SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO