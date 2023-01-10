After a lot of trial and error and dedicated effort put in, the team at MysoFinance finally and successfully carried out the launching of their MYSO v1 on the Ethereum Mainnet. Followed by this, they also capably delivered their MYSO v1 Referral program. This will provide the opportunity for all connected users to be in the position of gaining rewards through the referring of friends and other willing users in the usage of the protocol. Sometime in the month of October 2021, the entity incidentally happened to have been selected as the winner at the ETHOnline hackathon. Ever since then, they have been actively engaged in pursuing the building, correcting, and scouring options related to putting together a Million Yield Structuring Opportunities for DeFi.

1 DAY AGO