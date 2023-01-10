ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Nebraska Prison Employee Arrested

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an employee faces criminal charges. Corrections says the Nebraska State Patrol arrested 57-year old Kelly Surrounded at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. The department says Surrounded is accused of providing use of a state-issued cell phone to an incarcerated person, violating state statute. Surrounded...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police will now work with mental health professionals on some calls

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is implementing a new strategy to handle mental health calls. “It takes a lot to be able to do this correctly,” Chief Teresa Ewins said. “What we have now is a mental health coordinator as well as a homeless coordinator, which will both start on the 19th, and we hope to build from there.”
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Those in Nebraska's political scene react to Ricketts' Senate appointment

LINCOLN, Neb.—After weeks of speculation, newly-elected Gov. Jim Pillen made it official: He’s tapping his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to fill Ben Sasse’s Senate seat. He’ll be joining Nebraska’s senior Sen. Deb Fischer in Washington, D.C. Fischer showed her support in a statement Thursday, saying:. “Congratulations...
LINCOLN, NE
fox42kptm.com

Strep throat rising among children

(Omaha, Neb.) — The CDC has put out an advisory on the rise of Group A Streptococcal infections among children. In the Metro, places like UNMC and Children's Hospital have noticed an uptick in these cases as well. Pediatrician Dr. Shannon Godsil at Children's Hospital and Medical Center says...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man sentenced for Mexico-to-Omaha meth conspiracy

OMAHA, Neb. -- A man living in Omaha has been sentenced for his role in a Mexican-based meth ring. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced Wednesday that 31-year-old Oswaldo Neri, a Mexican citizen residing in Omaha, was sentenced to over 24 years in prison. He received 290 months for each of the three charges he faced. U.S. District Judge Brian C. Buescher said Neri would serve the terms concurrently.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Council Bluffs woman sentenced for funneling over $200K from work account to personal credit cards

OMAHA, Neb. -- An Iowa woman was sentenced in an Omaha federal courtroom on Thursday after being convicted of wire fraud. U.S. Attorney Steven Russell announced that 58-year-old Loretta L. Janssen, 58, of Council Bluffs, was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison. After Janssen’s release from prison, she will begin a three-year term of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
alaskasnewssource.com

Accused serial rapist in Nebraska has ties to Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man with connections to Alaska is in custody and facing several charges in Nebraska. Puoch Thuok Puoch, 22, is facing 11 charges related to sexual assault cases in Nebraska. He was in Alaska at least up until 2021. Court records show Puoch didn’t report to...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Police: Four people arrested for making school threat

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said Thursday four people have been arrested related to a school threat posted on Instagram referencing the date Jan. 25. The four are facing charges of terroristic threats and disorderly conduct. An 18-year-old woman, identified as Itzel Bravo was taken into custody for terroristic...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Correctional employee arrested in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. -- An employee at Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said 57-year-old Kelly Surrounded reportedly gave a state-issued phone to an inmate. He was arrested on Wednesday by NSP. Officials said Surrounded was a...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Student with gun inside an Omaha high school taken into custody

OMAHA, Neb. — A student with a gun inside an Omaha high school was taken into custody after a pursuit on Thursday afternoon. Around 12:15 p.m., a school resource officer at Omaha North High School suspected a student in the school was in possession of a gun, according to authorities.
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy