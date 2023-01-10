Read full article on original website
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
RAVEN RETURNING TO IMPACT WRESTLING
WWE STOCK SLIPS AMID FALSE REPORTS, STEPHANIE MCMAHON RESIGNATION
WWE has updated its official Board of Directors page to reflect the exit of Stephanie McMahon and Vince McMahon's return to the throne at this link. WWE's stock has slipped today, coming on the heels of Stephanie's exit and false reports of the company being sold to a company out of Saudi Arabia overnight on social media. it opened at $92.50 but is currently at $89.73.
DOLPH ZIGGLER TO HIT THE COMEDY STORE IN LA TOMORROW
LA! Looking for something to do after the big wresting show next week??? GIANT EVENT AT THE COMEDY STORE! Comedians, wrestlers, SURPRISE GUESTS… grab a ticket now! Link in bio.
1/11 AEW DYNAMITE VIDEOS
Adam Cole Speaks For The First Time Since August | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Who left LA with the World Trios Champions? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. Did Hangman Page Even The Score with Jon Moxley? | AEW Dynamite, 1/11/23. There Will be NO Ironman Match Happening if MJF Has Any Say...
MAIN EVENTS FOR NXT VENGEANCE DAY, NEXT WEEK'S WWE NXT TV
The main events for the WWE NXT Vengeance Day PPV in February are:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker vs. Grayson Waller - Steel Cage Match. *WWE NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez vs. Gigi Dolan vs. Jacey Jayne. Announced for next week's WWE NXT:. *Apollo Crews & Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes...
COULD THE KHAN FAMILY PURCHASE WWE?
In an article about potential suitors looking to purchase World Wrestling Entertainment, Barrons, The Wall Street Journal's sister publication that covers the financial world, has brought to light that there is reportedly interest from The Khan family:. All Elite Wrestling—the top rival to WWE, led by Tony Khan and family—is...
ROH SUPERCARD OF HONOR HEADING TO WRESTLEMANIA WEEKEND IN LOS ANGELES
Ring of Honor will run Los Angeles, CA on Friday 3/31 for the 2023 Supercard of Honor. So, after inheriting the event last year (as it was originally booked by former ROH owners Sinclair Broadcast Group), Tony Khan will continue the annual ROH event on Wrestlemania weekend that dates back to 2004.
WILLIAM REGAL UPDATE, THE FORMER DANNY BURCH RETURNS TO THE RING AND MORE
William Regal's new position requires him to be at all Raw and Smackdown tapings going forward it appears. He was at a number of the recent TV tapings. He was not at WWE NXT this past Tuesday in Orlando. Online now for PWInsiderElite.com subscribers is a 51+ minute conversation with...
IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV REPORT
We open up looking at all the events leading up to Hard To Kill tomorrow. We got right to the digital face off with Josh Mathews presiding over Impact Wrestling Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray. They noted Scott D'Amore was indefinitely after being attacked by Bully Ray. Josh said there's no limit to what Ray does and he feels bad for his wife, Scott and Tommy. Bully said he's in Josh's head and Josh is even admitting it. Josh said that's not going to give him the advantage tomorrow. Ray said he already has the advantage. Ray said that Scott struck him and he's not excused for what happened. Ray said that everything he did was to get Josh to challenge him to a Full Metal Mayhem match, the bout Ray invented. He said he can't go with Josh for 60 minutes as he's a wrestling machine so he's gotten Josh to enter his realm instead. Ray promised he's going to be a three-time champion tomorrow and exited the conversation. Josh said we'll see.
OMEGA VS. OSPREAY: NEW JAPAN ON AXS WRESTLEKINGDOM 17 PART ONE REPORT
Welcome to the New Japan on AXS TV report for Week One of Wrestle Kingdom 17!. IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay vs. Kenny Omega. Omega had an entrance inspired by the old Playstation 1 Final Fantasy game. Thanks to Steven Wright. Ospreay was at Omega's throat at the press...
AEW ST. LOUIS RETURN PRE-SALE CODE
AEW returns to St. Louis in Wednesday 3/29 at the?????? Chaifetz Arena for a live Dynamite broadcast and Rampage taping. There will be an online pre-sale tomorrow at 10 AM local time via Ticketmaster.com at this link using pre-sale code KDDSC. Tickets will go on sale to the general public...
CM PUNK SHOOTS ON AEW'S RATINGS WHILE RESPONDING TO MJF
MJF posted a picture on his instagram celebrating that he won Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine's Feud of the Year with CM Punk as well as their Most Hated Wrestler of the Year. On the Feud of the Year plaque, he taped over Punk's name and added his own. In the...
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Tony Khan is on the latest episode of the Rich Eisen show now on Roku Channel:
POTENTIAL ROYAL RUMBLE RETURN SPOILERS
Since we've been asked about his potential return for some time, PWInsider.com is told that Edge is penciled in to return at the WWE Royal Rumble PPV. He was last seen at the Extreme Rules PPV in October, losing to Finn Balor in an I Quit Match. WWE Hall of...
WWE STARS ANNOUNCE THEIR ENGAGEMENT
Ricochet and SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin posted the following to Instagram:. When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much.
REPORT: STEPHANIE MCMAHON, TRIPLE H 'OPPOSED' TO WWE SALE
Axios.com featured a piece on all the rapidly developing twists and turns within WWE corporate over the last week that originated with Vince McMahon forcing himself back into a major role in the company to potentially faciliate a sale. Interesting to note that in their coverage, it is noted, "Sources...
TOP AEW ACT'S DEAL IS UP IN APRIL
On this week's FTR Podcast with Dax Harwood, he discusses the beginnings of The Revival. He discussed the origins of the team, the original name The Mechanics, feeling like they were going to get fired not getting traction, Matt Bloom versus Bill Demott, Triple H helping the team find themselves in the early days, The Shatter Machine and more.
WWE MAIN EVENT REPORT
Your announcers are Byron Saxton and Kevin Patrick. Odyssey Jones says his journey back from injury was long and difficult, but this is what made him push through. He says he is coming for Tozawa. Match Number One: Odyssey Jones versus Akira Tozawa. Jones backs Tozawa into the corner but...
LAST STOP BEFORE HARD TO KILL: IMPACT WRESTLING ON AXS TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's Impact on AXS programming:. 7 PM - Impact in 60: Masha Slamovich. *Last stop before Hard to Kill 2023. *Impact Champion Josh Alexander and Bully Ray have a digital faceoff. *Eddie Edwards & Moose & Steve Maclin vs Jonathan Gresham & Joe Hendry & Rich Swann. *Brian...
AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS, emanating from Los Angeles at The Kia Forum:. *Saraya & Toni Storm vs. Dr. Britt Baker & AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter. *AEW Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite: Best of Seven Series Match 7 - Ladder Match. *Jon Moxley vs. Hangman...
