munciejournal.com
Rep for ICPE to Address Status of Education in Indiana at AAUW and League of Women Voters Joint Meeting
MUNCIE, IN—A representative of the Indiana Coalition for Public Education will be the guest speaker for a joint meeting of the Muncie branches of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters of Delaware County. The meeting is open to the public. The meeting will...
Residents demand change to living conditions at two Anderson apartment complexes
A handful of concerned residents gathered at the Anderson City Building to demand answers and fair living conditions on Thursday.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Tipton County Commissioner Discusses State Road 28
Tipton County Commissioner Nancy Cline joined the Partyline program Thursday morning to discuss some recent, big changes in the city of Tipton with State Road 28. Listen to her interview below:. Find more information at a story written by Russ Kaspar HERE.
munciejournal.com
Become a Docent at Ball State’s David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA)
MUNCIE, Indiana – The David Owsley Museum of Art (DOMA) at Ball State University in Muncie, Indiana, is inviting members of the Muncie community to apply for the Docent Learning Program. A docent is a volunteer trained to facilitate learning in the museum through a variety of activities and techniques.
Indianapolis Recorder
Robinson resigns from Indianapolis Public Library board
Indianapolis Public Library board member Dr. TD Robinson has resigned from the board, a library spokesperson confirmed. Robinson’s resignation is the latest development in the fallout from the library’s contentious CEO search. Library staff received a short internal announcement early in the afternoon Jan. 10 from acting CEO...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Closings, Cancellations & Delays 6:45 A.M. Thursday, January 12
ballstatedailynews.com
Muncie offers many methods of support to all sections of the at-risk community
On a cold and windy early December afternoon in Muncie, Indiana, a cluster of people wearing as much clothing as they can loiter around the entrance of the Muncie HUB. Some have open suitcases with clothes and belongings, while others have speakers playing music. These people can’t enter the HUB,...
munciejournal.com
Muncie Community Schools to Perform Security Checks in Middle Schools, High School
MUNCIE, IN – Despite having very few incidents within its own buildings over the years, Muncie Community Schools (MCS) will soon implement random security checks and locker searches at its high school and two middle schools as part of its regular security protocols. The MCS Board of Directors approved the new procedure unanimously at Tuesday night’s board meeting.
munciejournal.com
Muncie Sorority Grants Funds for Art Scholarships
Will allow students the opportunity to study with professional artists. MUNCIE, IN– Psi Iota Xi, Alpha Chapter, has awarded Cornerstone Center for the Arts, 520 W. Main, $3,500 for scholarships for students whose families are unable to pay for classes due to financial hardship. This grant, said Allison Bell,...
Children’s Museum new rule, carousel riding limited to kids 17 and under
The Indianapolis Children’s Museum announced that as of Jan.31 riding of Carousel animals will be limited to children 17 and under only.
Indy trash pickup is on new schedule
Trash and curbside recycling services will run a day later in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday on Monday, Jan. 16, according to the Indianapolis Department of Public Works (DPW).
Fox 59
Man killed on County Line Road in Greenwood
One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. One person is dead after a van was fired upon while driving on County Line Road near Greenwood. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening Drawing: January 12, 2023. Daily 3 Daily 4 Evening...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Indiana 28 Truck Traffic Permanently Rerouted to Division Road Around Tipton
Truck traffic traveling on 28 will be avoiding downtown Tipton. In a Tipton City-County arraignment with INDOT, route 28 truck traffic now avoids the city of Tipton from US 31 to Indiana 19. Control of this “OLD 28” stretch of 28 through Tipton has been handed over to Tipton County and Tipton city government. The rerouting is done with the intention of reducing the problem of the high speed and high volume of semi-trucks going through the center of Tipton. Tipton’s population is 5,275.
Children’s Museum to no longer allow adults to ride historic carousel animals
INDIANAPOLIS — Adult fans of the carousel animals at the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis have less than a month before they will no longer be able to ride them. The museum’s official Twitter account published a statement Tuesday saying that, in order to preserve the historic ride, only children 17 years of age or under […]
cbs4indy.com
Could Indiana end its state income tax?
Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. Indiana Senate Republicans want to create a commission to study the feasibility of eliminating Indiana's state income tax. INDOT says I-70 eastbound through downtown Indianapolis …. Interstate 70 eastbound through the North...
indianapublicradio.org
Muncie city council president running for mayor
Muncie City Council president Jeff Robinson has filed to run for the city’s mayoral seat in this year’s election. He’s the first Democrat to announce a challenge to current Republican Mayor Dan Ridenour. Robinson was elected to Muncie City Council’s District 2 seat in 2019. He’s served...
Indiana City Named One of the Cities in the U.S. with the Most Bed Bugs
Orkin just released their list of cities in the United States with the most bed bugs, and one Indiana city came in near the top of the list. You've most likely heard your parents say "sleep tight, don't let the bed bugs bite" when they tucked you into bed as a child. Nine times out of ten, bed bugs weren't something that people really had to worry about in their homes. Heck, you might have thought that it was just a dumb saying that your parents would just say for the fun of it. However, bed bugs are very real. According to Orkin:
Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after seeing more cars on the Monon Trail
It’s posted clear as day: 'NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.' The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.
Check Up 13: Gas City mom experiences 'awakening' after gastric bypass surgery
GAS CITY, Ind. — Excess weight and obesity is an issue that threatens the health and life expectancy of Americans. The State of Obesity 2022: Better Policies for a Healthier America report found that 4 in 10 American adults are obese, and rates are climbing. The report, based in...
Current Publishing
New turn signal law is in effect
A new Indiana turn signal law has taken effect Jan. 1. It requires drivers in Indiana to signal all turns and lane changes “a reasonable time” before completing them. Prior to the change, the law mandated that a turn signal be activated at least 200 feet before the turn or lane change or 300 feet if the vehicle is traveling in excess of 50 mph.
