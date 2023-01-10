ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulia, TX

KFDA

Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock

Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner

A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
PLAINVIEW, TX
KFDA

Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
AMARILLO, TX
US105

Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023

When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire

HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
HEREFORD, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011

With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US 60 reopened in east Hereford

UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
HEREFORD, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash

Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
RANDALL COUNTY, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Hale Center Teacher Indicted

A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
LUBBOCK, TX
KFDA

Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

