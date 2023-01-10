What comes to mind when you think of luxury food items? If you're looking to splurge on a meal, you might seek out some high-quality seafood or find a dish that's topped with plenty of truffles. Although spices might not come to mind when you think about pricey menu items, saffron is the most expensive spice in the world and retails for around $5,000 per pound. Thanks to its high price point, one of saffron's nicknames is "red gold." The country that produces most of the world's saffron is Iran, but over the past few years, saffron has been making its way as a crop in the United States.

VERMONT STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO