Mom explains the harsh truth about why kids don't owe their parents anything
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 30, 2021. It has since been updated. Parenting is not an easy task. Only those willing to take on the full responsibility of bringing up another human should probably take on that challenge. There is no one right way to bring your child up but one rule to follow is to love your kids unconditionally and respect them as individuals separate from yourself. There are many different opinions on parenting and what it entails. One mom on TikTok believes that parents should raise their children with minimal or no strings attached. Lisa Pontius shared this point-of-view on the video platform and got a lot of mixed reactions.
Daughter on parents: "They don't let me get a job and hide the house key"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Growing up with your parents has its ups and downs, particularly when you're a teenager, but once you get older, you generally expect to be treated differently. What happens if there's no change even after turning 30?
Man to Parents Who Abandoned Him: "Sorry, do I know you?"
**This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and medical websites, all cited within the story**. Family is an essential part of life that significantly impacts who we are and the path that our lives take. However, for some, the concept of family is not a straightforward one.
Woman who helped deliver best friend's baby discovers her husband is the father from an identical birthmark
An Arizona woman helped her best friend deliver a baby and, upon seeing the child, realized her husband was the father. Hailey Custer was happily married to her husband of six years when she got to know that her best friend, who wants to remain anonymous, was pregnant and homeless. The mother-of-four reached out to her bestie and was excited to deliver the baby, while she was clueless that the baby was her husband’s.
Man leaves his wife for his young patient, and after he pays for everything, she and her boyfriend evict him
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. A male nurse married for over 15 years was at work one night. Supposedly happily married, he was assigned a younger female patient in her late thirties one fateful night.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
Kids permanently taken from home by CPS when mother chooses drug addict boyfriend over them
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was younger, when my daughter was a toddler, I lived in a downtown apartment building in a busy little city by the water.
'Now, that's what I call gross': Woman incensed when she learns her boyfriend used her toothbrush without telling her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I dated a man who didn't like to kiss because he thought it was gross; I never expected him to borrow my toothbrush without asking and then sneak it back into place like nothing ever happened. Now, that's what I call gross.
Man Unable to Spend Christmas With His Family Because His Wife Didn't Wake Him Up in Time to Catch His Flight
Having difficulty with one's in-laws is an age-old phenomenon that has been facing families for generations. The everyday realities of family life have rarely made such relations a smooth process. Conflicting values, divergent ideas, and strong personalities complicate matters even further. In this way, as you're about to discover, it is not shocking to find oneself in a relationship with one's in-laws that can be strained at best or untenable at worst.
Terminally-ill woman refuses to include 'debt-ridden' parents in her will
Is it ever fair to exclude one’s parents from receiving an inheritance?. Life comes with many twists and turns, and one of the more devastating surprises is when a loved one is diagnosed with an illness that has no cure.
"Can I have a towel?" Lost neighborhood boy found when he got chilly in neighbor's pool, didn't want to walk home wet
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. When I was a kid I lived next-door to a family who had an above ground pool. It was nothing fancy, maybe about twenty feet around with a little metal deck attached to the side that, as I look back, was way more rickety than I would have appreciated in adulthood.
Man confronts nun who disciplined him with rosary beads as a child: “That’s not Christian!”
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I used to date a guy named Brad who was such a sweetheart and perfect gentleman. He was the first guy who ever did sweet things like kiss the back of my hand upon greeting me, open doors for me, and buy me flowers once a month.
I took my kids shopping, security asked me ‘where are your parents?’
When Shakira went to pick up her grocery delivery – the very last thing she expected was to have security called on her. And no, not because she was being accused of shoplifting or anything sinister – brace yourself because it’s pretty hilarious… Just before Christmas, the young mum threw her toddler, niece and nephew in the car and drove to Walmart when all the festive fun kicked off. “So I’m with the kids,” the 23-year-old, who was rocking a festive onesie for the outing, began to explain on TikTok. “We were doing a Walmart pickup and they called security on me. “They were like ‘Excuse me, where are your parents?’” 23-year-old mom mistaken for...
Dear Abby: Secret leads to havoc when family finds out
DEAR ABBY: I was married to a man whose family always seemed to be in each other's business. His 18-year-old niece already had two children when she became pregnant again. She hid it from everyone. When she was eight months gone, she came to me and told me she wanted to adopt the baby out to a family who couldn't have children, because she couldn't handle raising another child. She begged me not to tell anyone except my husband (her uncle) and asked me to watch her two children overnight while she was at the hospital delivering. She also asked to...
Teen girl inspected for 'cleanliness' at junior high school: 'You need to take a hot bath'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother was a junior high school student in the 1950s when the teacher announced the school nurse would be inspecting her and her classmates for cleanliness. Knowing her undergarments were dingy, my mother panicked at the thought of being "inspected."
Dear Doctor: Why are older patients usually asked if they’ve fallen?
DEAR DR. ROACH: Why are older patients always asked, “Have you ever fallen?” It is annoying, and I wish you would stop asking. -- L.M.B. ANSWER: Falls in older adults are a major cause of disability. Falls can lead to fractures, and fractures lead to poor movement, and sometimes to a progressive decline.
In 1983, a 4-year-old girl was lured away by a strange man who taunted her parents with disturbing calls and letters.
4-year-old Nyleen Kay Marshall lived in Montana with her adoptive father, Kim, her mother Nancy, and her two siblings; 6-year-old Nathan and 2-year-old Noreen. Nyleen's biological father, Bill, was not involved in her life. The Marshalls were an all-American Mormon family.
Woman Comes to Realization That She and Her Husband May Have Spent Many Lifetimes Together
A true love story if there ever were one...
