Read full article on original website
Related
wvpe.org
Study: Medicaid expansion helped lower eviction rates in Michigan
A new study suggests Medicaid expansion in Michigan has helped lower evictions rates. Sebastian Linde is an assistant professor at the Medical College of Wisconsin and one of the authors of the study. He reviewed data on eviction rates across the United States. Linde pointed to a significant change in...
wvpe.org
911 services went down in parts of Michigan. Here's who to call in an emergency
Michigan State Police said Tuesday evening that 911 systems were coming back online after outages across the state during the afternoon. State officials did not have details about why the outage happened, or which systems were still affected. "At this point we aren’t sure what caused this but all aspects...
wvpe.org
Holcomb makes best sales pitch to lawmakers for ambitious agenda in 2023 State of the State
Gov. Eric Holcomb gave his best sales pitch Tuesday as he used his State of the State address to urge lawmakers to support his ambitious, expensive agenda. Holcomb proposes spending $5.5 billion in new funding in the budget on programs and initiatives that span education, public health and economic development.
Comments / 0