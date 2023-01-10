On Tuesday's "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil," former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal made his return to "NXT," and attacked The Creed Brothers. Julius and Brutus Creed have been feuding with Indus Sher, the duo of Sanga and Veer Mahaan. When The Creed Brothers were in the ring, waiting for Indus Sher, only Sanga came out. He told them that Mahaan was not there, so Julius said that they wouldn't just fight him and as he said that, Mahal came out and attacked him.

