KFDA
Some Tyson shifts for Thursday cancelled
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tyson “A” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday, January 12 are cancelled. This is according to Tyson officials. Tyson “B” shifts for harvest, processing and hides for Thursday are cancelled. All maintenance, material handling, freezer, forward warehouse and tannery...
Bring Them Home: Latest Missing Children of Amarillo and Lubbock
Every parent's nightmare is to have their child go missing, whether that is by kidnapping, wandering off, or running away. No parent wants to go through that horror. Over 2,300 children go missing in the United States each day. That is 2,300 children each day. The FBI has over 337,195 missing child entries into the National Crime Information Center in 2021. The 2022 statistics for missing children haven't been released yet.
No injuries after Thursday fire in east Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released information regarding a structure fire in east Amarillo that occurred Thursday morning. According to a news release from the department, firefighters arrived at a structure in the 1200 block of N Grand around 10:32 a.m. to find an “abandoned boarded up house with fire […]
Lubbock County crash on Friday morning leaves one person hospitalized, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash on Woodrow Road and County Road 1730 just after 9:00 a.m. that left one person hospitalized with moderate injuries. DPS said one vehicle was driving east on Woodrow Road and was trying to pass another vehicle going the same way in front […]
Amarillo Police, DPS on scene of active situation in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department is currently on the scene of an active situation Thursday afternoon, crew with MyHighPlains.com report. APD is currently on the scene along with the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Bomb Squad. Amarillo Blvd and Mississippi St. along with Mississippi St. and 9th were blocked.
California man Sentenced for 2020 Murder of Plainview Partner
A man from California has been sentenced for murder of a man from Plainview. 25-year-old Alexander Duberek came to Lubbock from San Diego, California back in 2020 with the intention of murdering his boyfriend, 30-year-old Chad Luera. After arriving in Lubbock Duberek met the family of Luera on October 31, 2020 in their Plainview home and shared their plans for that day.
Look! It’s A Mountain Getaway Everyday In Amarillo
The one thing about Amarillo is that it has a ton of real estate. You never know what you are going to find in a home here in Amarillo. Some homes have rivers, some are castles, and some even look like dollhouses, but one thing is for certain, they are all unique.
KFDA
Clean sweep of the North Heights neighborhood
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It’s a new year, but a continuation on the goal of making Amarillo a better and cleaner place to live. Project Clean-Up was back in the Barrio this week — an area Fuller & Sons Construction knows very well. The crew, fresh off the...
Amarillo, One Of The Most Dangerous Cities In Texas 2023
When it comes to the most dangerous cities in Texas, Amarillo should not be on the list. Unfortunately, Amarillo made a list of the most dangerous cities in Texas. However, the question I must ask is:. WITH WHAT DATA?. Amarillo showed up in the World Population Review Top 10 Most...
Brent Harrison, Hereford’s police chief, to retire
HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Hereford announced Thursday that Police Chief Brent Harrison has retired. This comes after Harrison served for 35 years in law enforcement, the majority of which was in Hereford and Deaf Smith County, according to the Hereford Police Department’s website. Harrison had previously been placed on administrative […]
Amarillo Police provides more info on Thursday afternoon incident
UPDATE (5:10 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Police Department said the individual they were looking for was located hiding in a garage in the same area where the active situation occurred Thursday afternoon. Amarillo Police has not identified the person involved in the incident or provided the charges as of this story’s update. UPDATE (3:30 […]
The Wild Race For Mayor In Amarillo In 2011
With Mayor Nelson's recent announcement that she will not be seeking reelection in Amarillo, the obvious next question is..."who's gonna run for mayor?" As many of us are looking ahead, I'm reminded of the last time the title of Mayor was up for grabs. On its face, it should have been an absolute circus of a race and the candidates were all incredibly interesting for various reasons.
US 60 reopened in east Hereford
UPDATE: 7:49 p.m. TxDOT reports that both lanes of US 60 westbound and the left eastbound lanes are open. TxDOT continued saying that the right eastbound lane is still closed due to driveway installations for new construction but traffic is still moving. Original Story: HEREFORD, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo district of the […]
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Pedestrian-Auto Crash
Randall County police are looking into a fatal crash involving a 16-year-old girl on January 8th. Department of Public Safety says at 7:35 p.m., a Hyundai was traveling north on the frontage road of !-27. The 16 -year-old Amarillo girl was walking in the roadway when she was struck by...
kgncnewsnow.com
Hale Center Teacher Indicted
A federal grand jury in Lubbock has indicted former Hale Center teacher 46-year-old Amy Gilly, on one count of enticement and attempted enticement of a minor. If convicted, Gilly faces 10 years to life in prison. She’s accused of engaging in sexual contact by causing a 15-year-old male to touch...
Texas Is Getting Ready To Celebrate 100 Years Of Route 66
Today a press conference was held regarding a massive milestone, especially for those of us in this area. Route 66, the Mother Road, is getting ready to turn 100. Amarillo isn't wasting any time in getting ready for the world to be at our doorstep. A Massive Festival Is Planned...
KFDA
Video shows semi flipped on side at Lakeside area
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A video shows a semi flipped over on it’s side in the area of Lakeside. The NewsChannel 10 First Alert Weather team says they are tracking strong winds in the area. For more information on the weather, click here.
How to Get Arrested in 2023? Taking Photos At These Places in Amarillo
Amarillo has quite a few spots that are the place to go for taking photos. Whether it's for a wedding, prom, or even family photos--there's a beautiful scenic locale to visit, that's for sure. You'll be hard-pressed to drive downtown on a Saturday and not see a few shutterbugs and their dolled-up models.
VIDEO: Amarillo Gym Owner Talks About Weird Arrests
You may recall a curious incident last year wherein a local man was arrested for his YouTube videos. To be more specific, he was arrested for offenses documented in over 20 videos that showed him to be engaged in street racing--at times in excess of 100mph. Kevin Patrick Van Voris,...
Roof Collapses In Morning Fire at Former Amarillo Apartment Complex
In the early morning of January 9th at around 5:45, Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at an abandoned apartment complex on 209 N. Madison Street where homeless people were staying. According to responders on the scene, several homeless individuals had been spotted fleeing the burning building. Firefighters started...
