ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

UNC Starters Armando Bacot, Pete Nance Doubtful for Louisville Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina is unlikely to have its two frontcourt starters in the lineup on Saturday at Louisville. Senior big man Armando Bacot is "very questionable, at best" to play on Saturday vs. Louisville, UNC head coach Hubert Davis told reporters on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center. Davis added that Bacot is "further along" in his recovery than graduate forward Pete Nance.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

News & Notes from Hubert Davis Ahead of Trip to Louisville

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. --- North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis met with reporters on Friday afternoon in the Smith Center before the team left for Louisville. The Tar Heels will take on the Cardinals on Saturday at 2 p.m. in the KFC Yum! Center. UNC is coming off a 65-58 loss at Virginia on Tuesday while Louisville fell to Clemson 83-70 on Wednesday. The Cardinals have lost their last six games and are 2-15 this season.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Breaking: Virginia Tech lands NC A&T RB Bhayshul Tuten

Transfer running back Bhayshul Tuten has had a change of heart. After committing to Boston College on Christmas Eve, the North Carolina A&T Aggies standout running back has changed his transfer plans and is now headed to Virginia Tech. Tuten visited Virginia Tech officially over the past weekend. Tuten is...
BLACKSBURG, VA
Chronicle

Duke football announces addition of 5 transfers to roster

Mere weeks after leading the Blue Devils to victory at the Military Bowl, head coach Mike Elko is back to work, adding five mid-year transfers to beef up the roster just in time for spring practices. Graduate defensive back Myles Jones headlines the group, having amassed 29 starts in 49...
DURHAM, NC
The Spun

Dick Vitale Reacts To North Carolina's Significant Injury

It's been a big struggle for North Carolina's men's basketball team this season.  Less than a year after the Tar Heels made the National Championship Game, they find themselves with an 11-6 record and 3-3 in ACC play. They were also the top-ranked team in the country heading into the season ...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Every 2023 Duke signee falls in updated rankings

During November's early signing period, Duke basketball secured signatures from its five 2023 pledges: Notre Dame (Calif.) guard Caleb Foster, Centennial (Calif.) guard Jared McCain, Roselle Catholic (N.J.) forward Mackenzie Mgbako, Worcester (Mass.) forward TJ Power, and Montverde (Fla.) forward ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

NC State's Dave Doeren suggests ending National Signing Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a steam train heading toward ending National Signing Day and Dave Doeren is pushing to be the conductor. During the recent American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) conference that ended on Tuesday, one of the main topics was what do to about the two signing periods. With one midway through December and the other being the traditional date on the first Wednesday of February -- this year it falls on Feb. 1 -- it has made life more strenuous on coaching staffs across the country over the last several years.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina City Home to One of the Best Spots for Croissants

Listen, if it’s one thing I can eat every day it’s bread. Just about any form of bread is my favorite side dish (or main) to enjoy. I love french bread, garlic, butter bread, cheese bread, toast, croissants, all of it. Yes, that may be a lot of carbs but I am not one to really count those much either. So, what are the go-to spots in North Carolina?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WXII 12

Strong storms move through North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Showers and storms moved throughout the Piedmont Triad Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m. The strong storms were active through the evening hours but then lessened. Primary risks included heavy rain, ponding water and...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Hot Dogs in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

Duke Health beginning work on 3-story medical office bldg. in Mebane

The Duke University Health System, long-established in the Triangle region, is expanding its footprint in the Triad, as clearing and grading has begun in order to make way for a three-story, 58,764-square foot medical office building – “Building 1,” as it is termed based on preliminary plans submitted to the city – at 480 Gregory Poole Lane in Mebane.
MEBANE, NC
247Sports

247Sports

70K+
Followers
418K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy