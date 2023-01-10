Read full article on original website
NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team
Plenty of speculation lies ahead for Aaron Rodgers this off-season. The longer the veteran quarterback’s future remains undecided, the crazier the rumors will get. NFL analyst Danny Heifetz ratcheted up the speculation about Rodgers‘ future Thursday. The Ringer.com reporter wrote a column saying the perfect new spot for Rodgers is … the New York Jets. The Read more... The post NFL analyst predicts Aaron Rodgers’ new team appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Detroit Lions sign TE Derrick Deese Jr.
The Detroit Lions 2022 season is officially in the books as they came up just short of making the NFL Playoffs after finishing with a 9-8 record. Now, Lions head coach Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes, and the rest of the front office have shifted their gears toward the offseason. On Tuesday, the Lions signed 10 players to reserve/futures contracts, and a day later they made another signing.
Deion Sanders makes major mistake
The Arizona State Sun Devils and the Colorado Buffaloes were scheduled to play a game during College Football’s renowned “Week 0.” Those plans, however, have reportedly been nixed after Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders leaked news of the scheduling change. “The Pac-12 has nixed plans for an early sneak peek at the Deion Sanders era Read more... The post Deion Sanders makes major mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Ranking Detroit Lions' 17 Unrestricted Free Agents
Detroit Lions will again re-sign several of their own free agents.
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
Detroit Pistons: Most intriguing Draft prospect you’ve never heard of
The Detroit Pistons will leave no stone unturned in their quest to add talent in the NBA Draft, free agency and trades. Grant Nelson of North Dakota State has been making waves on the internet as a future draft prospect. The 6-foot-11 junior can handle the ball like a guard and shoot like one too.
3 Detroit Lions named to All-Rookie Team
When Brad Holmes was hired as general manager of the Detroit Lions, he made it very clear that his focus would be to build a contender via the NFL Draft. Up to this point, Holmes has stayed true to his plan, and the Lions roster has improved tremendously since the days of Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia. In fact, Holmes absolutely nailed the 2022 NFL Draft, as three of his selections have been named to an All-Rookie team.
Magic Johnson Explains Why The Bad Boy Pistons Are Not An NBA Dynasty
NBA legend Magic Johnson gets honest about why the Bad Boys Pistons missed out on being an NBA dynasty.
Lions front office excited to add more players
After defeating the Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes had an opportunity to reflect on the season the team just completed. Sitting on the team plane, Detroit’s second-year general manager felt a level of excitement, as he realized the team he was instrumental in building had won six more games than the season prior and has ample opportunities to get even better.
The Tigers Are Making Some Notable Changes In 2023
The Detroit Tigers entered last season having signed shortstop Javier Baez and with two exciting rookies ready to help the offense: Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene. Things didn’t quite work out, though: Greene missed time with injury, Baez and Torkelson struggled, and the Tigers’ offense was abysmal. In...
Four Lions defenders earn 2022 all-rookie honors from SIS
The cavalcade of 2022 regular season honors is kicking into full steam these days. One of the newer and more interesting teams comes from sports analytics site Sports Info Solutions, or SIS. SIS revealed its all-rookie first and second teams from the season. The teams were chosen based on their...
Dungeon of Doom: Analyzing 5 big things GM Brad Holmes said about Lions’ season
ALLEN PARK -- Brad Holmes built a Detroit Lions roster that tripled their win total from Year 1 to 2, heading into his third offseason as general manager with one of the hottest teams in football. Holmes delivered his year-end press conference earlier this week, and MLive’s Dungeon of Doom...
NBA-record crowd watches Spurs host game at Alamodome
More than 68,000 fans, an NBA record, turned out at the Alamodome on Friday as the host San Antonio Spurs
