Related
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Reunites Popular WWE Faction Vince McMahon Had Broken Up
Triple H continues to delight WWE fans as tonight’s WWE Raw (January 9) teased the reunion of a popular WWE faction. While some may fear that Vince McMahon may pop back into WWE creative like a boogeyman, it isn’t stopping Triple H’s creative plans from marching forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On WWE Plans For Beth Phoenix And Edge
WWE Hall of Famers Beth Phoenix and Edge have reportedly been factored into several creative plans in the lead-up to WrestleMania 39. According to Fightful Select, as of late November, Edge was penciled in to wrestle Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell bout at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. Thereafter, WWE had a "tentative plan" for Edge and his wife, The Glamazon, to wrestle Balor & Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at February's Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Canada.
hypebeast.com
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Rumored for WWE Royal Rumble Return
According to reports, WWE fans now believe that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson could be returning to the ring at Royal Rumble this year. The rumors of “The Rock” taking part in the upcoming 30-Man Royal Rumble Match are spurred by a poster the WWE released for the January 28 pay-per-view event.
Yardbarker
Report: William Regal's WWE job title revealed
William Regal has been given a new title in WWE. According to a report from PWInsider, the 54-year-old is now the Vice President, Global Talent Development for the company. Regal's previous title before his WWE release last year had been Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. He had been working backstage in the company since June 2014.
tjrwrestling.net
Shane McMahon’s Staggering 2022 WWE Earnings
It was a case of there goes the money as the 2022 WWE earnings of Shane McMahon come to light – and remember he only competed in a single match that year. Shane McMahon was a part of the men’s Royal Rumble in 2022, spending a grand total of 5 minutes and 38 seconds in the ring before being eliminated by the match’s eventual winner Brock Lesnar.
ringsidenews.com
Shane McMahon’s Role In WWE Amidst Vince McMahon Return
Shane McMahon made his return to WWE television after a long hiatus during last year’s edition of the Men’s Royal Rumble match. His performance in the match was not necessarily anything to write home about and it turned out to be highly controversial instead. He was more or less ousted from the company after that. That being said, McMahon still has a role in WWE, especially after his father Vince McMahon came back.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Announcer Reveals They Have Left WWE
WWE is seeing a lot of changes, both internally and on television. Those changes will continue as the company is now out an announcer. Vince McMahon’s return to WWE sent shockwaves through the pro wrestling world. This departure from the company might be interesting timing to coincide with McMahon’s return, but it wouldn’t surprise a lot of people within WWE if cuts are on the horizon.
wrestletalk.com
Latest WWE Signing Revealed
WWE’s latest new signing has been revealed as a former NJPW star. Per PWInsider, former NJPW star Karl Fredericks, who left the company back in August 2022 due to contract expiration, has signed with WWE. Fredericks will report to the NXT brand, starting at the WWE Performance Center this...
Five new entrants confirmed for WWE Royal Rumble
Five wrestlers declared for the men's and women's Royal Rumble matches on Monday's Raw.
ringsidenews.com
Bobby Lashley Reacts To His WWE RAW Return
Bobby Lashley is a former 2-time WWE Champion and continues to be one of the most respected stars in the company. His current stint in WWE is undoubtedly his best one yet, as WWE finally realized just how dominant Lashley could be if he is booked right. Lashley was also absent from WWE television for a while as part of his current storyline. He finally returned on RAW this week and has now reacted to his return.
Yardbarker
Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander React To Their Reunion On 1/9 WWE Raw
Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander are all about coordination moving forward. The January 9, 2023 episode of Monday Night Raw saw some exciting developments pertaining to the former Hurt Business. MVP and Bobby Lashley came to an understanding that “they’re good,” leaving the door open for a future reunion. Also,...
tjrwrestling.net
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
wrestlinginc.com
Kurt Angle Opens Up About Final WWE Match At WrestleMania 35
Kurt Angle wrestled his final match to date at WrestleMania 35, capping off an almost 20-year wrestling career that saw him win multiple World Championships in both WWE and TNA/Impact Wrestling. At the event, Angle took on former United States Champion Baron Corbin, who had been a thorn in his side while Angle was the General Manager of "WWE Raw." While this wound up being the final match Angle competed in, that was not the original plan. Appearing on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," WWE Hall of Famer Angle revealed who he was originally positioned to wrestle.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stephanie McMahon WWE Status Update, WWE Talents to Push Back Against a Sale to Saudi Arabia?, More Backstage Notes
As noted, it was heavily rumored by multiple sources on Tuesday night that WWE was being sold to Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, and that the company was set to go back to being private. However, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter this morning and dismissed the rumors, as did TMZ Sports. You can read that report at this link.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Main Roster Star Ambushes Creed Brothers On NXT
On Tuesday's "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil," former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his return to "NXT," and attacked The Creed Brothers. Julius and Brutus Creed have been feuding with Indus Sher, the duo of Sanga and Veer Mahaan. When The Creed Brothers were in the ring, waiting for Indus Sher, only Sanga came out. He told them that Mahaan was not there, so Julius said that they wouldn't just fight him and as he said that, Mahal came out and attacked him.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Stars Reportedly Praised Following Performance On Raw
This week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw took place from Birmingham, AL and The Judgment Day received a lot of TV time on Monday night. The group appeared on Miz TV as The Miz interviewed Dominik Mysterio about his time in jail, and they also competed in a tag team turmoil match in the main event.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED LINEUP FOR HARD TO KILL FALLOUT TV TAPING THIS SATURDAY IN ATLANTA & MORE
The updated lineup for Impact Wrestling's TV Taping this Saturday 1/14 in Atlanta, GA at Center Stage:. *Deonna Purrazzo vs. Ashley D'Amboise. *The Major Players vs. Chris Bey & Ace Austin. *Steve Maclin vs. Dirty Dango. *Tara to appear. Impact Wrestling released the following videos:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT NEW YEAR'S EVIL PREVIEW FOR TONIGHT
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT New Year's Evil 2023, live on the USA Network:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller. *Indus Sher vs. The Creed Brothers. *Dijak vs. Tony D’Angelo. *Charlie Dempsey vs. Hank Walker. *20 Woman Battle Royal - Winner to challenge Roxanne Perez...
Pro Wrestling Insider
IWGP WORLD TITLE MATCH & MORE SET FOR NJPW RETURN TO SAN JOSE
A IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match has been added to the 2/18 NJPW Battle of the Valley Event in San Jose, CA with the winner of the Shingo Takagi vs. Kazuchika Okada match on 2/11 defending against a yet to be announced challenger. Also, two kickoff matches have been announced...
