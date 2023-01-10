Read full article on original website
Marlborough center hosting annual comedy night benefit
HUDSON – The Addiction Referral Center of Marlborough will host its 12th annual Comedy Night Benefit, featuring the area’s most popular and talented comedians, on Friday, Feb. 10, at the Hudson Portuguese Club, 13 Port St. The event also will include food and raffle prizes. The ARC has...
William W. Rawstron, 87, of Northborough
– William (Bill) W. Rawstron, age 87, of Northborough, MA, passed away on January 10, 2023, in his home following a brief illness. Bill was born on July 6, 1936 in Boston, MA, the only son of Alice (Stoddard) and Stanley Rawstron of Needham, MA. He was the loving husband of Ann W. Rawstron until her passing in 2019, a marriage spanning 63 years, and the father of eight children, fourteen grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Dora Naves, 99, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Dora Anastas (Stephens) Naves, 99, longtime resident of Marlborough, MA died on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas Joseph Naves and two daughters, Jennifer Jeanne Naves and Paulette Edith Naves. Dora was born in...
Michael A. Ciannella Sr., 94, of Marlborough
– Michael A. Ciannella Sr. 94 of Marlborough, died on Sunday, January 7, 2023, at MetroWest Medical Center Framingham. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Pasquale and Mary (Damico) Ciannella. Michael was a Designer for a Medical Equipment Co. for many years and owns several medical...
Richard M. Curran, 82, of Shrewsbury
– Richard M. “Dick” Curran, 82, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 9, 2023. He leaves his devoted wife of 58 years, Ann F. (Woodward) Curran; their daughters: Kathleen Curran McSweeney and her husband Robert, of Shrewsbury, Marybeth Curran Jordan and her husband Todd, of Norwalk, CT, and Shelly Curran Bedrossian and her husband Keith, of Marblehead; grandchildren: Kara McSweeney, Tess Jordan, Derek Jordan, and Elizabeth Bedrossian; his siblings, Robert Curran, of Sutton, Judith Capps and her husband Dennis, of Cambridge, James Curran and his wife Meg, of Chatham, Wendy Curran, of Barre, VT, Dennis Curran, of Bozeman MT, along with several nieces and nephews. Dick was predeceased by his brother, John Curran, and his parents, Raymond J. Curran and Hope T. (Severance) Curran.
Linda A. Knowles, 50, of Marlborough
– Linda A. (Lodato) Knowles, 50, of Marlborough died at home on Monday January 9, 2023. She was the wife of William M. Knowles for the past 25 years. She was born in Medford and was raised in Somerville and Woburn, and was the beloved daughter of Augustine and Rosa (Bonafede) Lodato. She was a 1991 graduate of Woburn High School and attended Katherine Gibbs in Boston.
Frank Bennett, 75, of Marlborough
Marlborough – Frank Bennett 75 of Marlborough, MA passed away at his home on January 7, 2023. He leaves his loving wife Kathleen “Kathy” (Keddie) Bennett, his daughter, Kate Goldschmidt, her husband Mark and their daughters Kiora and Kyla of Natick, MA, a brother Ken Bennett of Bedford, NH who was predeceased by his wife Susan.
Ngoc T. Yee, 62, of Northborough
– Ngoc (Kathy) T. Yee of Northborough, Massachusetts passed away following a brief illness with Pancreatic Cancer on January 5, 2023. She was born on April 20, 1960 to Minh & Dieu Dang in à N ng, Vietnam. At age 15, she escaped Vietnam aboard a helicopter from the top of the US Embassy during the Fall of Saigon in 1975 with her sister, MyTinh’s, family. She lived in Concord, MA for a short time and settled with her sister’s family in Waltham, MA where she helped raise her nieces and nephews.
Shrewsbury Market Basket officially opens its doors
SHREWSBURY – Customers with full carts shopped around the new Market Basket during its grand opening this morning. “This has been a long time coming. We’re happy and the customers are happy – that’s what matters most,” said Market Basket Operations Manager David McLean. McLean...
