Read full article on original website
Related
cryptonewsz.com
UniFi partners with Mercury (CoinTrade) as one of their significant milestones of 2023
As recently announced, we have partnered with Mercury (CoinTrade), a company that provides app-based trading platforms, exchanges, and forex staking services. A summary of 2022 was announced by UnUniFi after a brief holiday break. The Seed Raise funding round was one of the significant milestones. Our development progress will continue in 2023, with UnUniFi looking forward to it. We are excited to have partners like Mercury join us as validators and node operators as our ecosystem continues to grow.
cryptonewsz.com
Subsquid partners with Aleph Zero to focus on data tooling and WASM
Subsquid has published an official blog post to announce its partnership with Aleph Zero, with a core focus on data tooling and WASM. Subsquid has previously provided indexing support to its community of builders. The recently announced partnership merely takes that forward to collaborate with the core team on infrastructure and data tooling.
cryptonewsz.com
ConsenSys announces an exclusive launch of zkEVM Private Beta
ConsenSys recently announced the launch of its zkEVM private beta. The news came through Twitter, where ConsenSys talked about opening the beta only for selected users. The roll-up capitalizes on years of research conducted by ConsenSys, offering complete EVM compatibility. It allows developers to release and moderate apps using tools like Infura, Truffle, and MetaMask.
cryptonewsz.com
Keystone partners with Keplr & enhance user security
Keystone published an official blog post to announce its integration with Kelpr, a wallet software in the Cosmos ecosystem. The integration is essential to achieve the objective of providing an added layer of security to the users in the ecosystem. Moreover, the collaboration will provide convenience to the users. A...
cryptonewsz.com
Gitcoin announces Gitcoin Alpha Round that supports 3 rounds & $1M total matching pool
Gitcoin has announced Gitcoin Alpha Round with categories, namely Ethereum Infrastructure, Open Source, and Climate Solutions. The aim of the Quadratic Funding round is to support 200 grantees with a matching pool of $1 million. It will commence on January 17, 2023, and end on January 31, 2023. Participation of...
cryptonewsz.com
Web3 platform Polarys integrates Chainlink Price Feeds
Polarys is a Web3 platform that allows athletes, associated clubs, and sports brands to launch NFT memberships. It has, at present, successfully incorporated Chainlink Price Feeds, because of which it happened to have been extremely excited in making its official announcement. Polarys’ Multichain Minting Engine is responsible for allowing a smooth onboarding for the new crypto users. This very incorporation will benefit them immensely in making the exchange of digital asset prices to that of USD. This will be achievable in the case scenario of users minting community NFTs and carrying out transactions on the Polarys NFT marketplaces.
cryptonewsz.com
MYSO v1 gets launched on the Ethereum Mainnet
After a lot of trial and error and dedicated effort put in, the team at MysoFinance finally and successfully carried out the launching of their MYSO v1 on the Ethereum Mainnet. Followed by this, they also capably delivered their MYSO v1 Referral program. This will provide the opportunity for all connected users to be in the position of gaining rewards through the referring of friends and other willing users in the usage of the protocol. Sometime in the month of October 2021, the entity incidentally happened to have been selected as the winner at the ETHOnline hackathon. Ever since then, they have been actively engaged in pursuing the building, correcting, and scouring options related to putting together a Million Yield Structuring Opportunities for DeFi.
cryptonewsz.com
GumBall Protocol goes live on Arbitrum
GumBall Protocol has gone live on Arbitrum. The news was shared by GumBall Protocol on Twitter, adding that more information will be shared on the official Discord channel. Meanwhile, followers can retweet the announcement to claim one free LiquiCat, an NFT collection that is currently in the minting process. Followers...
cryptonewsz.com
Polygon (MATIC) faces slight selling pressure near 200 EMA!
MATIC Network is a Layer 2 scaling solution that uses Plasma sidechains and a decentralized network of PoS validators to scale Ethereum. MATIC uses a network of sidechains to offload transactions from the main Ethereum network. MATIC intends to create a fast and low-cost alternative to Ethereum while providing security and decentralization of the Ethereum network.
cryptonewsz.com
Bitcoin registers continual buying: Can BTC surpass 200 EMA?
Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that utilizes blockchain technology to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions. Unlike fiat currencies, which are issued and controlled by governments, there is no central authority controlling the supply of Bitcoin. One of the main differences between Bitcoin and fiat currencies is that the former has a...
cryptonewsz.com
Insights on why Binance Coin (BNB) holders are turning to HedgeUp (HDUP)
As the cryptocurrency market fluctuates, many investors seek ways to protect their assets and hedge against potential losses. One option that has gained popularity among Binance Coin (BNB) holders is HedgeUp (HDUP). But what is it about this platform that has attracted the attention of BNB holders?. In recent years,...
cryptonewsz.com
HedgeUp and Hedera break the mold in the financial industry
The investment industry is one of the most dynamic and fast-paced industries in the world. New products, technologies, and services are constantly emerging to help investors reach their financial goals faster and more efficiently than ever before. Two relatively new players on the scene – HedgeUp (HDUP) and Hedera (HBAR)...
cryptonewsz.com
e-Money unfurls EEUR owing to bear market conditions
E-Money happens to be a Cosmos-based electronic payment system. After much deliberation, the entity has finally decided to pull back its euro-backed stablecoin EEUR. According to reliable sources in their camp, this much-thought-out step has been taken considering the present crypto bear market situation. In a statement issued, it mentioned that despite everything, it will still be doing justice to the EEUR stablecoin redemptions up until the 6th of march, 2023.
cryptonewsz.com
Shiba Inu (SHIB) faces selling pressure from 100 EMA!
The project behind Shiba Inu emphasizes creating a decentralized, community-driven open, and fair ecosystem. It aims to be a decentralized exchange (DEX) and a new standard for digital collectibles using the SHIB token. One of the unique features of Shiba Inu is its extremely high total supply of over one quadrillion tokens.
cryptonewsz.com
Ondo brings US treasuries & Institutional-Grade Bonds On-Chain
Ondo Finance recently announced tokenized US treasuries and bonds on Twitter. The latest tweets by Nathan Allman talk about helping stablecoin users invest in US Treasuries. The platform will facilitate it through a bankruptcy-remote, daily liquid, tokenized fund through licensed service providers. The goal of the integration is to help investors easily and quickly migrate between traditional assets and stablecoins.
cryptonewsz.com
Tezos (XTZ) enthusiasts jump on the HedgeUp (HDUP) Bandwagon
Due to the volatility of the market and the current bear, investors constantly search for tokens that can yield profits even in a depressing market. All these also depend on the project’s utility and the innovations it offers to the crypto space. With thousands of tokens in the industry, tokens must possess unique factors that will cause them to be preferred above the others.
cryptonewsz.com
Gamium’s governance token goes live on Ethereum
Gamium is extremely pleased and takes an immense amount of pleasure in carrying out their official announcement of the fact that their $GMM is now positioned live on Ethereum. $GMM happens to be their very own governance token. As a further part of information passed on, at the present moment in time, it happens to be accessible and, for the sake of the public, on Coin Market Cap, along with Coin Gecko.
cryptonewsz.com
Monero (XMR) on its way to breaking the $200 mark!
Monero’s main selling point is its focus on anonymity and privacy, which makes it popular among individuals and businesses that value financial privacy. Transactions on the Monero blockchain are private by default, and the use of ring signatures and stealth addresses makes it difficult for outside parties to trace the flow of funds.
cryptonewsz.com
Ethereum (ETH) turns bullish with no red candles recently!
Ethereum is currently the leading platform for the deployment of smart contracts. Its use of a Turing-complete programming language, Solidity, allows developers to create complex smart contracts and its large and active developer community. Additionally, Ethereum’s decentralized nature and the use of its cryptocurrency, ETH, make it an attractive platform for decentralized applications and other blockchain-based projects.
cryptonewsz.com
Flare airdrops token supply to Ripple Holders after two years of snapshot
The holders of XRP have started receiving airdrops from Flare after 2 years since the snapshots were taken, on December 12, 2020, to be precise. At the time of drafting this article, around 15% of the token supply had been airdropped to the XRP (Ripple) holders. The remaining portion of the token supply will be airdropped in the next 36 months, according to media reports.
Comments / 0