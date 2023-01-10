ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, NY

Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

NBA on TNT crew rips Simmons after he scored zero points vs. Celtics

The Brooklyn Nets were without their best player and leading scorer in Kevin Durant during Thursday night's showdown with the first-place Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. It was an opportunity for Nets point guard Ben Simmons to step up and provide some valuable scoring alongside star guard Kyrie Irving. Instead...
BOSTON, NY
NBC Sports

Forsberg: Pritchard, Kornet make strong statement in Celtics' win vs. Nets

Forget the double big lineup. This was the triple small. To start the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Eastern Conference showdown against the Brooklyn Nets, Celtics interim coach Joe Mazzulla trotted out a lineup of Payton Pritchard, Derrick White, Malcolm Brogdon, Grant Williams, and Luke Kornet. For those scoring at home, that’s three point guards, four players below the league average in height, and one Kornet.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Correa finally addresses 'shocking' Giants, Mets ankle concerns

Carlos Correa officially is back with the Minnesota Twins, and the All-Star shortstop finally broke his silence on what certainly was a whirlwind free-agency ride. The question on many reporters' minds centered around Correa's surgically-repaired right ankle, which contributed to deals with first the Giants and then the New York Mets ultimately falling through after his physicals with both teams.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

Should Celtics make in-season trade? Five targets worth considering

We know what you're thinking: If it ain't broke, don't fix it. The Boston Celtics boast the NBA's best record (29-12) at the halfway point of their season. After losing five of six games in mid-December, they've responded by winning seven of their last nine and have elevated their game on both ends since the return of Robert Williams.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Maxey inks his first basketball shoe deal

Tyrese Maxey's star continues to ascend. The Sixers' young guard officially signed his first basketball shoe deal with New Balance this week, the sneaker brand announced Wednesday:. The deal is yet another sign of the 22-year-old's rising status around the NBA. In his third season in the NBA, Maxey is...
NBC Sports

Tatum reveals 'lingering' injuries after win over Nets

The Boston Celtics' star tandem of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum is banged up at the midway point of the season. Brown missed Thursday night's win over the Brooklyn Nets due to right adductor tightness, which could keep him out for "a week or so," per coach Joe Mazzulla. Tatum helped the C's beat Brooklyn, but he revealed after the game that he's dealing with some nagging injuries of his own.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Kuminga's physicality will be welcomed by Warriors upon return

SAN ANTONIO -- As the Warriors adjusted their eyes to the difficulties of shooting in the famed Alamodome for Friday's record-setting contest against the San Antonio Spurs, there was a welcome sight at Thursday night's practice. Jonathan Kuminga returned to practice for the first time since sustaining a right foot...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

