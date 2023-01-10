Irving Park fire at senior living center sends 3 to hospital: CFD

Three people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a fire at a senior living center in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire in the 2800-block of West Byron Street broke out just before 7 a.m. in a fourth-floor unit, and was extinguished by about 7:35 a.m., CFD tweeted.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, including the person living in the unit where the fire broke out.

That individual was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital, but are expected to be OK.

Firefighters said other residents of the building will be able to return to their homes.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Some smoke was visible while firefighters battled the fire.