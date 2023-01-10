Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Pomp Boys Motors facing lawsuit from 21 customers
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. — A Halifax County repair shop that's already been the subject of a 5 On Your Side investigation is now being sued by 21 customers for more than $1.2 million. In November, 5 On Your Side told you Pomp Boys Motors was accused of exploiting customers....
cbs17
Halifax County gas station employee stole cash, wrote checks to herself: police
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — A gas station employee was arrested for stealing from the cash register, writing money orders, and taking items from the store, according to the Scotland Neck Police Department. On Wednesday, police officers responded to the Duck Thru gas station in Scotland Neck for a...
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
'Extremely hard to stomach': Va. animal shelter could face criminal charges
A state investigation into the Brunswick County Animal Shelter could result in criminal charges against the animal control officers at the facility.
State offering $25,000 for info in 2018 Vance County murder
HENDERSON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced the state is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest from a 2018 murder in Vance County. On the night of Feb. 22, 2018, De’Cedric Tyquon Alston was shot multiple times while driving his vehicle along the 1100 block of Warrenton Road in Henderson. The 22-year-old died at the hospital.
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
hotelnewsresource.com
Rook at South Boston Hotel to Open Summer 2024 in South Boston, Virginia As Part of the Ascend Hotel Collection
Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has finalized an agreement with The Brittano Group, Inc. to develop a new member of the Ascend Hotel Collection in South Boston, Virginia: The Rook Hotels. This agreement marks the first Ascend hotel awarded through the company's emerging markets franchise development program in 2022, as Choice advances its longstanding commitment to increase diversity across the hospitality industry.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Threat voted as 2023-24 City Council president
The Emporia City Council wrapped up its first order of business for 2023 Thursday by electing District 1 representative Clifton Threat as its Council president. Threat is serving his second term as Emporia’s District 1 representative. He first won the seat in November 2018. Newly elected Emporia District 4...
southhillenterprise.com
King charged with 1st degree murder in South Hill shooting, 17 more indicted in December
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury indicted 18 individuals in December. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Hunter King of South Hill is charged with two counts of felony use of a firearm, malicious wounding, discharging a firearm into a vehicle occupied by one or more persons, and first-degree murder of Taki Davis.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years
In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
rrspin.com
RRPD seeks info on beer theft
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
Virginia veteran has 'unique contribution' for others who served
Henry Mack’s group assists veterans in navigating red tape associated with their benefits, helps felons transition back into society and works with veterans living on the street.
thenewsprogress.com
Mecklenburg County Public Schools Announces At-Risk Afterschool Snack Program
Mecklenburg County Public Schools announces the sponsorship of the At-Risk Afterschool Snack Program. The same snacks will be available at no separate charge to all participants at each site. In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is...
cbs17
19 displaced after 7 Rocky Mount apartments damaged in fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said. Residents were displaced from...
Man found dead on the roadside; police seek driver who hit him
Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed Tiff Pescatello. The 59-year-old Richmond man was hit Monday night.
friendsofbuckinghamva.org
DRILLING FOR GOLD OpEd Column: Gold mining in Virginia has the makings of an environmental disaster by Jessica Sims
In 2020, Buckingham County residents discovered that a mineral exploration company, Aston Bay, had been performing exploratory drilling for gold in their county since the previous year. Why had Aston Bay looked to Virginia as a prospecting location for new, large-scale gold mining operations? First, Virginia has historically contained gold,...
Kenbridge Police chief resigns amid investigation into murder of 17-year-old
According to the Kenbridge Police Department, Police Chief Ben Barnes has resigned and Lieutenant Christopher Wallace has taken over as acting chief. The change in leadership took place on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Chesterfield father arrested after allegedly stabbing adult son in the back
A Chesterfield father was arrested on Tuesday night after Chesterfield Police said he stabbed his son.
His grandson was murdered. His family won't give up until they have answers.
It's been three months since 17-year-old Cion Carroll's body was found in a shallow grave in Lunenberg County.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Black bear spotted in Emporia by security camera
Those looking to get some fresh air and exercise along Emporia’s hiking trails may want to “exercise” some additional caution after an Emporia resident made a particularly alarming sighting last week. At 7:51 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29, a security camera belonging to Emporia resident Phillip Brown...
Comments / 0