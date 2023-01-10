Read full article on original website
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT IS MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS AND MORE NOTES
The main event for tonight's Impact Wrestling will be Eddie Edwards & Steve Maclin & Moose vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann & Joe Hendry. We are told there will be a storyline update on Scott D'Amore after being destroyed by Bully Ray last week and that will cascade over to the Hard to Kill PPV tomorrow.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM LOS ANGELES, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE FAUX SAUDI SALE STORY YOYOS THE WWE STOCK, WWE GIVES THE GOLDEN TITLE TO A TRULY BAD MAN AND MORE
After hitting $93.53 early in the day before the incorrect "Sale to the Saudi's 'reports'" were debunked, the WWE stock closed at $89.50, down 74 cents a share. WWE tweeted the following about Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Tackle Lane Johnson, who is a bad, bad man. Titus O'Neil tweeted:. Ron...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17.
Pro Wrestling Insider
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
Pro Wrestling Insider
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
Pro Wrestling Insider
SUPERCARD OF HONOR UPDATE, MMA STAR IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AND MORE AEW NOTES FROM LOS ANGELES
Tony Khan announced after Dynamite went off the air that ROH's Supercard of Honor would feature involvement from AEW and promotions "from around the world." While the crowd was down from last time they were in LA (their debut, which sold out), we are told the live crowd in the Kia Forum filled in and they had a really healthy-sized 10,000+ person crowd at the show. There was a strong walk up today at the box office.
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE SPOILERS FROM LOS ANGELES, SITE OF ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR ANNOUNCED
Rampage tapings start around 7:30. TNT Champion Darby Allin defeats Juice Robinson in around 13 min with the coffin drop. Sting comes out at the end to celebrate with Darby. Renee Paquette introduces The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn. They cut a promo putting over all their fans and eventually the Ass Boys come out to ruin the fun. The Gunns say the only reason people like them is because The Acclaimed from their Dad. Billy retorts that it’s not the case and the Gunns get their pants pulled down and they run off.
Pro Wrestling Insider
THIS WEEKEND'S WOW - WOMEN OF WRESTLING LINEUP & PREVIEW CLIP
This weekend's WOW - Women of Wrestling TV will feature:. The Beast returns to the ring for the first time since her leg injury. *Leia Makoa and Tiki Chamorro vs. Penelope Pink and Vickie Lynn McCoy. For more, visit www.WOWE.com. At their side, you can enter their zip code to...
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRAUN STROWMAN TO HONOR LATE FAN TONIGHT AND MORE WWE NEWS AND NOTES
THE GRAPPLER - FULL EPISODE. Battle of the Brands 2K22: "The Tiger King" searches for new stars!.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BRET "THE HITMAN" HART HEADLINES 80'S WRESTLING CON IN MORRISTOWN, NJ ON MAY 6TH; RANDY SAVAGE TO RECEIVE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD; LEGENDARY STARS CHILDREN UNITE FOR THE KIDS OF 80S WRESTLING Q&A; POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING
BRET "THE HITMAN" HART HEADLINES 80'S WRESTLING CON IN MORRISTOWN, NJ ON MAY 6TH; RANDY SAVAGE TO RECEIVE LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD; LEGENDARY STARS CHILDREN UNITE FOR THE KIDS OF 80S WRESTLING Q&A; POWERS OF PAIN RETURNING TO THE RING. 80's Wrestling Con returns on Saturday, May 6th to The Mennen...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT WILL OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING, HARD TO KILL PPV TOMORROW AND MORE
The face to face digital confrontation between Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray will open tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode, the go home show before Friday's Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta. The first match on the broadcast will feature Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers. BTI tonight...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE, THE FORMER DANNY BURCH RETURNS TO THE RING AND MORE
William Regal's new position requires him to be at all Raw and Smackdown tapings going forward it appears. He was at a number of the recent TV tapings. He was not at WWE NXT this past Tuesday in Orlando. Online now for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers is a 51+ minute conversation with...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:.
Pro Wrestling Insider
KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE
Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
Pro Wrestling Insider
DOLPH ZIGGLER TO HIT THE COMEDY STORE IN LA TOMORROW
LA! Looking for something to do after the big wresting show next week??? GIANT EVENT AT THE COMEDY STORE! Comedians, wrestlers, SURPRISE GUESTS… grab a ticket now! Link in bio.
Pro Wrestling Insider
TALENT MEETING TODAY, RAW STAR BACKSTAGE AT SMACKDOWN, TRIPLE H & MORE
For those who have asked after Stephanie McMahon announced her ankle surgery online, Triple H is indeed at the Smackdown taping today in Green Bay, Wisconsin. HHH is scheduled to lead a talent meeting today at 4 PM Eastern. I can't imagine what they will talk about!. We are told...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE 2023 MARK HITCHCOCK MEMORIAL WRESTLECON SUPERSHOW SET FOR LOS ANGELES OVER WRESTLEMANIA WEEK
Wrestlecon just announced that the 2023 edition of the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow (which is always one of the most fun shows of the year) will take place on Thursday afternoon 3/30 at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles (7 PM Eastern) and will stream live at Highspots.TV:.
