Muncie, IN

clintoncountydailynews.com

Tipton County Commissioner Discusses State Road 28

Tipton County Commissioner Nancy Cline joined the Partyline program Thursday morning to discuss some recent, big changes in the city of Tipton with State Road 28. Listen to her interview below:. Find more information at a story written by Russ Kaspar HERE.
munciejournal.com

Become a Docent at Ball State’s David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA)

MUNCIE, Indiana – The David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA) at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, is inviting members of the Muncie community to apply for the Docent Learning Program. A docent is a volunteer trained to facilitate learning in the museum through a variety of activities and techniques.
MUNCIE, IN
Indianapolis Recorder

Robinson resigns from Indianapolis Public Library board

Indianapolis Public Library board member Dr. TD Robinson has resigned from the board, a library spokesperson confirmed. Robinson’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout from the library’s contentious CEO search. Library staff received a short internal announcement early in the afternoon Jan. 10 from acting CEO...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12

Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12
FRANKFORT, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Community Schools to Perform Security Checks in Middle Schools, High School

MUNCIE, IN – Despite having very few incidents within its own buildings over the years, Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will soon implement random security checks and locker searches at its high school and two middle schools as part of its regular security protocols. The MCS Board of Directors approved the new procedure unanimously at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
MUNCIE, IN
munciejournal.com

Muncie Sorority Grants Funds for Art Scholarships

Will allow students the opportunity to study with professional artists. MUNCIE, IN– Psi Iota Xi, Alpha Chapter, has awarded Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 W. Main, $3,500 for scholarships for students whose families are unable to pay for classes due to financial hardship. This grant, said Allison Bell,...
MUNCIE, IN
Fox 59

Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood

One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
GREENWOOD, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton

Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
TIPTON, IN
cbs4indy.com

Could Indiana end its state income tax?

Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
INDIANA STATE
indianapublicradio.org

Muncie city council president running for mayor

Muncie City Council president Jeff Robinson has filed to run for the city’s mayoral seat in this year’s election. He’s the first Democrat to announce a challenge to current Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour. Robinson was elected to Muncie City Council’s District 2 seat in 2019. He’s served...
MUNCIE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs

Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

New turn signal law is in effect

A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
INDIANA STATE

