Hoboken, NJ

Ghost Truck Kitchen Opening Third Restaurant in Hoboken

Ghost Truck Kitchen, a digital food-truck-style restaurant that burst on the scene four years ago, is expanding yet again by adding a Hoboken location to their growing business. During their January 9 meeting, Hoboken’s Historic Preservation Board signed off on plans to revamp a storefront at 1014 Washington Street. Jersey...
Angry Archie’s Opens Their First Standalone Restaurant in Jersey City

Angry Archie’s have launched their first brick-and-mortar in Jersey City’s northernmost neighborhood. The seafood truck that has been a mainstay at markets throughout Hudson County over the years has now found a permanent home. Jersey Digs reported last summer about the impending arrival of Angry Archie’s to The...
New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project

When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
Renovated French Townhouse with Private Roof Deck Listed in Prime Jersey City Heights

This sponsored listing is brought to you by Megan Gülick of Corcoran Sawyer Smith. Want a listing featured? Email us, [email protected]. Embrace the Jersey City Heights lifestyle with this fully renovated residence in an extra-wide French townhouse. Situated one block from Central Avenue and Pershing Field Park, residents will be delighted by the spaciousness of this two-story, three-bedroom home with a private roof deck.
Storied Faircourt Mansion With Brooke Astor Connection Listed in Bernardsville

A sprawling New Jersey estate that has served as home to industrialists and philanthropists alike has hit the open market after undergoing a major restoration. Situated on Mountain Top Road in Bernardsville, the Faircourt Mansion was first constructed in 1897 before being rebuilt in 1916. The property, owned by multimillionaire Colonel Anthony R. Kuser after the rebuild, was the site of a notorious 1921 robbery where Kuser’s daughter-in-law, future philanthropist, and author Brooke Astor, was robbed of over $13,000 worth of jewelry.
15 Best Things to Do in North Bergen, NJ

Found in the northern section of Hudson County, New Jersey, is the enthralling township of North Bergen. It was incorporated as a township in 1843, and its history goes back to the 1600s when it was first inhabited. According to the 2020 U.S. census, North Bergen had more than 63,000...
New Restaurant + Wine Bar Coming to Former Dubliner Space in Hoboken

It’s been over two years since the beloved Hoboken spot, The Dubliner, closed its doors at 96 River Street. We now know who the new owners are and what the vision is for the space. The new owners plan to open the space in spring 2023, but The Hoboken Girl was able to chat exclusively with the team behind the new restaurant — which will be called Metropolis — and learn more about what’s to come. Read on for what we know.
Three N.J. cities top national survey for % of residents who rent their homes

Three New Jersey cities top a nationwide list for the percentage of residents who rent their homes, with a fourth in the top 10, according to a survey released Thursday. Newark, the state’s largest city, has the nation’s highest percentage of renters, with 79.15%, followed by Elizabeth, at 75.5%, and Paterson, at 75.32%, according to the survey based on U.S. Census data. Jersey City ranked sixth, at 71.7%, according to the survey.
Eric Adams says NYC can’t cater to migrants’ ‘cultural taste’ on food

New York City won’t cater to the “cultural” tastes of migrants living in a massive Manhattan hotel, Mayor Eric Adams said Thursday — as he vowed to end the epic waste of food they refuse to eat. “We’re going to provide food for people,” Adams said. “People may have a different cultural taste for certain food. We can’t do that. We can only provide nutrition, food for people.” Adams also expressed dismay over a Tuesday report by The Post that revealed how a ton of food was being thrown out daily at the four-star Row NYC hotel near Times Square. Adams said officials...
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.

The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey

Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
NJ city makes list of best bagels in the U.S.

I’m sure many New Jerseyans would argue that many New Jersey cities should be on the list of “Best Cities for Bagel Lovers,” but only one is. The list was put together by a website called Lawn Love and their vague methodology is described like this: We looked for cities with an abundance of high-quality bagel shops and an enthusiastic bagel-loving community, with extra points for hosting a Bagels & Bites Festival.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
