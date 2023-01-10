Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin registers continual buying: Can BTC surpass 200 EMA?
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Unlike fiat currencies, which are issued and controlled by governments, there is no central authority controlling the supply of Bitcoin. One of the main differences between Bitcoin and fiat currencies is that the former has a...
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH) turns bullish with no red candles recently!
Ethereum is currently the leading platform for the deployment of smart contracts. Its use of a Turing-complete programming language, Solidity, allows developers to create complex smart contracts and its large and active developer community. Additionally, Ethereum’s decentralized nature and the use of its cryptocurrency, ETH, make it an attractive platform for decentralized applications and other blockchain-based projects.
cryptonewsz.com
Monero (XMR) on its way to breaking the $200 mark!
Monero’s main selling point is its focus on anonymity and privacy, which makes it popular among individuals and businesses that value financial privacy. Transactions on the Monero blockchain are private by default, and the use of ring signatures and stealth addresses makes it difficult for outside parties to trace the flow of funds.
cryptonewsz.com
Web3 platform Polarys integrates Chainlink Price Feeds
Polarys is a Web3 platform that allows athletes, associated clubs, and sports brands to launch NFT memberships. It has, at present, successfully incorporated Chainlink Price Feeds, because of which it happened to have been extremely excited in making its official announcement. Polarys’ Multichain Minting Engine is responsible for allowing a smooth onboarding for the new crypto users. This very incorporation will benefit them immensely in making the exchange of digital asset prices to that of USD. This will be achievable in the case scenario of users minting community NFTs and carrying out transactions on the Polarys NFT marketplaces.
cryptonewsz.com
Buyers flock to Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) presale, while Zcash (ZEC) and Tezos (XTZ) hold steady
This week has seen many buyers flock to the presale for Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), an Ethereum-based token protocol. But while the presale has been a success, two other high-profile projects – Zcash (ZEC) and Tezos (XTZ) – have remained stable in the face of an otherwise bearish market. Let’s see what’s driving the hype behind Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) and what’s been holding up the two other projects.
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
cryptonewsz.com
VeChain rises on weekly timeframe: Will VET Break $0.020?
VeChain is a blockchain-based platform that works on the supply chain management and mass adoption of blockchain technology. Crypto enthusiasts are optimistic about the future potential of VeChain because it has many real-world use cases. At the time of writing this post, VET was trading around $0.0177 after forming five...
cryptonewsz.com
e-Money unfurls EEUR owing to bear market conditions
E-Money happens to be a Cosmos-based electronic payment system. After much deliberation, the entity has finally decided to pull back its euro-backed stablecoin EEUR. According to reliable sources in their camp, this much-thought-out step has been taken considering the present crypto bear market situation. In a statement issued, it mentioned that despite everything, it will still be doing justice to the EEUR stablecoin redemptions up until the 6th of march, 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
GumBall Protocol goes live on Arbitrum
GumBall Protocol has gone live on Arbitrum. The news was shared by GumBall Protocol on Twitter, adding that more information will be shared on the official Discord channel. Meanwhile, followers can retweet the announcement to claim one free LiquiCat, an NFT collection that is currently in the minting process. Followers...
cryptonewsz.com
BNB surpasses the 100 EMA curve; A breakout is imminent!
BNB, the native cryptocurrency of Binance, was created by one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world. Binance users can use BNB to pay trading fees on the exchange, which can result in a discount. Additionally, Binance uses BNB to fund various initiatives, including acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of new features.
cryptonewsz.com
Can Litecoin (LTC) surpass the $82 mark in the third attempt?
Litecoin is a cryptocurrency similar to Bitcoin in many ways with limited differences. Litecoin handles the transactions using a different algorithm for its Proof-of-Work consensus mechanism, which allows for faster transaction confirmations. The block time for Litecoin is also faster, with each block being mined every 2.5 minutes. Additionally, LTC has implemented several updates designed to make it more efficient and scalable as a payment system.
cryptonewsz.com
UniFi partners with Mercury (CoinTrade) as one of their significant milestones of 2023
As recently announced, we have partnered with Mercury (CoinTrade), a company that provides app-based trading platforms, exchanges, and forex staking services. A summary of 2022 was announced by UnUniFi after a brief holiday break. The Seed Raise funding round was one of the significant milestones. Our development progress will continue in 2023, with UnUniFi looking forward to it. We are excited to have partners like Mercury join us as validators and node operators as our ecosystem continues to grow.
cryptonewsz.com
Gamium’s governance token goes live on Ethereum
Gamium is extremely pleased and takes an immense amount of pleasure in carrying out their official announcement of the fact that their $GMM is now positioned live on Ethereum. $GMM happens to be their very own governance token. As a further part of information passed on, at the present moment in time, it happens to be accessible and, for the sake of the public, on Coin Market Cap, along with Coin Gecko.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces selling pressure from 100 EMA!
The project behind Shiba Inu emphasizes creating a decentralized, community-driven open, and fair ecosystem. It aims to be a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a new standard for digital collectibles using the SHIB token. One of the unique features of Shiba Inu is its extremely high total supply of over one quadrillion tokens.
cryptonewsz.com
Holograph now live on Polygon, Avalanche, & Ethereum Mainnets
Holograph recently tweeted about going live on Avalanche, Polygon, and Ethereum mainnets. The platform makes developing multichain digital assets 10 times quicker, quicker, and easier. According to Holograph, the recent increase of execution environments in the form of rollups, sidechains, and layer 1s. It has provided elevated access to inexpensive...
cryptonewsz.com
Subsquid partners with Aleph Zero to focus on data tooling and WASM
Subsquid has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Aleph Zero, with a core focus on data tooling and WASM. Subsquid has previously provided indexing support to its community of builders. The recently announced partnership merely takes that forward to collaborate with the core team on infrastructure and data tooling.
cryptonewsz.com
MYSO v1 gets launched on the Ethereum Mainnet
After a lot of trial and error and dedicated effort put in, the team at MysoFinance finally and successfully carried out the launching of their MYSO v1 on the Ethereum Mainnet. Followed by this, they also capably delivered their MYSO v1 Referral program. This will provide the opportunity for all connected users to be in the position of gaining rewards through the referring of friends and other willing users in the usage of the protocol. Sometime in the month of October 2021, the entity incidentally happened to have been selected as the winner at the ETHOnline hackathon. Ever since then, they have been actively engaged in pursuing the building, correcting, and scouring options related to putting together a Million Yield Structuring Opportunities for DeFi.
cryptonewsz.com
The IPOR Protocol is witnessing spectacular growth
Since it was successfully launched on the Ethereum mainnet, the IPOR Protocol has witnessed enormous growth. This launch actually occurred on August 16, 2022. The protocol slowly but surely happens to be moving from its present caretaker phase to that of becoming a DAO-governed protocol. Since their very inception, IPOR-oriented...
cryptonewsz.com
Ripple (XRP) lawsuit nears favorable conclusion; analysts say Ethereum (ETH) & Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are set to surge
The court case between Ripple Labs and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) may soon end, impacting the whole cryptocurrency industry positively if it ends in Ripple’s favor. Although Ethereum will encounter heavy resistance, it will pass the $4,000 price region at the end of this year, according to analysts. Lastly, we have Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), still in its presale, set to surge over 6,000% in the upcoming weeks.
cryptonewsz.com
Native partners with Ankr to touch new heights in the Web3 ecosystem
Native Labs is extremely pleased with its decision to enter into a beneficial partnership with Ankr. It happens to be a very good and strong infrastructure provider for the Web3 arena. With this strategic joining of hands, both of the entities seem to highly agree on taking Web3 to the next highest level.
Comments / 0