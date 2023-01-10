Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Omaha Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyOmaha, NE
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmateEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Omaha authorities take action over credible school threat posted on social mediaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
4 Amazing Burger Places in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Omaha community mourns missing mother found murdered in KansasEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Related
1011now.com
“Human trafficking does not discriminate”: NE highlights resources for victims, prevention efforts
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Human trafficking is a tough issue to talk about. It’s seen across the nation and right here in Nebraska and Lincoln. In January, government officials, law enforcement, and non-profits are working to bring awareness. According to the state, 13 defendants were convicted of sex trafficking...
klkntv.com
‘It is the most cruel thing:’ Mom of Nebraska City student details abuse allegations
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The mother of a special-needs student at Nebraska City High School is speaking out about allegations of abuse. So far, one teacher has been charged with felony child abuse of the student, and two paraprofessionals are charged with misdemeanor child abuse. Jennifer Egri, the mother...
iheart.com
Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested
The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
fox42kptm.com
Omaha Police laud homicide clearance rate, thank Homicide Unit and community
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Omaha Police Department is now crediting the good work of its employees and local community members for being able to help solve crimes. In a Facebook post Friday, OPD says last year ended with a homicide clearance rate of 87 percent. It also noted that...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police will now work with mental health professionals on some calls
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is implementing a new strategy to handle mental health calls. “It takes a lot to be able to do this correctly,” Chief Teresa Ewins said. “What we have now is a mental health coordinator as well as a homeless coordinator, which will both start on the 19th, and we hope to build from there.”
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: Two minors cited and a minor and an adult booked for school threat incident
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2:25 PM: Two minors have been cited for disorderly conduct, and one minor and one adult have been booked for terroristic threats in the incident, according to a press release from OPD. 11-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 12-year-old cited for disorderly conduct. 15-year-old male...
UPDATE: 2 kids, 2 teens connected to Omaha-area school threats
The Omaha Police Department announced arrests have been made regarding the recent school threat investigation.
fox42kptm.com
Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment
LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
fox42kptm.com
Strep throat rising among children
(Omaha, Neb.) — The CDC has put out an advisory on the rise of Group A Streptococcal infections among children. In the Metro, places like UNMC and Children's Hospital have noticed an uptick in these cases as well. Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Godsil at Children's Hospital and Medical Center says...
News Channel Nebraska
Man sentenced for Mexico-to-Omaha meth conspiracy
OMAHA, Neb. -- A man living in Omaha has been sentenced for his role in a Mexican-based meth ring. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Oswaldo Neri, a Mexican citizen residing in Omaha, was sentenced to over 24 years in prison. He received 290 months for each of the three charges he faced. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher said Neri would serve the terms concurrently.
Community Corrections Center-Lincoln staff member arrested
A press release from the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services announced the arrest of a staff member.
klkntv.com
New proposal would give Nebraska parents more power over what kids learn at school
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Critical race theory has been a topic of discussion at school board meetings across the country in recent years, including in Nebraska. Now one state lawmaker is looking to give parents a lot more power with what’s happening at their child’s school. Senator...
News Channel Nebraska
Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards
OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
WOWT
Omaha Police and DEA’s new overdose taskforce to take down drug dealers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and the DEA Omaha Division have been working under the radar to take down drug dealers in the metro. “We are at a point in our society where truly it takes one pill to kill somebody,” said Emily Murray with the DEA’s Omaha division.
alaskasnewssource.com
Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with connections to Alaska is in custody and facing several charges in Nebraska. Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to...
foodsafetynews.com
Heartland study finds spices second only to paint for the lead poisoning of children
Over the past weekend, a heartland newspaper shared with its readers the stunning conclusion of its local health department. What was disclosed was that contaminated spices were determined to be the second largest cause of lead poisoning in children in 2021 in Nebraska’s most populous county. The Douglas County...
KETV.com
Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
News Channel Nebraska
Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
KETV.com
Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody
OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
klkntv.com
New specialty license plate will help fund History Nebraska’s educational programs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – History Nebraska has released a new specialty license plate that will help fund its educational programs. The plate was released on Thursday and features a design similar to the Good Life highway signs seen across the state. “The Good Life signs we see on the...
Comments / 2