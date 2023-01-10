ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Irving Park fire at senior living center sends 3 to hospital: CFD

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UR9UM_0k9auPpO00

Three people were taken to a local hospital Tuesday morning after a fire at a senior living center in Chicago's Irving Park neighborhood, Chicago fire officials said.

The fire in the 2800-block of West Byron Street broke out just before 7 a.m. in a fourth-floor unit, and was extinguished by about 7:35 a.m., CFD tweeted.

Three people were taken to a local hospital, including the person living in the unit where the fire broke out.

That individual was in critical condition Tuesday morning.

Two other people were taken to a local hospital, but are expected to be OK.

RELATED: Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter

Firefighters said other residents of the building will be able to return to their homes.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Some smoke was visible while firefighters battled the fire.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Man rescued from apartment fire in Arlington Heights

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Firefighters pulled a man from a burning apartment in northwest suburban Arlington Heights. The fire broke out just before midnight at 2315 E. Olive St. During a search of the family room of a unit, firefighters found the victim on the couch. The Arlington Heights fire chief confirmed the man had life threatening injuries. The Red Cross worked to ensure residents in the 48-unit apartment complex had a place to stay for the night. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL
WGN News

Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat

CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

4 injured following crash on Southwest Side

CHICAGO — Three men and a woman were injured after two vehicles collided early Thursday morning on the Southwest Side. Just after 1:50 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of South Cicero on the report of a crash. Police said a black pickup truck, occupied by two men,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 hospitalized after fire at senior apartment complex on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — Three people are hospitalized after a fire broke out at a senior apartment building on the city’s Northwest Side. Emergency crews responded to the West Byron Place Senior Apartments, located at 2815 West Byron Street, around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said a fire was located in an apartment on the fourth-floor and was […]
CHICAGO, IL
hot96.com

Three People From Chicago Arrested Overnight In Gibson County

An Indiana State Trooper was patrolling US 41 near Decker around 1:00 this morning when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The officer stopped the car and noticed a strong odor of marijuana. When the front seat passenger was asked to exit the vehicle, the...
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
CBS Chicago

Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon

CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Family says hospital failed to store deceased loved one's body properly

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A West Side family is heartbroken because they weren't able to have an open casket for their loved one.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Tuesday night, the deceased woman's family claims her remains were not properly stored at an Oak Park hospital, a claim the hospital denies. "She was the funny one in the family," Tenea Adams said of her late sister, Carol Walton. "She was a bus attendant. She did crossing guard. She loved children."Walton died on Dec. 17 at West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park. Her sister said the 71-year-old suffered a stroke....
OAK PARK, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
121K+
Followers
17K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy