CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There is a steam train heading toward ending National Signing Day and Dave Doeren is pushing to be the conductor. During the recent American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) conference that ended on Tuesday, one of the main topics was what do to about the two signing periods. With one midway through December and the other being the traditional date on the first Wednesday of February -- this year it falls on Feb. 1 -- it has made life more strenuous on coaching staffs across the country over the last several years.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO