KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold air is still filtering into Arkansas
It’s a cold morning, and it will stay cold today and tomorrow. We’re starting Friday with clouds in about half the state, and all of Arkansas is cold. The southwestern half of the state is on average colder than the rest of the state thanks to a clear sky overnight. Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold and dry as clouds gradually clear out Friday
FRIDAY MORNING: We start your Friday with some lingering cloud coverage, which may be stubborn through the morning. Some of this may not clear out much until midday as winds pick up from the north, likely between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures reach the low and mid-40s by lunch. FRIDAY...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder and windy Thursday with a stray shower
THURSDAY MORNING: A passing cold front may briefly clear skies out during the morning. But more clouds will build into the picture by midday. A few lingering showers will be possible over northern Arkansas, perhaps a few light flurries as well. Winds will ramp up significantly, bringing much colder air...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a strong, cold wind Thursday
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect any lingering moisture to dry out quickly. But some clouds may linger through mid and late-afternoon. Temperatures will be colder, likely into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A strong wind from the northwest will make it feel more like upper 30s to lower 40s. THURSDAY NIGHT:...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gonna make that gray sky turn blue
Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however. All of us will stay pretty cold, but this is pretty much normal for January. It will be dry over the weekend. Then there are two chances of rain next week. We...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down
Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like January
OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night. FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s....
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming up Wednesday ahead of overnight storms
WEDNESDAY MORNING: We start the day with areas of dense fog, especially over the western part of the state. Some areas of drizzle and mist will be possible with this fog as well. Where there is fog, temperatures start out in the 40s and 50s. Eastern Arkansas is mostly cloudy, but less foggy with temperatures in the lower 60s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Spring Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.
fox16.com
Cedar waxwings grace gardens throughout winter in The Natural State
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The cedar waxwing is one of Arkansas’s most striking winter residents, although it does not stand out with garish plumage. Instead of sporting raucous colors or flitting about in dizzying displays of hops and jumps, waxwings are some of the sleekest, most elegant-looking birds likely to grace your backyard or hedge.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Timepiece: Tough Times and Tougher Me
The small tractor struggled to load the cedar log onto the rollers but, with three of us tugging and pulling, we finally managed to get it in place for the portable band saw to cut it into usable board. Semi-automated, my friend Wes Davis quickly sawed the cedar into beautiful boards that I used in the new addition to my home. By the end of the day, I was exhausted from cutting the trees, moving the logs into place, and then stacking the finished product. Dragging my sore, worn out body into my air-conditioned vehicle to go home, I realized how soft I was compared to my ancestors.
Arkansas Game and Fish hosting the 'Big Squirrel Challenge'
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas Game And Fish is hosting the big squirrel challenge this weekend. Participants can start hunting at noon on Jan. 13 through 30 minutes after sunset, then hunt again 30 minutes before sunrise until weigh-in at noon on Jan. 14. The goal of the challenge is to hunt and gather squirrels to have the heaviest three squirrel bag.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
High egg prices plague consumers, businesses
Egg prices remain high, concerning producers, consumers and businesses. According to Jada Thompson, an assistant professor of agricultural economics at the University of Arkansas, there's been a large spike in the cost of a carton of eggs year-over-year.
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
Kait 8
Data breach affecting vehicle registration
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A crash of a different kind is causing big trouble for Arkansas drivers. A November data breach affecting 45 counties throughout the state is putting the brakes on motorists looking to renew their tags. When renewing vehicle registrations online, the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas communities rolling out mini food pantries for MLK Day
Newspaper dispensers, those squat, yellow metal boxes which once dotted the pre-digital landscape, are getting a new life as miniature food pantries. Volunteers in more than 60 communities across Arkansas will be working on Martin Luther King Jr. Day next week rolling out the mini food pantries and holding community events to help fill them up.
