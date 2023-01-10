Read full article on original website
Raleigh area foreclosures skyrocketing in Wake County: 150% increase since 2021Edy ZooWake County, NC
White Oak Creek Greenway Offers Around 7 Miles of Pure Cycling BlissJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Farmer's Market Confirmed to Move to New Downtown Park in Cary, NCJames TulianoCary, NC
Affordable homeownership opportunity in Chapel HillThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
UNC Starters Armando Bacot, Pete Nance Doubtful for Louisville Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is unlikely to have its two frontcourt starters in the lineup on Saturday at Louisville. Senior big man Armando Bacot is "very questionable, at best" to play on Saturday vs. Louisville, UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center. Davis added that Bacot is "further along" in his recovery than graduate forward Pete Nance.
News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Trip to Louisville
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with reporters on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center before the team left for Louisville. The Tar Heels will take on the Cardinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. UNC is coming off a 65-58 loss at Virginia on Tuesday while Louisville fell to Clemson 83-70 on Wednesday. The Cardinals have lost their last six games and are 2-15 this season.
Breaking: Virginia Tech lands NC A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten
Transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart. After committing to Boston College on Christmas Eve, the North Carolina A&T Aggies standout running back has changed his transfer plans and is now headed to Virginia Tech. Tuten visited Virginia Tech officially over the past weekend. Tuten is...
Watch: Kenny Payne, JJ Traynor preview Louisville vs North Carolina
The University of Louisville men's basketball team will attempt to snap a six-game streak on Saturday when the Cardinals (2-15, 0-6) host North Carolina (11-6, 3-3) at the KFC Yum! Center. Tip time is set for 2 p.m. with the ESPN providing the broadcast. U of L head coach Kenny...
Duke football announces addition of 5 transfers to roster
Mere weeks after leading the Blue Devils to victory at the Military Bowl, head coach Mike Elko is back to work, adding five mid-year transfers to beef up the roster just in time for spring practices. Graduate defensive back Myles Jones headlines the group, having amassed 29 starts in 49...
Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury
It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season. Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
Duke guard out Saturday 'unless something crazy changes'
With Jeremy Roach out of action nursing a toe injury on Wednesday night, freshman guard Tyrese Proctor stepped up. And so did a long list of other young Duke basketball players, exhibiting impressive resilience in erasing an 11-point halftime deficit to tally a 77-69 defeat of the visiting ...
Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings
During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
UNC forward Armando Bacot out indefinitely with ankle injury, despite getting positive X-rays
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Less than two minutes into the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s loss to the No. 13 University of Virginia on Tuesday, star forward, and arguably the Tar Heels’ most important player, center Armando Bacot, went down with an ankle injury and did not return.
NC State's Dave Doeren suggests ending National Signing Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a steam train heading toward ending National Signing Day and Dave Doeren is pushing to be the conductor. During the recent American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) conference that ended on Tuesday, one of the main topics was what do to about the two signing periods. With one midway through December and the other being the traditional date on the first Wednesday of February -- this year it falls on Feb. 1 -- it has made life more strenuous on coaching staffs across the country over the last several years.
Everything Virginia head coach Tony Bennett said after win over North Carolina
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.-- The Virginia Cavaliers (12-3, 4-2 ACC) used a nice second half performance to surge past by the North Carolina Tar Heels (11-6, 3-3 ACC) 65-58 on Tuesday night. UVA head coach Tony Bennett spoke about the win after the game. On several players stepping up down the stretch,...
Legendary Burlington track & field athlete to be inducted into state hall of fame posthumously
UNC considers him “Father of Track & Field” in North Carolina. E.V. Patterson’s legacy lives on in the manner of the former Burlington standout’s upcoming induction into the North Carolina High School Track & Field and Cross Country Hall of Fame. This one goes back more...
ACC weighing options to close $5.7M shortfall to build indoor shooting range at public safety training center
Alamance Community College officials say they’re running down every possible lead to close a $5,691,515 funding gap needed to build an indoor firing range at the college’s third bond project – a public safety training center planned for Green Level, construction of which has yet to begin.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants
Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
Three in-county schools involved in Tony Perrou Classic at Southern High School
Next week’s edition of the Tony Perrou Classic will have a bit of a different twist at Southern Alamance. The daylong basketball event Monday will include participation from Eastern Alamance. Six games are scheduled, capped by Southern taking on Williams in a girls’ game (5:00 p.m.) followed by the...
Strong storms move through North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane
The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
