Fathers’ involvement in complementary feeding of children in Damot Woyde District, South Ethiopia: a community-based cross-sectional study

BioMed Central
Do health service contacts with community health workers influence the intention to use modern contraceptives among non-users in rural communities? Findings from a cross-sectional study in Nigeria
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 24 (2023) Cite this article. Studies in many developing countries have shown that community health workers (CHWs) are valuable for boosting contraceptive knowledge and usage. However, in spite of the evidence, studies in Nigeria have rarely examined whether in the absence of skilled health personnel such as doctors and nurses in rural and remote communities, the health service contacts of non-users with CHWs drive the intention to use modern contraceptives. This study, therefore, examines the extent to which health service contacts with CHWs are associated with the intention to use modern contraceptives among non-users in rural communities of Nigeria.
BioMed Central
The influence of Chile’s food labeling and advertising law and other factors on dietary and physical activity behavior of elementary students in a peripheral region: a qualitative study
In 2016, Chile implemented the Food Labeling and Advertising Law to fight childhood obesity through front-of-package food labelling, marketing restrictions and school activities and programs. Nevertheless, little is known on its influence on key stakeholders in vulnerable peripheral regions of the country. This study aimed at identifying important influencing factors including the Food Labeling and Advertising Law on dietary habits and physical activity patterns of second graders in Chile, as perceived by school representatives and the children themselves.
School Calls Mom To Pick Up Kindergartener: "Are You Bathing the Child?"
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Everyone has different opinions about how often children should be bathed. Many people feel that a couple of times a week is sufficient, while others prefer to clean their child(ren) every night. This topic has sparked a debate on social media numerous times.
Nearly 1 in 4 U.S. hospitalized patients experience harmful events, study finds
Nearly 1 in 4 patients who are admitted to hospitals in the U.S. will experience harm, according to a study published Wednesday in the New England Journal of Medicine. The stark findings underscore that, despite decades of effort, U.S. hospitals still have a long way to go to improve patient safety, experts say.
hcplive.com
Study: Patients More Satisfied with Specialists who Trained with Primary Care Physicians
New data show patients who receive referred specialist care from a physician who went to medical school or other certification programs with their primary provider report better survey scores. Maximilian J. Pany, BA. Primary care physician and specialist co-training is associated with significantly improved patient experiences with specialists, according to...
BioMed Central
Infant and young child feeding practices are associated with childhood anaemia and stunting in sub-Saharan Africa
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 9 (2023) Cite this article. The co-occurrence of anaemia and stunting (CAS) presents acute development and morbidity challenges to children particularly in sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). Evidence on the effect of child feeding recommendations on CAS is scarce. Methods. We used data from 22 recent...
MedicalXpress
Enhancing pharmacy services for patients does not impact health care utilization
New research from Boston Medical Center found that enhancing pharmacy services for patients with high levels of health care utilization did not lead to reduced hospital admissions and emergency department visits. Published in JAMA Network Open, researchers highlight that, compared with usual pharmacy care, more frequent screening for health-related social needs and patient navigation embedded in pharmacy care did not reduce health care utilization.
BioMed Central
Empirical studies on how ethical recommendations are translated into practice: a cross-section study on scope and study objectives
BMC Medical Ethics volume 24, Article number: 2 (2023) Cite this article. Empirical research can become relevant for bioethics in at least two ways. First, by informing the development or refinement of ethical recommendations. Second, by evaluating how ethical recommendations are translated into practice. This study aims to investigate the scope and objectives of empirical studies evaluating how ethical recommendations are translated into practice.
BioMed Central
Mental health outcome measures in the Australian context: what is the problem represented to be?
There is growing interest in the use of routine outcome measures (ROM) in mental health services worldwide. Australia has been at the forefront of introducing ROM in public mental health services, with the aim of improving services and consumer outcomes. An in-depth policy and document analysis was conducted using Carol...
ajmc.com
Newer Drugs for Epilepsy Less Likely to Be Prescribed to Black, Latino Patients on Medicaid
Patients with epilepsy on Medicaid insurance of Black, Latino, and Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Island ethnicity were associated with lower odds of being on newer, second- and third-generation, antiseizure medications compared with White individuals. Prescriptions for newer antiseizure medications (ASMs) among Medicaid patients with epilepsy are less likely to...
