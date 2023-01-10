Read full article on original website
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
wvxu.org
Missing the snow? You'll have to keep waiting
If you've been hoping for more snow this winter, you may have to wait a little longer. In the Cincinnati area, the snowstorm before Christmas brought intensely cold temperatures and inches of snow. Before that storm, the area had only seen a little over an inch of snow total between November and the end of December.
Fox 19
Thunderstorms, wintry mix, snow expected Thursday through Friday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for Thursday and Friday as the Tri-State is expected to get thunderstorms, a wintry mix and snow. Rain first begins Wednesday afternoon and is expected to continue through Thursday, according to the FOX19 First Alert Weather Team. Thunderstorms will...
Fox 19
Wet weather with thunderstorms and snow possible
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 35. A pattern of wet weather will arrive tomorrow afternoon and continue through much of the week. Rain will be possible beginning after the noon hour and be scattered through the rest of the day. Showers will continue Thursday with the chance for thunderstorms too. Winds will be quite high with gusts over 30mph. Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days.
WLWT 5
Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky
Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Fox 19
Photos: Damage in Williamstown after tornado touch down
WILLIAMSTOWN, Ky. (WXIX) - The now-confirmed tornado that touched down early Thursday in Northern Kentucky left homes and businesses damaged. The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down just south of Dry Ridge. The strength of the tornado is not known yet. Williamstown resident Diane Porter says she was...
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
Fox 19
Semi hauling beer crashes off SB I-71, closing it all night
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A semi tractor-trailer hauling beer rolled over off southbound Interstate 71 in Clinton County overnight, closing it for hours, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The highway has been shut down since about 10:30 p.m. Thursday past the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road now open
UPDATE:. The crash that prompted police to close the ramp from west I-74 to Dry Fork Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash has prompted a second ramp closure on Interstate 74 this Friday evening. According to the Ohio...
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Moffett Road in Morning View
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Downed wires reported on Moffett Road in Morning View.
WLWT 5
I-275 in Erlanger is closed due to a crash
ERLANGER, Ky. — UPDATE:. All lanes are reopened after an earlier crash closed eastbound I-275 in Erlanger. The crash has been cleared and all lanes are reopened. A crash on eastbound I-275 in Erlanger has caused the interstate to be shut down Thursday morning.
WLWT 5
Crash, flipped vehicle reported on Observatory Avenue in Hyde Park
CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Observatory Avenue is now open to usual traffic. Officers are responding to reports of a crash involving a flipped vehicle in Hyde Park, Friday afternoon. It happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of Observatory and Delta avenues. Police are temporarily closing Observatory Avenue while...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries reported at 21st Street and Eastern Avenue in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Crash with injuries reported at 21st Street and Eastern Avenue in Covington.
WLWT 5
Crash cleared, State Route 32 reopen in Washington Township
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. The crash on State Route 32 has been cleared. The road is now open to usual traffic. A crash has closed a stretch of State Route 32 in Washington Township, Thursday evening. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, State Route 32 is closed...
WLWT 5
State Route 48 reopen following watermain break at Hamilton Township intersection
HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — UPDATE:. State Route 48 at Nunner Road has reopened following a watermain break that previously shut down the intersection. Police are warning motorists of a watermain break in Hamilton Township. According to Hamilton Township Police, State Route 48 is closed at Nunner Road due to...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi
CINCINNATI — Crews are responding to a crash on Greenwell Avenue, near Delhi Pike, in Delhi. Traffic is impacted, injury status is unknown.
WLWT 5
Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a fire on Ferguson Road in Westwood.
WLWT 5
Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Crash, pedestrian struck reported on Melodymanor Drive in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Grand Boulevard in Hamilton.