Michelle L. McMahon, 51, of Marlborough
– Michelle L. McMahon 51 of Marlborough died on January 6, 2023, at Oxford Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, Haverhill, MA. She was born in Marlborough, MA, the daughter of the late Michael J. Notartomaso and Marion G. (Davis) Notartomaso. Michelle worked as a Baker for several local companies. Michelle is...
Marlborough gymnastics defeats Shrewsbury in tri-meet
MARLBOROUGH – The Marlborough High School varsity gymnastics team came out on top during a tri-meet on Jan. 11. Marlborough and Hudson did not face off against each other, but both teams competed against Shrewsbury. Marlborough won with a score of 130.35, Shrewsbury finished with a score of 129.95...
Westborough Inn license renewed for 2023
WESTBOROUGH – It was close, but the Westborough Inn at 4 Boardman Street has started the new year with a clean slate. After several inspections and re-inspections the final week of December, the inn’s innkeeper/lodging house permit has been renewed. “The Westborough Inn was able to comply with...
Asst. Town Manager says goodbye to Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – After over a decade of serving Shrewsbury, Assistant Town Manager Kristen Las is stepping down. “I would just like to say thank you for the opportunities the employees and management has given me over the past 12 years. Thank you to the residents and business owners who trusted me with their thoughts and ideas,” Las said. “The experience that I have gained in Shrewsbury is invaluable for my career and my life.”
Search for new Westborough town planner underway
WESTBOROUGH – Following the announcement of the retirement of Town Planner Jim Robbins, the search for a new town planner is underway. During its meeting on Jan. 3, the Planning Board approved the formation of a seven-member search committee. Members will include two from the Planning Board, including Hazel Nourse; Lester Hensley, former member of the Planning Board and current member of the Master Plan Implementation Committee; Town Manager Kristi Williams; and Fred Lonardo, Community Development director. Select Board member Patrick Welch will be the board’s representative.
Rep. Hogan to hold office hours
HUDSON – State Rep. Kate Hogan (D-Stow) will hold office hours for constituents from the towns of Bolton, Hudson, Maynard and Stow on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Randall Library in Stow. Office hours are for individuals seeking one-on-one meetings with Hogan. The Randall...
Northborough police log, Jan. 13 edition
7:24 a.m. Whitney St./Forbes Rd. Animal calls. 11:32 a.m. Newton St. Ambulance. 3:51 p.m. Shops Way. Animal calls. 5:13 p.m. Shops Way. Disturbance. 9:28 p.m. Main St. Disturbance. Monday, Dec. 19. 11:32 a.m. Arrested, Water Winfield Aldrich III, 60, of 2 Canfield St., Westborough, for leave scene of property damage,...
Westborough police log, Jan. 13 edition
1:15 a.m. Oak St. Suspicious auto. 9:42 a.m. Hopkinton Rd. Road/tree. 11:26 a.m. Connector Rd. Well-being check. 1:13 p.m. Boardman St. Accident property damage only. 5:32 p.m. Arrested, Andrew M. Kowalcheck, 31, of 26A Solferino St., Worcester, for OUI-liquor or .08%, negligent operation of motor vehicle. 8:03 p.m. Connector Rd....
Grafton police log, Jan. 13 edition
2:41 a.m. Perry St. Suspicious person. 4:51 a.m. Zgonis Dr. Ambulance – medical. 11:48 a.m. Tulip Cir. Well-being check. 4:13 p.m. Providence Rd. Fire – mutual aid. 4:48 p.m. Anderson Ln. Ambulance – medical. 7:07 p.m. Main St. Assault. 9:40 p.m. Worcester/N Main Sts. Traffic hazard. Monday,...
Hudson Hawks inspire a new generation of basketball players
HUDSON – Behind the bench of the Hudson High School varsity girls basketball game was a row of fifth grade girls. The fifth-graders were members of the Hudson Travel Basketball team, watching and cheering on the Hawks as they beat Clinton. “What we’re trying to do is just really...
Standoff in Marlborough trailer park results in SWAT team arrest
MARLBOROUGH – A six-hour standoff at Val’s Mobile Home Park resulted in the arrest of Christopher Harper, who was charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, threat to commit a crime and disturbing the peace. At 1:17 p.m. Jan. 11, police responded to a report...