BioMed Central
Struggling with the governance of interprofessional elderly care in mandated collaboratives: a qualitative study
Governing interprofessional elderly care requires the commitment of many different organisations connected in mandated collaboratives. Research over a decade ago showed that the governance relied on clan-based mechanisms, while lacking formal rules and incentives for collaborations. Awareness and reflection were seen as first steps towards progression. We aim to identify critical governance features of contemporary mandated collaboratives by discussing cases introduced by the healthcare professionals and managers themselves.
BioMed Central
Still in the shadows: a national study of acute mental health unit location across New Zealand hospitals
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 21 (2023) Cite this article. This study aimed to explore the location of acute mental health inpatient units in general hospitals by mapping their location relative to hospital facilities and community facilities and to compare their proximity to hospital facilities with that of general medical acute units.
BioMed Central
The most effective medication for weight loss and blood glucose stabilization: Tirzepatide
Tirzepatide is a new medication offering near-healthy control of blood glucose concentrations and substantial weight loss for patients with type 2 diabetes or obesity. Incretin-based medications make use of the glucose- and weight-lowering properties of the gut hormone glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) and have revolutionized the treatment of type 2 diabetes. They are equally (and sometimes more) effective compared to insulin treatment as concerns plasma glucose concentrations and related laboratory measurements (e.., glycated haemoglobin; HbA1c), but without a risk for blood sugar concentrations to fall too low), and with the additional benefit of weight loss. Now, a novel drug, has been developed to stimulate not only receptors for GLP-1, but also for GIP, the second well characterized incretin hormone.
BioMed Central
Breakfast intake and associated factors and barriers among tertiary institution students in the Western Region, Ghana
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 7 (2023) Cite this article. Breakfast is considered the day’s most important meal. Skipping breakfast consumption is detrimental to health and intellectual performance. University life has tight schedules and rigorous intellectual activities often very early in the morning. This study aimed at assessing breakfast intake and its associated factors among the students of Takoradi Technical University (TTU).
BioMed Central
Readiness of rural health facilities to provide immediate postpartum care in Uganda
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 22 (2023) Cite this article. Nearly 60% of maternal and 45% of newborn deaths occur within 24 h after delivery. Immediate postpartum monitoring could avert death from preventable causes including postpartum hemorrhage, and eclampsia among mothers, and birth asphyxia, hypothermia, and sepsis for babies. We aimed at assessing facility readiness for the provision of postpartum care within the immediate postpartum period.
Managed Healthcare Executive
Custom Health, L.A. Care Team Up on Adherence Pilot
Custom is one of the growing number of companies focusing on adherence. It changed its name from Pack4U last year. The push to use technology to improve medication adherence is at the heart of a new pilot program between the California-based digital health firm Custom Health and L.A. Care Health Plan, the largest publicly operated health plan in the United States.
BBC
Help during childbirth has declined, survey finds
Women's experiences of care when giving birth have worsened in the last five years, says a report by England's health and care regulator, the Care Quality Commission (CQC). A survey of 20,000 women found "a concerning decline" in getting help when most needed during labour and after childbirth. Overall satisfaction...
MedicalXpress
Call to address women's reproductive needs holistically
New research, published in The Lancet Public Health, brought together a variety of different types of evidence—including previous studies, new data on women's preferences, and case studies of existing practice across the globe—to develop a model, which could be used to help design services in a way that better meets the needs of women and their partners.
ajmc.com
Dr Ken Cohen Offers Possible Solutions to Reducing Wasteful Health Care
Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes behaviors are 2 ways to reduce low-value care in the health care system, explains Ken Cohen, MD, director of translational research for Optum Care. Creating new incentive models and transparently sharing data in a way that changes...
Healthcare IT News
Demystifying AI's role in healthcare to reassure new providers – and old pros
A new study of more than 500 medical students, published in Academic Radiology, found students think emerging technology like AI will reduce job prospects for pathology, diagnostic radiology and anesthesiology. Not only is this perception untrue, experts say, but it is likely to be dangerous for the global healthcare industry....
