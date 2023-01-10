Read full article on original website
AEW DARK - ELEVATION SPOILERS FROM LOS ANGELES, FORMER IMPACT STAR DEBUTS
AEW Dark - Elevation Spoilers from Los Angeles, CA at the Kia Forum 1/11/23. *Nyla Rose & Marina Shafir defeared Jonnie Robbie & Vipress. *Athena defeats Zeda Zhang. *The Dark Order (John Silver, Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) defeat The Trustbusters. *RUSH & Preston Vance (with Jose the Assistant) defeat...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:.
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
KHAN TALKS AEW, MOX HEADING TO IRELAND, NEW MERCH AND MORE
Current Ring of Honor Six Man Tag Team Champion Kaun is on the latest AEW Unrestricted podcast. He discusses how he felt winning the championship, The Gates of Agony, working with Brian Cage and Prince Nana in The Embassy and his history with Shane Taylor Promotions in Ring of Honor. He gives his thoughts on Tony Khan buying ROH, working AEW Dark, his Cameroonian royal heritage, why his family migrated to the US, the origins of his tattoos, and much much more.
COMPLETE AEW DYNAMITE BLOG
It is Wednesday, and AEW Dynamite is in the Kia Forum in Los Angeles CA. The commentary team is Excalbur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone. They do NOT attack each other before the bell, but once the bell rings they are brawling. The crowd is clearly on the side of Page as it starts, but then when Mox has the upper hand, they chant for him. After a big brawl start, Mox and Page work an arm bar that keeps the crowd into it. They go back to brawling into the picture in picture, and the announcer put over that the new barricades are stronger. I think the last thing they need at AEW is more ways for people to get injured.
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS TV PREVIEW
*IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega from Wrestle Kingdom 17.
LADDER MATCH FOR TRIOS TITLE, ADAM COLE RETURNS & MORE: AEW DYNAMITE IN LOS ANGELES REPORT
It's Wednesday! And that means the Fabulous Forum in LA is rocking for AEW Dynamite!!! We've got a big show tonight. Match 7 in the best of the 7 for the AEW Trios Title is going to be insane. To tell us all about it tonight are Excalibur, Taz and Tony Schiavone.
CM PUNK SHOOTS ON AEW'S RATINGS WHILE RESPONDING TO MJF
MJF posted a picture on his instagram celebrating that he won Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine's Feud of the Year with CM Punk as well as their Most Hated Wrestler of the Year. On the Feud of the Year plaque, he taped over Punk's name and added his own. In the...
1/11 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Adam Cole Speaks For The First Time Since August | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Who left LA with the World Trios Champions? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Did Hangman Page Even The Score with Jon Moxley? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. There Will be NO Ironman Match Happening if MJF Has Any Say...
SUPERCARD OF HONOR UPDATE, MMA STAR IN ATTENDANCE TONIGHT AND MORE AEW NOTES FROM LOS ANGELES
Tony Khan announced after Dynamite went off the air that ROH's Supercard of Honor would feature involvement from AEW and promotions "from around the world." While the crowd was down from last time they were in LA (their debut, which sold out), we are told the live crowd in the Kia Forum filled in and they had a really healthy-sized 10,000+ person crowd at the show. There was a strong walk up today at the box office.
LAST STOP BEFORE HARD TO KILL: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. *Last stop before Hard to Kill 2023. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray have a digital faceoff. *Eddie Edwards & Moose & Steve Maclin vs Jonathan Gresham & Joe Hendry & Rich Swann. *Brian...
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
NEW CONTENT ADDED TO WATCHROH.COM
More 2007 Ring of Honor events have Been added to WatchROH.com a.k.a. The Honor Club streaming platform:. Fifth Year Festival-Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--February 17, 2007. Jimmy Jacobs, Lacey and Adam Pearce versus BJ Whitmer, Daizee Haze and Colt Cabana (Street Fight) El Generico and Kevin Steen versus The Briscoes. Jimmy Rave versus...
SPOILERS ON NAMES SET FOR 30th ANNIVERSARY OF RAW
With the 30th Anniversary of WWE Monday Night Raw coming up in a few weeks in Philadelphia, we've received a few emails asking about legends potentially being brought in for the show. PWInsider.com can confirm that Sean Waltman and Kane are currently scheduled for that date. Ric Flair has noted...
THE FAUX SAUDI SALE STORY YOYOS THE WWE STOCK, WWE GIVES THE GOLDEN TITLE TO A TRULY BAD MAN AND MORE
After hitting $93.53 early in the day before the incorrect "Sale to the Saudi's 'reports'" were debunked, the WWE stock closed at $89.50, down 74 cents a share. WWE tweeted the following about Philadelphia Eagles All Pro Tackle Lane Johnson, who is a bad, bad man. Titus O'Neil tweeted:. Ron...
WHAT IS MAIN EVENTING TONIGHT'S IMPACT ON AXS AND MORE NOTES
The main event for tonight's Impact Wrestling will be Eddie Edwards & Steve Maclin & Moose vs. Jonathan Gresham & Rich Swann & Joe Hendry. We are told there will be a storyline update on Scott D'Amore after being destroyed by Bully Ray last week and that will cascade over to the Hard to Kill PPV tomorrow.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Odyssey Jones says his journey back from injury was long and difficult, but this is what made him push through. He says he is coming for Tozawa. Match Number One: Odyssey Jones versus Akira Tozawa. Jones backs Tozawa into the corner but...
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING

IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We open up looking at all the events leading up to Hard To Kill tomorrow. We got right to the digital face off with Josh Mathews presiding over Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. They noted Scott D'Amore was indefinitely after being attacked by Bully Ray. Josh said there's no limit to what Ray does and he feels bad for his wife, Scott and Tommy. Bully said he's in Josh's head and Josh is even admitting it. Josh said that's not going to give him the advantage tomorrow. Ray said he already has the advantage. Ray said that Scott struck him and he's not excused for what happened. Ray said that everything he did was to get Josh to challenge him to a Full Metal Mayhem match, the bout Ray invented. He said he can't go with Josh for 60 minutes as he's a wrestling machine so he's gotten Josh to enter his realm instead. Ray promised he's going to be a three-time champion tomorrow and exited the conversation. Josh said we'll see.
WHAT WILL OPEN TONIGHT'S IMPACT WRESTLING, HARD TO KILL PPV TOMORROW AND MORE
The face to face digital confrontation between Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray will open tonight's Impact Wrestling on AXS TV episode, the go home show before Friday's Hard to Kill PPV in Atlanta. The first match on the broadcast will feature Heath Miller vs. Brian Myers. BTI tonight...
