Detroit, MI

The Comeback

NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team

Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer

Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.

The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Deion Sanders makes major mistake

The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEMPE, AZ
OnlyHomers

Hall of Fame Running Back Dies

Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?

All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
CHICAGO, IL
Detroit Sports Nation

3 Detroit Lions named to All-Rookie Team

When Brad Holmes was hired as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he made it very clear that his focus would be to build a contender via the NFL Draft. Up to this point, Holmes has stayed true to his plan, and the Lions roster has improved tremendously since the days of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. In fact, Holmes absolutely nailed the 2022 NFL Draft, as three of his selections have been named to an All-Rookie team.
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Lions front office excited to add more players

After defeating the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had an opportunity to reflect on the season the team just completed. Sitting on the team plane, Detroit’s second-year general manager felt a level of excitement, as he realized the team he was instrumental in building had won six more games than the season prior and has ample opportunities to get even better.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

The Tigers Are Making Some Notable Changes In 2023

The Detroit Tigers entered last season having signed shortstop Javier Baez and with two exciting rookies ready to help the offense: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. Things didn’t quite work out, though: Greene missed time with injury, Baez and Torkelson struggled, and the Tigers’ offense was abysmal. In...
DETROIT, MI

