CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Tonight will be dry and mild. Low 35. A pattern of wet weather will arrive tomorrow afternoon and continue through much of the week. Rain will be possible beginning after the noon hour and be scattered through the rest of the day. Showers will continue Thursday with the chance for thunderstorms too. Winds will be quite high with gusts over 30mph. Thursday and Friday will be First Alert Weather Days.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO