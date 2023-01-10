ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

LSU football freshman QB Walker Howard enters transfer portal | Report

BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Walker Howard has entered the transfer portal, according to TigerBait.com. Howard, the No. 40 prospect and the No. 5 quarterback nationally in the Class of 2022, according to the 247Sports Composite, played sparingly as the Tigers' third-string quarterback this season behind starter Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Carolina Hurricanes at Columbus Blue Jackets odds, picks and predictions

The Carolina Hurricanes (25-9-7) take on the Columbus Blue Jackets (12-26-2) Thursday at Nationwide Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. (ESPN+). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Hurricanes vs. Blue Jackets odds, and make our expert NHL picks and predictions. The Hurricanes were dropped 5-3 at...
RALEIGH, NC
Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz odds, picks and predictions

The Orlando Magic (16-26) battle the Utah Jazz (21-23) Friday. Tip from Vivint Arena is set for 9 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Magic vs. Jazz odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Magic beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-106 on the...
ORLANDO, FL

