY STORE! Comedians, wrestlers, SURPRISE GUESTS… grab a ticket now! Link in bio. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news,...
Pro Wrestling Insider

TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE

For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
GREEN BAY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy