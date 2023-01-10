LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is implementing a new strategy to handle mental health calls. “It takes a lot to be able to do this correctly,” Chief Teresa Ewins said. “What we have now is a mental health coordinator as well as a homeless coordinator, which will both start on the 19th, and we hope to build from there.”

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO